PREP BOYS BASKTEBALL: Wisconsin Dells bolts out to early lead, rolls past Portage

Applying relentless defensive pressure and creating turnovers and easy baskets on the other end of the floor has been the calling card for the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team this season. It’s a formula that has allowed the Chiefs to get out to a 7-1 start and earn a No. 8 ranking in the latest Wissport.net Division 3 Coaches Poll.
That pressure proved to be more than Portage could handle on Saturday evening, as Wisconsin Dells used it to take a big early lead on its way to 83-37 win over the Warriors at Wisconsin Dells High School.
It was the seventh win in a row for Wisconsin Dells (8-1), and it was the third time in the last four games the Chiefs held their opponent to under 40 points.
Portage (0-7) only had one field goal in the first 7 minutes of action — a putback bucket by senior Logan Breunig that cut the Wisconsin Dells lead to 4-2 just over 1 ½ minutes into the game. From there, Wisconsin Dells went on a 10-0 run to take control.
It took just over 2 minutes for the Chiefs to put together the 10-0 spurt, which included five points from senior guard Bryson Funmaker, who finished with a game-high 17 points. A 3-pointer by Funmaker was followed by a 3-pointer from senior Riley Eck, finishing off the run and giving the Chiefs a 14-2 lead.
“They put a lot of pressure on and we didn’t handle it very well tonight,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said following the game.
Portage ended the run with a pair of free throws from sophomore guard Cooper Roberts, but the Chiefs continued to pour it on. A 9-0 run, which included a turnaround jumper by Wisconsin Dells senior Jack Stienhaus, gave the Chiefs a 25-6 lead.
Portage was able to finally gain some momentum late in the first half when senior guard Brett Walker, who led the Warriors with 16 points, converted a 3-point play and followed it up with a layup that made it 30-15 with 5:25 left in the half. Walker would add another 3 point play a few minutes later to make it 36-18, but Wisconsin Dells had one more run left before the half ended.
The Chiefs would score 10 of the last 12 points of the half. Portage committed 13 fouls in the first half, which allowed Wisconsin Dells to add to its lead from the free throw line. Four of Wisconsin Dells’ points in the 10-0 run came from the free throw line as the Chiefs surged out to a 46-20 lead at the break.
Wisconsin Dells had 11 different players score in the game, and had four players score in double figures. Eck finished with 12, while senior Brett Hirst had 11, followed by senior forward Sam Millard’s 10.
“Transition baskets, putting some pressure on them, getting some deflections, traps, steals (was key),” said Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling. “We’re always better when we get going like that in transition. Brett and Bryson, Riley kind of set the tone for us up front. I thought we did a good job of reading and anticipating. And even when we didn’t get steals, we were able to get the ball inside with some post ups and kick out to shooters.”
Wisconsin Dells opened the second half on an 8-0 run to take a 54-20 lead. Portage senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. was able to give the Warriors something to cheer about with a trio of 3-pointers during a 4-minute stretch. The third of those 3-pointers made it 66-31 with 10:55 to play in the game.
For much of the second half, Wisconsin Dells rested its starters, and the team’s reserves were also to find success.
Junior Brett Weiss came off the bench to make a pair of 3-pointers on his way to finishing with eight points, while junior Barrett Witt chipped in with five points off the bench. In all, the Wisconsin Dells bench outscored Portage’s reserves, 26-8.
“We got a lot of talent sitting on the bench also. We got a lot of seniors that have played a lot of minutes. I can put anyone of our guys in there and feel comfortable in a varsity game,” Rohling said. “I thought they did a great job as a group coming in. Barrett had a nice offensive rebound, he was being aggressive. Brett Weiss played well coming off the bench and (Jacob Rockwell) always plays well coming off the bench for us, and I thought Jack had a nice game. He did a lot of good things in the post, maybe not scoring, but had some assists and was really patient in the post and let things come to him.”
Wisconsin Dells returns to action on Friday with a non-conference game at Poynette. After that, the Chiefs will return to conference play with a home game against Nekoosa on Jan. 10. With his team starting to string together victories, Rohling sees plenty of room for improvement.
“I think we can get better offensively,” Rohling said. “Defensively we’re playing at a real high level. These guys have been in the system for three or four years now and have been playing the same defense and really understand it, but offensively we can do a better job reading screens and getting some more movement and not be so stagnant at times. We’re always trying to get better, that’s the goal. We have a tough schedule coming up. It’s a fun time of year, get that run through January and February and see where you’re at.”