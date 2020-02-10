PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wonewoc-Center lets double-digit lead slip away in loss to Brookwood

WONEWOC — Well into the second half against Brookwood, Wonewoc-Center looked to be in prime position to score its first conference win of the season. Alas, it was not to be.
The Wolves (4-11 overall, 0-9 Scenic Bluffs) let a 15-point second-half lead slip away in a devastating 76-73 loss to the Brookwood Falcons (4-11, 2-7) Thursday, February 6 in Wonewoc.
It was an agonizing way for Wonewoc-Center to lose on its home court — especially since it held a lead for a majority of the night.
After a back-and-forth start to the contest, the Falcons eventually worked their way to a 24-18 lead shy of the midway point in the first half. But the Wolves responded with an emphatic 16-2 run over a several-minute span that quickly flipped the six-point deficit into a 34-26 advantage.
Eventually, Wonewoc-Center took a 42-28 lead into the locker room at halftime on the heels of what turned into a 24-4 run to finish the half.
Brookwood came out strong to start the second half and whittled the deficit down to seven briefly, but the Wolves answered right back with a push to extend their lead back out to 15. From there, the Falcons began their methodical march toward a shocking comeback win.
As Wonewoc-Center struggled against Brookwood’s defensive pressure and lapsed on the defensive end, the Falcons would get the lead down to 71-69 with just over 1:30 remaining in the game.
The Wolves nearly turned it over on the next possession, but senior guard Chase Novy made a diving save to keep the ball from going out of bounds and into the hands of sophomore point guard Landon Wohlrab.
Wohlrab drew a shooting foul but missed both free throws. Brookwood junior guard Kaden Brandau made a game-tying layup with a little over a minute to play to knot the score at 71-71. Wonewoc-Center junior center Ashton Spencer sunk a pair of free throws on the other end to retake a 73-71 lead with 1:04 left.
Brandau then missed a three that went out of bounds, giving the Wolves the ball with a two-point lead. However, an extremely untimely turnover led to another Brandau game-tying layup. Wonewoc-Center turned it over once again on a lengthy pass that wound up out of bounds with 27.2 seconds remaining. Brandau struck with yet another layup on the other end that pushed the Falcons ahead with 15 seconds left — their first lead since around midway through the first half.
On the ensuing possession, Wonewoc-Center junior power forward Kaden Sprotte missed a potential game-tying layup and Brookwood sophomore guard Franklin Wildes was fouled and sent to the line with 1.5 seconds to go.
Wildes made only one of two free throws to keep it a one-possession game, but the Wolves failed to get a desperation heave off before the buzzer to bring an end to their 76-73 defeat.
“They had 28 points in the first half and ended the game with 76. So that is where it starts,” Wonewoc-Center first-year head coach Palmer Schroeder said of his team’s gutting loss. “Scoring in the 70s is a great offensive output. But the other team going from 28 to 76 in the second half — that is where it went wrong. That right there.”
Brandau led the way for the Falcons with 26 points, including a trio of crucial layups in crunch time, and nine rebounds. Elsewhere for Brookwood, senior guard Mitchell Klinkner finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists while senior forward Weston Muehlenkamp posted a double-double with 1o points and 11 rebounds.
Wonewoc-Center had a well-rounded scoring attack, with four players finishing in double figures: senior shooting guard Tucker Needham with a team-high 17 points, Sprotte with 16 points, senior small forward Dawson Miller with 15 points and Spencer with 13 points.
The Wolves’ quest for that elusive first conference win will continue, though the road gets no easier moving forward. Their next six games (including four conference contests) all come on the road. Their regular-season finale against Necedah on February 27 is their only remaining home game on the schedule.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.