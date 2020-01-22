PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells pulls away from Reedsburg for 11th straight win

After Eck and Reedsburg senior Max Tully traded layups, Chiefs senior Dylan Nevar buried back-to-back 3-pointers before Fuhrmann split a pair of free throws for the final point of the half.

The 8-3 spurt was just the beginning for Wisconsin Dells, which prolonged the run to open the second half. The Chiefs extended their stretch to 21-6 in over the first five-plus minutes of the second half to seize a 43-27 lead.

Senior Bryson Funmaker buried a pair of 3-pointers, including a step-back triple at 13:25, before senior Brett Hirst converted a layup off a Beavers turnover with 12:15 to go up 16.

“We always talk about the first five minutes of the second half being the most important part of the game, and we came out and really kind of took control,” Rohling said.

Reedsburg (10-3) looked to turn the tide from there but the Chiefs countered right along with the Beavers. A three-point play by Fuhrmann and a layup off a steal by senior Danny Kast pulled Reedsburg back within 43-42 with just under 12 minutes remaining, but Wisconsin Dells senior Jack Steinhaus and Millard answered with consecutive jumpers.