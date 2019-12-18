PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie splits a pair of Badger North games

The Sauk Prairie High School boys basketball team got a chance to knock off two Badger North Conference unbeatens this week.

The Eagles got it done once, following up a loss at Reedsburg with a home win over Mount Horeb.

Reedsburg 72, Sauk Prairie 44

The Eagles couldn't keep up with a top-10 team on Dec. 12.

Reedsburg, ranked eighth in Division 2 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, was in control throughout to hand Sauk Prairie a 72-44 Badger North loss.

The unbeaten Beavers, who jumped out to a 35-18 halftime lead, got a 21-point night from senior guard Will Fuhrmann. Zach Bestor added 13 points, while Zach Hale chipped in 11 points for a deep Reedsburg team that won its first four games of the season by an average margin of 20.5 points per game. The Beavers added a 72-68 win at Beaver Dam on Tuesday to improve to 5-0, including 3-0 in the Badger North.

Sauk Prairie made just 17 field goals and shot 5 of 8 from the free-throw line in the loss. Brandt Wilson and Parker Breunig each scored 10 points to lead the Eagles.

Sauk Prairie 59, Mount Horeb 51

Trevor Spray led the Eagles to their first win of the season Tuesday night.