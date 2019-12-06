For the first 2-plus minutes of Wisconsin Dells’ non-conference game against Black River Falls on Thursday night, it struggled to get going on offense.
That all changed when senior Sam Millard splashed a 3-pointer through the hoop for his team’s first field goal of the night, tying the game at 4 with 15:25 left in the first half. The bucket flipped a switch for Wisconsin Dells and sparked what would be a 25-0 run for the Chiefs, sending them on their way to a 71-50 victory over the Tigers at Wisconsin Dells High School.
Millard, who finished with 14 points on the night, hit all three of his 3-pointers during the 25-0 run. The first two of those 3-pointers gave Wisconsin Dells a 7-4 lead. His third 3, from the left wing, would give the Chiefs a 14-4 lead with 13:00 left in the first half.
Senior Riley Eck, who tied Millard for team-high scoring honors with 14 points, also made a 3-pointer and had five points during the key run. And Wisconsin Dells senior Brett Hirst, who finished with 12 points, scored the final four points during the big run, giving Wisconsin Dells at 25-4 lead with 10:02 left in the first half.
Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling liked how his team played on the offensive end during the first half.
“We shot the ball with confidence. We’ve been struggling to score a little bit,” Rohling said. “I thought the ball moved real well. We were finding the open guy.”
The other key for Wisconsin Dells early on was its full-court zone defense that frustrated the Tigers and created some quick points off turnovers. Rohling said that was one of the main focuses going into the game.
“We wanted to play our style of play, get deflections, get turnovers, get steals, get in transition,” Rohling said. “And if that doesn’t work, we got to be able to run a half-court offense. We want to get the ball inside a little more than we did tonight, but it was more of a full-court, up-and-down game, not a half-court game. We got to be able to be a full-court team, and then we got to be a better half-court team.”
Black River Falls finally ended the run when sophomore Blake Williams made one of two free throws with 9:44 left in the first half, but Wisconsin Dells continued to pour it on. Another bucket by Hirst was followed by a free throw from sophomore Jacob Rockwell and then an elbow jumper by senior Jack Steinhaus, giving Wisconsin Dells a 30-5 lead.
Wisconsin Dells would finish the first half with a 14-2 run that gave it a 50-16 halftime lead. Eck half of the points during that run, including a 3-pointer from the left corner that made it 46-14. Senior Bryson Funmaker, who had 12 points, would finish the half with a layup that gave Wisconsin Dells its 34-point lead at the break.
Wisconsin Dells took its biggest lead of the night at 40 points when Rockwell drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing that made it 64-24 with 10:20 left in the game.
The big lead gave the Wisconsin Dells starters the rest of the night off, and allowed the team’s reserves to get some extended playing time. The Tigers took advantage down the stretch, hitting five of their six 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes of the contest. After Rockwell’s 3-pointer made it a 40-point game, Black River Falls outscored Wisconsin Dells 26-7 the rest of the way to make the game appear closer than it really was.
