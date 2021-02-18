PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie senior class enjoying final chance to play together

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie basketball team's senior class is back together again.
It's happened several times this year, as the group reunited for one last winter in a season that included two COVID-19 quarantines. But the nine-player class of 2021 has made it to the finish line. Now, the top-seeded Eagles will look to extend the finish as long as they can, starting with Friday's WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal against the winner of Thursday's game between No. 4 Mount Horeb and No. 5 Madison Edgewood.
"This is probably the most fun I've ever had coaching," Sauk Prairie head coach Sean McGann said Tuesday of a group of kids that he coached when they were on the freshman team in 2017-18. "It's a special group for me. It was my first class, so to see them kind of grow up has been really cool.
"It's just a really special group and hopefully one that can make a bit of a run here."
The seniors — Frank Ahmetaj, Kyle Been, Lucas Been, Devin Breunig, Isaac Breunig, Elliot Drew, Ethan Gibbs, Tyler Uselman and Brandt Wilson — go back much further than freshman year, forming on- and off-court chemistry through years of playing sports growing up.
"I'd say most of us started (playing basketball) in fourth grade," said senior forward Isaac Breunig, who will play football at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire next year. "We've had a long time playing together and just know how to play off each other."
The seniors weren't on the same court for the entirety of high school, as Breunig, Wilson and Uselman each saw significant time with the varsity as sophomores in 2018-19.
"I think sixth grade is when I first got to play with them all, and then we got separated at the beginning of high school," said Wilson, who averaged 7.5 points per game as a sophomore and 12.3 points per game as a junior before putting up a team-high 17.2 points per game this season. "It's awesome being back together. It took a little bit of time, but I could definitely feel it start to click again. It was nice to know I'd played with them before so we had some chemistry. We hang out a decent amount. I don't have many people I hang out with who aren't on the basketball team, actually."
"We didn't miss a beat," Isaac Breunig said of when he and his teammates took over as leaders this winter. "All nine of his hang out with each other outside of school and basketball. We're pretty close."
The group wasn't sure they'd get the opportunity to play together again, as the coronavirus has played a factor in high school sports since shutting down the WIAA state basketball tournaments last March.
"We were all working hard this summer and questioning whether it was really even worth it," Isaac Breunig said of the uncertainty leading into the school year. "But now that we got a season, it was definitely worth it."
"It seemed like it wasn't going to happen," said Wilson, who was on Sauk Prairie's state-qualifying soccer team this fall. "At the beginning of basketball season it just seemed like our school was going to stop for a little bit. We had two quarantines, which sucked, but we are getting to finish our season hopefully and that was unexpected. ... I don't know what the 'real senior season' feels like, but I'm very happy for the one we had. It could have been over just like that, but we got it and I'm very grateful."
It hasn't been without it's hurdles for a Sauk Prairie team that has gone in fits and starts due to a pair of two-week pauses. The first quarantine period saw the Eagles (13-6) stuck at home with online workouts, while they were able to hold four-player practices the second time around.
"It was a lot of two-man action and a lot of shooting," said Wilson, who plans to play basketball in college. "And then a lot of running up and down the floor getting fast breaks and stuff. Obviously no 5-on-5 or any full court stuff like that. It was very different."
"It took us a little bit to get our rhythm back... but the nice thing about our team is the focus is on defense — and you can bring that all the time," McGann said of a Sauk Prairie team that's holding opponents to 45.2 points per game. "Shooting is going to come and go, but your defense can always keep you in games. In playoffs, anything can happen. So we'll see how it goes."
That's been the mindset across the sporting landscape throughout the pandemic, which has made momentum hard to come by. Sauk Prairie was 4-1 when the first quarantine struck in late December, then went 2-2 before the second pause hit in mid-January. Since returning for a 57-52 win at Portage on Jan. 28, the Eagles are coming off their longest stretch of games yet, winning four straight games before closing the regular season with a three-game losing streak that ended with Saturday's 53-48 loss at Milton.
"I think we let it get into our head as soon as we saw we were the No. 1 seed and we started to drop a couple games," said Wilson, who scored 21 points against Milton. "We can't let that stay in our head anymore."
The Eagles, who have scored just 40.0 points per game during the losing stretch, are hoping to turn things around Friday night in Prairie du Sac.
"We're about to go watch some film," McGann said Tuesday. "After every one of our games, we kind of put together a list of teaching points. That's the nice thing about film is it keeps the kids humble, even when we're winning games. We really started to notice in that last week how a lot of our defensive principles at times were not there. It's one thing to hear a coach say those things, but to actually see it is another thing.
"And they're competitive. That's something that I feel they weren't as freshmen, necessarily. A lot of times in practice, I don't even really have to say anything. Guys are holding each other accountable and that's what makes it really fun. Guys can challenge each other and still be friends off the floor. I think this group has done really, really well with that. Not even just our starters, but guys that don't get minutes. It's everyone, and it's been really enjoyable."
The Eagles will take that attitude to the court at least one more time. They have yet to play Mount Horeb this season, while they claimed a 37-36 win over Edgewood on Dec. 10 before suffering a 44-31 loss to the Crusaders on Feb. 11.
"It's a big game," Isaac Breunig said. "My three years on varsity, we've never gotten past the second round and I think this is the year we could make a run. We've got a good group of seniors that I think can carry us along the way."
With the path partially laid out in front of them, the Eagles aren't too preoccupied with who they're going to play Friday with a trip to the regional finals on the line.
"Our biggest thing is to continue to focus on us," McGann said. "We know the things we need to get better at, so we're just continuing to focus on us, how we can improve and keeping the focus pretty narrow."
If it clicks Friday, the Eagles will take to the court looking like the team that has played together for years.
"When it's going well for us, we're getting our defense pumped and our bench is hyped," Wilson said of how the Eagles like to play. "It's just everyone being energetic. And once we get our defense going, our shots start falling and everyone's excited."