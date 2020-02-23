PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie to host Baraboo in regional opener

Badger North Conference rivals Baraboo and Sauk Prairie will get a third matchup this season.
Sauk Prairie received a No. 7 seed when the WIAA boys basketball brackets were revealed this weekend, and will host No. 10 Baraboo in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal on March 3.
Sauk Prairie (9-10, 7-6 Badger North) swept the regular-season matchups, claiming a 62-29 home win on Jan. 9 and a 62-49 road win on Friday night. The winner of the third game will go on the road March 6 to play No. 2 Monroe (15-5, 9-3 Badger South) in the regional semifinal.
First, Sauk Prairie will take on Wisconsin Dells, River Valley and Portage to finish the regular season this week, while Baraboo (4-17, 1-12) will close out the regular season by hosting Beaver Dam on Thursday.
No. 4 Reedsburg will have a first-round bye before hosting No. 5 Mount Horeb on March 6. The winner will take on No. 1 Stoughton, No. 8 Monona Grove or No. 9 Oregon in the March 7 regional final.
During Badger North play, Reedsburg (16-5, 9-4) claimed a 71-52 home win over Mount Horeb (12-9, 9-4) on Jan. 4 and a 71-68 road win on Feb. 18. The Beavers will close the regular season Thursday at Waunakee.
The rest of the field is made up of No. 3 DeForest, No. 6 McFarland and No. 11 Portage.