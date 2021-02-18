PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie senior class enjoying final chance to play together

That's been the mindset across the sporting landscape throughout the pandemic, which has made momentum hard to come by. Sauk Prairie was 4-1 when the first quarantine struck in late December, then went 2-2 before the second pause hit in mid-January. Since returning for a 57-52 win at Portage on Jan. 28, the Eagles are coming off their longest stretch of games yet, winning four straight games before closing the regular season with a three-game losing streak that ended with Saturday's 53-48 loss at Milton.

"I think we let it get into our head as soon as we saw we were the No. 1 seed and we started to drop a couple games," said Wilson, who scored 21 points against Milton. "We can't let that stay in our head anymore."

The Eagles, who have scored just 40.0 points per game during the losing stretch, are hoping to turn things around Friday night in Prairie du Sac.

"We're about to go watch some film," McGann said Tuesday. "After every one of our games, we kind of put together a list of teaching points. That's the nice thing about film is it keeps the kids humble, even when we're winning games. We really started to notice in that last week how a lot of our defensive principles at times were not there. It's one thing to hear a coach say those things, but to actually see it is another thing.