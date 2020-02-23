PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells clinches at least a share of SCC title

The Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team picked up its 18th straight victory with a 66-39 win over Wautoma on Friday night, but this one meant a little bit more to the Chiefs, as it clinched them at least a share of the South Central Conference championship.

It’s the third straight conference championship for the Chiefs, who can clinch the outright title with a win over Mauston in the regular season finale on Thursday night at Wisconsin Dells High School.

Leading Wisconsin Dells in the win was senior Brett Hirst, who scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the first half, helping the Chiefs take a commanding 33-14 lead at the break.

Eleven different players scored for the Chiefs, who celebrated the conference championship by cutting down the nets following the victory. Joining Hirst in double figures was senior Bryson Funmaker, who finished with 13 points.

Chiefs get top seed

As expected, Wisconsin Dells was named the top overall seed in its sectional grouping, and was thus granted an opening-round bye to the playoffs. The Chiefs will open postseason play on Friday, March 6 with a Division 3 regional semifinal against either No. 8 seed Viroqua or No. 9 Westby.