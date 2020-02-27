PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA releases 2020 boys' basketball playoff brackets

The 2020 WIAA boys’ basketball postseason is set to get underway Tuesday, March 3 across the state. Count the Mauston Golden Eagles among those who won’t have anything to stress about until three days later.
Mauston (15-6) earned itself a No. 3 seed in its Division 3 region and a bye into the regional semifinals when the WIAA unveiled playoff brackets for all five divisions Sunday, February 23.
The Golden Eagles will face either No. 6 seed Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (11-10) or No. 11 seed Nekoosa (4-17) in the regional semifinals Friday, March 6 at Mauston High School. Neither opponent would be a stranger to Mauston, who has played the two a combined three times this season and with all of those matchups coming this month.
Mauston defeated fellow South Central Conference member Nekoosa 77-35 when they first met Tuesday, February 4 in Mauston. The Golden Eagles also won their second meeting with the Papermakers 67-45 Friday, February 21 in Nekoosa.
In non-conference play, Mauston edged out a 71-69 win over the Red Hawks Saturday, February 15 in Galesville.
If the Golden Eagles get past that game, they move on to the regional finals the following day. Barring any upsets, they’d be pitted against No. 2 seed Altoona (15-5) in a Saturday night showdown. Mauston has relatively recent history with the Railroaders as well. Altoona eked out an 84-83 win over Mauston in the 2018 regional semifinals.
Before any of that, the Golden Eagles close the regular season against Wisconsin Dells — the No. 1 seed in their region and their South Central Conference rival. The Chiefs (20-1 overall, 9-0 South Central) have already clinched at least a share of their third straight SCC title and can claim it outright when they host Mauston Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. in Wisconsin Dells.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles could grab a share of their first conference championship since 2016 if they can go on the road and somehow pull off the upset of the team ranked No. 2 in Division 3 in the latest WisSports.net coaches’ poll. Wisconsin Dells won their first meeting of the season 54-37 Friday, January 24 in Mauston.
It’s also possible the two teams meet for a third time if they both advance to the sectional semifinals. The Chiefs enter the postseason seeking their first state appearance since 2007 following heartbreaking sectional final losses in each of the last two years.
In Division 5, Royall (10-10) drew a No. 6 seed and is the only other Juneau County school that will play at home to start the playoffs. The Panthers will play host to the 11th-seeded Gilmanton Panthers (7-14) Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. in Elroy. The winner moves on to face either No. 3 seed Alma Center Lincoln (16-5) or No. 14 seed La Farge/Youth Initiative (4-15) Friday night.
In the same region, New Lisbon (8-13) was awarded a No. 9 seed and will hit the road to face No. 8 seed Elmwood/Plum City (7-14) Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. in Plum City in the regional quarterfinals. The winner advances to Friday night’s regional semifinals to take on either No. 1 seed Bangor (20-1) or No. 16 seed Granton (0-21).
Wonewoc-Center (6-15) wound up with a No. 12 seed and is matched up against Scenic Bluffs Conference foe and No. 5 seed Hillsboro (11-9) for a regional quarterfinal contest Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. in Hillsboro. The winner draws either No. 4 seed Cashton (14-7) or No. 13 seed Alma/Pepin (3-17) Friday night.
And finally, in Division 4, Necedah (13-8) garnered a No. 10 seed and will take on No. 7 seed Belleville (14-7) in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. in Belleville. The winner moves on to Friday’s regional semifinals to face No. 2 seed Darlington (19-2) at 7 p.m. in Darlington.
Regional finals are slated for Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m., sectional semifinals will be played Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. and sectional finals are scheduled for Saturday, March 14.
The 2020 WIAA boys’ basketball state tournament will be held March 19-21 at the Kohl Center in Madison. More information about the boys’ basketball state tournament and full postseason brackets for all five divisions can be found on the WIAA’s website.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.