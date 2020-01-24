PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Second-half run carries Oregon over Portage in Badger Challenge

“The times that we tried to get a ball reversal and got the ball to change sides, we had some success,” Berger said of his team’s fast start. “We also had a little bit of success pushing the ball up court. The pace of the ball and the pace of your cuts, if we do those things at full speed we have a better chance to create some looks.”

Ryne Panzer scored, Victorson had a steal and a fastbreak layup and the Panthers eventually took a 15-14 lead when Bryce Kerns scored to force a Portage timeout with 5:55 remaining.

Portage briefly regained control, with Roberts assisting Isaac Paul for a layup that gave the Warriors a 16-15 advantage.

Oregon answered with a 12-0 run that started with a 3-pointer by Kerns, who scored 10 of his game-high 15 points in the first half. Victorson turned a steal into a 3-pointer and later fought through a foul for a layup that gave Oregon a 27-16 lead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We started in a box-and-one (defense) that was a bit of a gimmick and took them out of their rhythm for awhile,” Berger said. “But they have some good players and they made some plays.”