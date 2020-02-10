PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wonewoc-Center lets double-digit lead slip away in loss to Brookwood

WONEWOC — Well into the second half against Brookwood, Wonewoc-Center looked to be in prime position to score its first conference win of the season. Alas, it was not to be.

The Wolves (4-11 overall, 0-9 Scenic Bluffs) let a 15-point second-half lead slip away in a devastating 76-73 loss to the Brookwood Falcons (4-11, 2-7) Thursday, February 6 in Wonewoc.

It was an agonizing way for Wonewoc-Center to lose on its home court — especially since it held a lead for a majority of the night.

After a back-and-forth start to the contest, the Falcons eventually worked their way to a 24-18 lead shy of the midway point in the first half. But the Wolves responded with an emphatic 16-2 run over a several-minute span that quickly flipped the six-point deficit into a 34-26 advantage.

Eventually, Wonewoc-Center took a 42-28 lead into the locker room at halftime on the heels of what turned into a 24-4 run to finish the half.

Brookwood came out strong to start the second half and whittled the deficit down to seven briefly, but the Wolves answered right back with a push to extend their lead back out to 15. From there, the Falcons began their methodical march toward a shocking comeback win.