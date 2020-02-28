PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells tops Mauston to win SCC outright championship

“The main thing was Bryson in the first half, and the second half. He just kind of took over the game for us,” Rohling said. “Cade (Hall) was trying to take the game over for them and Bryson answered everything, starting with his first shot of the game, to tie it up at 3 after they hit a 3. Credit to him, he was phenomenal tonight.”

Wisconsin Dells senior Brett Hirst also gave Mauston problems. Hirst, who finished with 17 points, scored 10 points in the first half when the Chiefs were having trouble getting open looks.

Rohling said those shot opportunities improved in the second half.

“I thought we were a little more aggressive attacking the basket. We moved the ball better. We spread them out a little bit,” Rohling said. “We weren’t getting anything trying to post up. They’re big, strong kids, so we just kind of tried to keep the lane open and attack off the dribble. I thought our defense created a little more havoc with a few more deflections.”