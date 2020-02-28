PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells tops Mauston to win SCC outright championship

The Wisconsin Dells prep boys basketball team had no plans on sharing the South Central Conference championship. The Chiefs made sure they would own the title outright, thanks to a big second half and a clutch performance from senior Bryson Funmaker on their way to a 62-43 victory over Mauston in the regular season finale at Wisconsin Dells High School on Friday night.
Funmaker made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 22 points to lead Wisconsin Dells (21-1, 10-0 SCC) to its 20th straight victory, in what was the final regular season game to be played in the Wisconsin Dells High School gymnasium, as the Chiefs are set to move into their new school in the fall.
Wisconsin Dells led the Golden Eagles 22-17 at the half after the Golden Eagles got a pair of 3-pointers from seniors Cade Hall and Wyatt Massey late in the half. The Wisconsin Dells lead was trimmed to 24-20 early in the second half, but the Chiefs answered with a 10-0 run that allowed them to take control of the game for good.
The run began with a putback bucket by senior Dylan Nevar before Funmaker drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Funmaker would add a free throw before sophomore Jacob Rockwell scored on consecutive possessions while driving to the basket, giving Wisconsin Dells a 34-20 lead with 11 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.
Mauston (15-7, 8-2) would trim the Wisconsin Dells’ lead down to 36-26 on a turnaround jumper by senior Gage Kobylski with 8:50 to play, but the Chiefs once again responded, with Funmaker scoring the first five points of a 7-0 run, that also included a layup from senior Riley Eck that made it 43-26 with 7:05 to go.
Hall, who finished with a game-high 23 points, tried to keep the Golden Eagles in the game. He hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to pull the Golden Eagles to with 10 points at 48-38 with 4:35 left, but the Chiefs outscored Mauston 14-5 the rest of the way to seal the victory.
Rockwell, who scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, had eight points during his team’s victory-clinching run over the final 3:40 of the game. That included a 3-pointer from the right corner that provided the final dagger and gave his team a 60-42 lead with 1:35 to go.
Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling said Rockwell can be tough to stop once he gets going.
“If he’s flying down the floor attacking the basket, he’s so fast and so strong that he can get to the rim and finish through contact,” Rohling said. “He had a great game. He shoots the corner 3 ball when we were trying to kill time, but I think he was just feeling it all night. He came ready to play.”
Mauston took its only lead of the night when sophomore Adon Saylor made a 3-pointer from the left wing to give his team a 3-0 lead with 16:35 left in the first half. After that, Funmaker started heating up, hitting two straight 3-pointers to give the Chiefs a 6-3 lead.
Rohling was impressed with how Funmaker came up with big buckets the entire night.
“The main thing was Bryson in the first half, and the second half. He just kind of took over the game for us,” Rohling said. “Cade (Hall) was trying to take the game over for them and Bryson answered everything, starting with his first shot of the game, to tie it up at 3 after they hit a 3. Credit to him, he was phenomenal tonight.”
Wisconsin Dells senior Brett Hirst also gave Mauston problems. Hirst, who finished with 17 points, scored 10 points in the first half when the Chiefs were having trouble getting open looks.
Rohling said those shot opportunities improved in the second half.
“I thought we were a little more aggressive attacking the basket. We moved the ball better. We spread them out a little bit,” Rohling said. “We weren’t getting anything trying to post up. They’re big, strong kids, so we just kind of tried to keep the lane open and attack off the dribble. I thought our defense created a little more havoc with a few more deflections.”
Wisconsin Dells will now get ready for the postseason. The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in their sectional grouping and will open up by hosting either No. 9 seed Westby or No. 8 seed Viroqua in a regional semifinal on Friday, March 6. If the Chiefs win that game, they would play the final game in the Wisconsin Dells gymnasium on Saturday, March 7. Possible opponents for that regional championship contest would be No. 4 West Salem, No. 5 Black River Falls or No. 12 Arcadia.
If Wisconsin Dells can win the regional championship, it would play in a sectional semifinal game in Baraboo on Thursday, March 12. The two most likely opponents for that game would be No. 2 seed Altoona, or No. 3 seed Mauston. If Wisconsin Dells does play Mauston, it would be for the third time this season. The other game against Mauston was a 54-37 Wisconsin Dells win in Mauston back on Jan. 24.