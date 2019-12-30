PREP BOYS BASKTEBALL: Wisconsin Dells bolts out to early lead, rolls past Portage

Wisconsin Dells opened the second half on an 8-0 run to take a 54-20 lead. Portage senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. was able to give the Warriors something to cheer about with a trio of 3-pointers during a 4-minute stretch. The third of those 3-pointers made it 66-31 with 10:55 to play in the game.

For much of the second half, Wisconsin Dells rested its starters, and the team’s reserves were also to find success.

Junior Brett Weiss came off the bench to make a pair of 3-pointers on his way to finishing with eight points, while junior Barrett Witt chipped in with five points off the bench. In all, the Wisconsin Dells bench outscored Portage’s reserves, 26-8.

“We got a lot of talent sitting on the bench also. We got a lot of seniors that have played a lot of minutes. I can put anyone of our guys in there and feel comfortable in a varsity game,” Rohling said. “I thought they did a great job as a group coming in. Barrett had a nice offensive rebound, he was being aggressive. Brett Weiss played well coming off the bench and (Jacob Rockwell) always plays well coming off the bench for us, and I thought Jack had a nice game. He did a lot of good things in the post, maybe not scoring, but had some assists and was really patient in the post and let things come to him.”