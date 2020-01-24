PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Second-half run carries Oregon over Portage in Badger Challenge

MADISON — The Portage prep boys basketball team was leading midway through the second half of Friday night’s game against Oregon.
Then the Panthers turned on the jets, closing the game on a 27-7 run to pull away and hand Portage a 62-43 loss in a Badger Challenge game at Edgewood High School in Madison.
“They started to make some looks, get some energy and they turned us over a couple times,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said of the difficult second-half stretch. “It wasn’t any one thing.”
Portage’s last lead of the night came on a basket by Delnato Sheppard Jr., that gave the Warriors a 36-35 advantage with about 11 minutes remaining.
Oregon (6-7) took the lead for good on the next possession, taking a 37-36 lead on a Bryce Kerns layup. The basket ignited an 18-2 run, as Kerns hit a 3-pointer and Erik Victorson, Ben Statz, Adam Yates and Ryan McCorkle all got to the rim to stretch the lead to 51-38 with under six minutes to play.
Sheppard Jr. ended the 7-minute run with a 3-pointer that pulled Portage (2-11) within 53-41 with 3:56 left.
Oregon, which entered the night scoring 69 points per game, held on to stretch its winning streak to three games.
Portage looked like a threat early, taking an 11-5 lead after Matthew Miles made a 3-pointer and scored inside. Cooper Roberts posted up for a 13-5 lead before Oregon got going.
“The times that we tried to get a ball reversal and got the ball to change sides, we had some success,” Berger said of his team’s fast start. “We also had a little bit of success pushing the ball up court. The pace of the ball and the pace of your cuts, if we do those things at full speed we have a better chance to create some looks.”
Ryne Panzer scored, Victorson had a steal and a fastbreak layup and the Panthers eventually took a 15-14 lead when Bryce Kerns scored to force a Portage timeout with 5:55 remaining.
Portage briefly regained control, with Roberts assisting Isaac Paul for a layup that gave the Warriors a 16-15 advantage.
Oregon answered with a 12-0 run that started with a 3-pointer by Kerns, who scored 10 of his game-high 15 points in the first half. Victorson turned a steal into a 3-pointer and later fought through a foul for a layup that gave Oregon a 27-16 lead.
“We started in a box-and-one (defense) that was a bit of a gimmick and took them out of their rhythm for awhile,” Berger said. “But they have some good players and they made some plays.”
The Warriors ended the run with 2:25 to play, as Sheppard Jr. assisted Brett Walker for a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 27-19. A Roberts three-point play with 19.7 seconds to go pulled Portage within 31-24 at halftime.
The Warriors opened the second half with a 10-2 run that kept it interesting until Oregon pulled away.
“We’ve had some nights recently like this where we’ll be competitive for a half or two-thirds of the game, but then we have those runs where we have a hard time scoring and the other team goes. ... We’re just trying to get to 36 good minutes.”
Kerns made three of Oregon’s five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points. Victorson added 14 points for the Panthers, while McCorkle had 10.
Just five Warriors scored on the night. Walker scored a team-high 15 points, while Miles had 10 and Roberts had nine.
Portage will visit Reedsburg next Friday. The Warriors suffered a 71-45 home loss to the Beavers on Dec. 7.
Portage 31 31 — 62
Oregon 24 19 — 43
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 4 4-8 14, Roberts 4 1-2 9, Paul 2 0-0 4, Miles 4 1-2 10, Sheppard 2 1-1 6. Totals 16 7-13 43.
OREGON — Statz 3 2-3 9, Panzer 2 0-0 4, Gard 1 0-0 2, Bra. Kerns 2 0-0 4, McCorkle 5 0-1 10, Bry. Kerns 5 2-3 15, Uhlmann 1 0-1 2, Victorson 5 3-6 14, Yates 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-14 62.
3-point goals: P 4 (Walker 2, Miles 1, Sheppard 1); O 5 (Bry. Kerns 3, Statz 1, Victorson 1). Total fouls: P 17, O 16.