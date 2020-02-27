PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA releases 2020 boys' basketball playoff brackets

Before any of that, the Golden Eagles close the regular season against Wisconsin Dells — the No. 1 seed in their region and their South Central Conference rival. The Chiefs (20-1 overall, 9-0 South Central) have already clinched at least a share of their third straight SCC title and can claim it outright when they host Mauston Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. in Wisconsin Dells.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles could grab a share of their first conference championship since 2016 if they can go on the road and somehow pull off the upset of the team ranked No. 2 in Division 3 in the latest WisSports.net coaches’ poll. Wisconsin Dells won their first meeting of the season 54-37 Friday, January 24 in Mauston.

It’s also possible the two teams meet for a third time if they both advance to the sectional semifinals. The Chiefs enter the postseason seeking their first state appearance since 2007 following heartbreaking sectional final losses in each of the last two years.

In Division 5, Royall (10-10) drew a No. 6 seed and is the only other Juneau County school that will play at home to start the playoffs. The Panthers will play host to the 11th-seeded Gilmanton Panthers (7-14) Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. in Elroy. The winner moves on to face either No. 3 seed Alma Center Lincoln (16-5) or No. 14 seed La Farge/Youth Initiative (4-15) Friday night.