PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Tully's last-second free throws give Reedsburg 62-61 win over Mount Horeb

REEDSBURG — Max Tully was beat.

The Reedsburg Area High School senior was trailing Mount Horeb’s Ethan Post as they chased down a loose ball in the closing seconds of Friday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game in Reedsburg.

Tully kept going, eventually pulling in front of Post and falling to the ground as time expired in what appeared to be a 61-60 Mount Horeb win. But the whistle came at the same time as the buzzer, and the refs put 1.5 seconds back on the scoreboard.

“He came off a screen, he kinda had beat me and I figured they were going to throw it because he created some space,” Tully said of the decisive play. “But I don’t know, I just put on the jets and went for the ball. He bumped into me and I got the call I guess. I was going for the ball and kinda tripped up. I felt a little body and kind of sold it a little bit.”

He still had to hit the free throws, and he made both, lifting the fourth-seeded Beavers a 62-61 overtime win over No. 5 Mount Horeb.

“I was pretty nervous as I was taking the free throws, but I had to have confidence if I wanted to make them,” Tully said. “Now I’m just pumped up and I’m ready to win tomorrow. ... I have great teammates. That’s all I’ve got to say.”