PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells nabs sole possession of first in SCC with win over Mauston

The state-ranked Wisconsin Dells Chiefs hit the road for the latest test of their mettle. They passed with flying colors.
Wisconsin Dells (13-1 overall, 4-0 South Central), ranked No. 6 in the state among Division 3 teams in the latest Associated Press and WisSports.net coaches’ polls, stifled Mauston (8-4, 3-1) on its way to a 54-37 victory Friday, January 24 at Mauston High School.
The Chiefs and the Golden Eagles each entered the night at 3-0 in conference play, with sole possession of first place in the South Central hanging in the balance.
It was a mostly back-and-forth beginning to this conference clash before Wisconsin Dells senior guard Bryson Funmaker started burying some threes to give the Chiefs a little separation. By halftime, they had opened up a 31-14 lead on the Golden Eagles.
“It was pretty back and forth early,” said Wisconsin Dells head coach Brad Rohling. “Bryson really stepped up for us in the first half by hitting a bunch of threes. And defensively, I thought we were pretty solid. We made them earn everything they got and gave them no easy ones.”
Despite an incredibly daunting halftime deficit, Mauston didn’t go down quietly in the second half. The Golden Eagles buckled down defensively and found a bit more success on the offensive end. Though the Chiefs’ commanding lead was never seriously threatened, Mauston did push them to a 23-23 draw in the second half and stopped the game from turning into an ugly blowout.
“In the second half, we competed. We were down 17 at the half,” said Mauston head coach Gil Saylor. “We shot the ball a little bit better. Same thing happened when we went over there for the regional game (last year). We came out and we were consistent and disciplined, but we just didn’t hit shots. It puts you so far behind — you’re not making that all up.”
Funmaker led all scorers on the evening with a game-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Additionally for the Chiefs, Riley Eck scored eight points while Brett Hirst and Dylan Nevar contributed seven points apiece.
For the Golden Eagles, Cade Hall tallied a team-high 13 points, Adon Saylor tacked on 10 points and both Dawson Dearth and Gage Kobylski added five points each.
As a state-ranked squad and the favorites to bring home the South Central Conference title, Wisconsin Dells was certainly the team to beat heading into the night. Nevertheless, Rohling took nothing for granted going on the road to face a team that’s also consistently been among the conference’s best in recent years.
“It was a good road test. Mauston’s a really good team. They play really hard here. It’s a tough place to play,” Rohling said. “We had to do it on the road tonight. I was really proud of the guys and the effort we put in. It’s tough to beat a good team on the road and we hadn’t played that well here as of late.”
For his part, Saylor had nothing but high praise for Wisconsin Dells, an experienced, senior-laden squad that appears to be firing on just about all cylinders at the moment.
“You’re talking about a group of players who are playing together almost nine months of the year and they’ve grown into really good individual players who play well together,” Saylor said. “They’re just so smart, they’re disciplined and, top of their strength and length, it really, really gives you a heck of a challenge.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.