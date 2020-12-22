PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells stays unbeaten with 67-38 road win over Baraboo

The Wisconsin Dells High School boys basketball team took some time to get going after nearly a week off the court.
After an early scoring barrage from both teams, the visiting Chiefs turned up the defense and closed Tuesday’s game with a 41-18 run to claim a 69-38 nonconference win at Baraboo High School.
“We were off from Wednesday until Monday, COVID-related, we were quarantined,” Wisconsin Dells head coach Brad Rohling said of his team’s relatively slow start. “The kids weren’t in school, no practice, so we only had last night to get ready. We didn’t know their personnel real well because we didn’t play them last year, so we kind of just figured out as we went on where the shooters were at and tried to take stuff away.
“Baraboo’s a very much improved team. (Baraboo head coach) Tyler (Fish) is doing a great job. Their kids play hard and I think the program’s in good hands.”
The Thunderbirds (1-6), who were coming off their first win of the season Saturday in Portage, came out aggressive again Tuesday night. They moved the ball well early on against the extended Wisconsin Dells (4-0) zone, finding junior Gabe McReynolds and senior Justin Philipp in the soft spots.
With McReynolds working the middle of the lane and Philipp running the baseline, the T-Birds — who are averaging 42.6 points per game this season — found offensive success early on. Philipp hit an early 3-pointer before getting to the rim for a dunk that brought Baraboo within 26-16 midway through the first half. Phillip added an assist to McReynolds, who followed it up with an offensive rebound and a putback that cut the deficit to 28-20 and forced a Wisconsin Dells timeout.
“They made some nice adjustments, got it inside a couple times against us,” Rohling said. “To our kids’ credit, we made some adjustments at halftime, made some adjustments at timeouts, and they were able to execute a lot of stuff we haven’t worked on yet. When kids are doing that, we’re kind of on the same page understanding each other, so that’s a good thing.”
The Chiefs stayed the course, with Barrett Witt carrying them offensively until their defense wore on Baraboo and the game opened up.
“I thought our pressure... they hit us a couple times early, but the game kind of wore them down a bit and we were able to get some easier ones,” Rohling said. “They played really good half-court defense and we really had to earn everything.”
The Chiefs attacked Baraboo’s half-court defense with Witt. The 6-foot-4 senior scored 16 of his game-high 19 points in the first half, connecting on two 3-pointers and scoring at all levels.
“Barrett gives us a presence inside,” Rohling said. “Barrett got us going early, then we knocked down a couple 3s.”
On the other end of the floor, the Chiefs starting turning the T-Birds over. Brooks Slack turned a steal into a layup before a Will Michalsky steal led to Jacob Rockwell assisting Witt for a layup that gave the Chiefs a 35-20 lead with 5 minutes, 11 seconds to go in the half.
“We got in foul trouble early, and I thought our bench came in and played well,” Rohling said. “Will Michalsky and Brooks Slack gave us really quality minutes. Jared Nevar, only a sophomore, gave us good minutes.”
The Chiefs didn’t look back the rest of the way, taking a 40-22 lead into halftime and holding Baraboo scoreless for the first 3:45 of the second half. McReynolds scored to break the drought and bring the deficit to 48-24, but the T-Birds never threatened as the Chiefs held on for their biggest win of the season.
They had won their first three games, all of which were decided by single digits, by an average margin of 5.0 points per game.
While Witt scored 19 points and carried the Chiefs throughout the first half, the final stats showed the typical balance of a Wisconsin Dells team that entered the night with floor players averaging double figures. Michalsky and Brett Weiss each added 10 points, while Rockwell finished with eight points and nine players scored at least three points.
That balance wasn’t there for Baraboo, which relief on their big men finding spots in the zone. The 6-foot-6 McReynolds scored 17 points, while the 6-foot-4 Philipp made three of the T-Birds’ five 3-pointers to finish with 13 points. The rest of the T-Birds combined for 8 points, with Drew Mistele and Riley Weyh making early 3-pointers and Forrest Bailey adding a late bucket.
After a delayed start to the season, both teams will look to get a bit more stability when the calendar flips.
“We’re still in the beginning stages,” Rohling said of how far along his team’s development is. “We’ve had three games canceled. We played Reedsburg last Tuesday, then had that whole week off. It’s kind of like now, we just played a good game against a good team and we want to play again Friday, but we’ve got Christmas break and we don’t play until next Tuesday.
“We need to play more games, but that’s been a problem. You can only practice so much, you’ve got to go against someone else, you’ve got to get game experience, you’ve got to be able to make adjustments, that’s how you grow and get better. ... It’s going to be mid-January before I think we’re in full swing.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 69, BARABOO 38
Wisconsin Dells 40 29 — 69
Baraboo 22 16 — 38
WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Hoving 1 2-2 4; Knetter 2 0-0 6; Michalsky 4 2-3 10; Slack 2 0-0 5; Rockwell 3 2-2 8; Witt 8 1-2 19; Zingg 1 0-0 3; Weiss 4 0-1 10; Nevar 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 7-12 67.
BARABOO — Mistele 1 0-0 3; Weyh 1 0-0 3; McReynolds 6 5-8 17; Philipp 5 2-3 13; Scholtz 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-11 38.