PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells nabs sole possession of first in SCC with win over Mauston

“In the second half, we competed. We were down 17 at the half,” said Mauston head coach Gil Saylor. “We shot the ball a little bit better. Same thing happened when we went over there for the regional game (last year). We came out and we were consistent and disciplined, but we just didn’t hit shots. It puts you so far behind — you’re not making that all up.”

Funmaker led all scorers on the evening with a game-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Additionally for the Chiefs, Riley Eck scored eight points while Brett Hirst and Dylan Nevar contributed seven points apiece.

For the Golden Eagles, Cade Hall tallied a team-high 13 points, Adon Saylor tacked on 10 points and both Dawson Dearth and Gage Kobylski added five points each.

As a state-ranked squad and the favorites to bring home the South Central Conference title, Wisconsin Dells was certainly the team to beat heading into the night. Nevertheless, Rohling took nothing for granted going on the road to face a team that’s also consistently been among the conference’s best in recent years.