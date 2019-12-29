PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells uses defensive pressure to sink Portage

Portage ended the run with a pair of free throws from sophomore guard Cooper Roberts, but the Chiefs continued to pour it on. A 9-0 run, which included a turnaround jumper by Wisconsin Dells senior Jack Stienhaus, gave the Chiefs a 25-6 lead.

Portage was able to finally gain some momentum late in the first half when senior guard Brett Walker, who led the Warriors with 16 points, converted a 3-point play and followed it up with a layup that made it 30-15 with 5:25 left in the half. Walker would add another 3 point play a few minutes later to make it 36-18, but Wisconsin Dells had one more run left before the half ended.

The Chiefs would score 10 of the last 12 points of the half. Portage committed 13 fouls in the first half, which allowed Wisconsin Dells to add to its lead from the free throw line. Four of Wisconsin Dells’ points in the 10-0 run came from the free throw line as the Chiefs surged out to a 46-20 lead at the break.

Wisconsin Dells had 11 different players score in the game, and had four players score in double figures. Eck finished with 12, while senior Brett Hirst had 11, followed by senior forward Sam Millard’s 10.