PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells stays unbeaten with 67-38 road win over Baraboo

The Wisconsin Dells High School boys basketball team took some time to get going after nearly a week off the court.

After an early scoring barrage from both teams, the visiting Chiefs turned up the defense and closed Tuesday’s game with a 41-18 run to claim a 69-38 nonconference win at Baraboo High School.

“We were off from Wednesday until Monday, COVID-related, we were quarantined,” Wisconsin Dells head coach Brad Rohling said of his team’s relatively slow start. “The kids weren’t in school, no practice, so we only had last night to get ready. We didn’t know their personnel real well because we didn’t play them last year, so we kind of just figured out as we went on where the shooters were at and tried to take stuff away.

“Baraboo’s a very much improved team. (Baraboo head coach) Tyler (Fish) is doing a great job. Their kids play hard and I think the program’s in good hands.”

The Thunderbirds (1-6), who were coming off their first win of the season Saturday in Portage, came out aggressive again Tuesday night. They moved the ball well early on against the extended Wisconsin Dells (4-0) zone, finding junior Gabe McReynolds and senior Justin Philipp in the soft spots.