PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells pulls away in 2nd half to beat Sparta, remain undefeated

Just like it’s done all season long, the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team won on Tuesday night.

This time, though, there was a new face among the leading scorers.

Brooks Slack poured in a season-high 12 points, all coming on 3-pointers, to go along with 14 points from Jacob Rockwell, a dozen from Brett Weiss and 10 from Barrett Witt as the Chiefs improved to 6-0 with a 65-52 non-conference victory over Sparta.

Slack entered averaging 1.8 points per game prior to Tuesday’s shooting barrage. Rockwell, meantime, was averaging 10.8 per contest before leading the way against Sparta (2-5) while Witt remains the Chiefs’ leading scorer (14.5 per game) after his 10 points. Weiss is now averaging 10.3 points per game after putting up a dozen and Jace Knetter, who was held to three, is fourth on the team at 9.8.

Wisconsin Dells, which was ranked 10th in Division 3 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll prior to the holiday break but two weeks later in the first poll since came in at fifth when the new poll was released Tuesday, held a tenuous 30-28 lead at halftime before pulling away after the break.

Next up for Wisconsin Dells, which leads the way in the South Central Conference at 2-0, is an SCC contest at Mauston on Friday.