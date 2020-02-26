PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wonewoc-Center sprints past New Lisbon for season's first conference win

NEW LISBON — After numerous harrowing close calls throughout the season that all ended in losses, the Wonewoc-Center Wolves finally can chalk one up in the conference win column.
Wonewoc-Center (6-15 overall, 1-12 Scenic Bluffs) snapped its 12-game losing streak in Scenic Bluffs play with a 79-61 victory over the New Lisbon Rockets (8-13, 3-10) Monday, February 24 in New Lisbon. A conference victory was a sight for sore eyes for the Wolves, who’ve endured no shortage of single-digit losses this season.
This year in conference play, they’ve suffered an array of tough defeats: 50-43 vs. Royall on December 10, 69-63 at Brookwood on December 13, 66-61 vs. New Lisbon on January 23, 76-67 at Necedah on January 28, 76-73 vs. Brookwood on February 6 and 70-64 at Hillsboro on February 11.
At long last, it finally all came together for Wonewoc-Center Monday night, even though it looked like it might be another game that would come down to the wire in the early going.
The tail end of a back-and-forth first half saw the Wolves leading 28-25 and New Lisbon with the ball and a chance for the last shot before halftime. Instead, Wonewoc-Center got a late steal and junior Lance Thayer buried a deep three at the buzzer to extend the lead to 31-25 and get his team pumped up heading into the locker room.
“That was big. The guys came into the locker room real charged up after that,” Wonewoc-Center head coach Palmer Schroeder said of the Thayer triple. “That gave us a lot of momentum going into the second half.”
Indeed, that extra spark at the end of the first half portended a swing to come over the final 18 minutes of the game. The Wolves found their groove offensively and lit up the scoreboard, outscoring the Rockets 48-36 the rest of the way. This ensured they could end that conference losing streak in relatively comfortable fashion rather than having to sweat out yet another tight game in the closing minutes.
Kaden Sprotte and Ashton Spencer led the way for Wonewoc-Center with 18 points apiece. Dawson Miller scored 17 points and Tucker Needham added 10 points as well for the Wolves.
As for New Lisbon, Gunnar Pedersen posted a double-double with a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds, Ashton Pfaff notched a double-double of his own with 12 points and 15 assists, TJ Oens chipped in 11 points and Ethan Dvorak added 10 points.
With the second-half surge, Wonewoc-Center set season highs for points in a single half (48) and in a single game (79).
“When you take a look at the score, you’ve got to take a look at the offensive numbers we put up and take your hats off to the guys there,” Schroeder said. “That’s a good job and they earned it at the offensive end.”
The offensive outburst may have been the biggest story for the Wolves, but Schroeder was also pleased with the way his team’s defense played against a New Lisbon squad that’s more than capable of piling up points.
“Our goal tonight was to keep them under 60 points,” Schroeder said. “We felt confident that if we could keep them under 60, that we could win this game. I believe they ended up with 61, so we were darn close.”
The Wolves close out the regular season when they host Necedah (13-8, 8-5) Thursday, February 27 at 7:15 p.m. in Wonewoc. They are then set to face Hillsboro (11-9) in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal contest Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. in Hillsboro.
As for the Rockets, they cap off the regular season at Cashton (14-7, 9-4) Thursday, February 27 at 7:15 p.m. In their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal matchup, they’ll take on Elmwood/Plum City (7-14) Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. in Plum City.
