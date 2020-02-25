PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells top Wautoma and Sauk Prairie, clinches at least a share of SCC title

"They got a couple made 3s by two 6-7 guys (senior Trevor Spray and junior Brandt Wilson) with a hand in their face. They’re both really good players. But other than that, we didn’t give them anything easy.”

Hirst led the Chiefs with 15 points, including his team’s first two baskets of the game. Hirst’s 3-pointer from the right corner gave Wisconsin Dells an 11-5 lead with 12:20 left in the first half. He then made a layup to give the Chiefs their first double-digit lead of the night at 19-8 with 8:35 left in the opening half.

Senior Sam Millard, who finished with 10 points made two straight buckets for Wisconsin Dells, including a 3-pointer from atop the key that made it 24-10 with 5:45 left in the half. Then Funmaker, who also had 10 points for the Chiefs, knocked down a jumper to give Wisconsin Dells a 29-13 lead with 3:00 left in the half.

Wisconsin Dells opened the second half on a 10-2 run that buried the Eagles for good. The run began with two layups from Hirst, and continued with layups from Funmaker, senior Riley Eck and then Millard, giving the Chiefs a 39-20 lead with 12:52 left in the game.

Rohling was happy with how his team executed its half-court offense against the Eagles.