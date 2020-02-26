PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wonewoc-Center sprints past New Lisbon for season's first conference win

NEW LISBON — After numerous harrowing close calls throughout the season that all ended in losses, the Wonewoc-Center Wolves finally can chalk one up in the conference win column.

Wonewoc-Center (6-15 overall, 1-12 Scenic Bluffs) snapped its 12-game losing streak in Scenic Bluffs play with a 79-61 victory over the New Lisbon Rockets (8-13, 3-10) Monday, February 24 in New Lisbon. A conference victory was a sight for sore eyes for the Wolves, who’ve endured no shortage of single-digit losses this season.

This year in conference play, they’ve suffered an array of tough defeats: 50-43 vs. Royall on December 10, 69-63 at Brookwood on December 13, 66-61 vs. New Lisbon on January 23, 76-67 at Necedah on January 28, 76-73 vs. Brookwood on February 6 and 70-64 at Hillsboro on February 11.

At long last, it finally all came together for Wonewoc-Center Monday night, even though it looked like it might be another game that would come down to the wire in the early going.

The tail end of a back-and-forth first half saw the Wolves leading 28-25 and New Lisbon with the ball and a chance for the last shot before halftime. Instead, Wonewoc-Center got a late steal and junior Lance Thayer buried a deep three at the buzzer to extend the lead to 31-25 and get his team pumped up heading into the locker room.