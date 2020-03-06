PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Tully's last-second free throws give Reedsburg 62-61 win over Mount Horeb

REEDSBURG — Max Tully was beat.
The Reedsburg Area High School senior was trailing Mount Horeb’s Ethan Post as they chased down a loose ball in the closing seconds of Friday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game in Reedsburg.
Tully kept going, eventually pulling in front of Post and falling to the ground as time expired in what appeared to be a 61-60 Mount Horeb win. But the whistle came at the same time as the buzzer, and the refs put 1.5 seconds back on the scoreboard.
“He came off a screen, he kinda had beat me and I figured they were going to throw it because he created some space,” Tully said of the decisive play. “But I don’t know, I just put on the jets and went for the ball. He bumped into me and I got the call I guess. I was going for the ball and kinda tripped up. I felt a little body and kind of sold it a little bit.”
He still had to hit the free throws, and he made both, lifting the fourth-seeded Beavers a 62-61 overtime win over No. 5 Mount Horeb.
“I was pretty nervous as I was taking the free throws, but I had to have confidence if I wanted to make them,” Tully said. “Now I’m just pumped up and I’m ready to win tomorrow. ... I have great teammates. That’s all I’ve got to say.”
“I was pretty confident,” Reedsburg coach Josh Rupnow said of what was going through his mind when Tully stepped to the line. “He’s been shooting it a lot better this year from the free-throw line. He’s put in the extra time, and we talk about it all the time — winning the game at the free-throw line. It’s just awesome to see your player embrace that, and for a senior to make a defensive play and then win it at the line.”
Tully’s free throws were the final blow in a back-and-forth game that saw each team have opportunities to put it away. It started in regulation, with Mount Horeb senior Owen Ziegler hitting a 3-pointer with 1:01 remaining to give the Vikings a 58-56 advantage.
Reedsburg’s first clutch free throws came from Carter Daniels, who made two to tie the game at 58 with 32.4 seconds to play in regulation.
Mount Horeb (12-11) intended to take the final shot, but Zach Hale forced a five-second closely guarded violation to give Reedsburg (17-6) possession. Tully’s buzzer-beating layup attempt rolled off the rim to send the game to overtime.
Tully, who finished with 10 points, scored all four of Reedsburg’s points in overtime. They all started on the defensive end, as he turned a steal into a layup to give the Beavers a 60-58 lead with 3:22 remaining.
Mount Horeb’s Torin Hannah grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to tie the game at 60 with 1:03 to play. Reedsburg came up empty on the ensuing possession, giving the Vikings another chance at the final shot of the night.
Tully fouled a driving Hannah, who scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, with 3.4 seconds remaining. The junior made the second free throw, which appeared to be the game-winner after Reedsburg’s inbounds football pass went out of bounds to set up Tully’s heroics.
“If I’m being honest, (chances) were pretty slim,” Tully said. “But it would have been my last game, so I had to give it everything.”
“I saw Max get burned, and then I saw Max sprint to catch up, and he just made a play on the ball,” Rupnow said. “As everybody saw, we’re very fortunate to come out on top.”
The Beavers beat the Vikings for the third time this season to advance to Saturday’s regional final at top-seeded Stoughton. The Badger South Conference champions notched a 53-45 win over No. 8 Monona Grove on Friday.
“They are very tough,” Rupnow said of Stoughton. “I would say they’re the best team defensively that I’ve seen on film all year. They guard really well. ... They’re going to be a test for us, but if you watched the end of this, you know that anything’s possible.”
Reedsburg senior guard Will Fuhrmann scored a game-high 24 points, while Daniels added 16.
It’s the second straight trip to the regional finals for the Beavers, who haven’t won a regional title since 2000. Last year’s run ended with a 54-50 overtime loss to DeForest. The Beavers, who played six seniors and one junior on Friday, hope to continue to lean on their chemistry and experience in close games.
“They’ve played enough basketball to know what to do,” Rupnow said. “Just a great group, and I’m pleased that these seniors get another game.”
Monroe 54, Sauk Prairie 42
Seventh-seeded Sauk Prairie’s season came to an end with Friday’s 54-42 loss at No. 2 Monroe.
The Eagles, who opened the postseason with Tuesday’s 60-39 home win over No. 10 Baraboo, finished the season 11-12, including 8-6 in the Badger North.
The Cheesemakers (16-5) will host No. 3 DeForest on Saturday.REEDSBURG 62, MOUNT HOREB 61 (OT)
Mount Horeb 26 32 3 — 61
Reesdburg 31 27 4 — 62
MOUNT HOREB (fg ft-fta pts) — Gilkes 4 0-0 10, Post 4 2-4 10, Hannah 6 6-9 20, Banfield 1 0-0 3, Woller 1 0-0 3, Lange 2 2-2 6, Ziegler 4 0-0 9. Totals 22 10-15 61.
REEDSBURG — Hale 1 0-0 2, Tully 4 2-3 10, Fuhrmann 9 2-2 24, Kast 1 0-0 2, Daniels 4 4-4 16, Bestor 2 3-4 8. Totals 21 11-13 62.
3-point goals: MH 7 (Gilkes 2, Hannah 2, Banfield 1, Woller 1, Ziegler 1); R 9 (Fuhrmann 4, Daniels 4, Bestor 1). Total fouls: MH 15, R 16.