RIO – The free throw line wasn’t always friendly to the Rio girls basketball team in its season opener, but the Vikings found their shooting touch when it mattered most.
Despite making just 17 of 30 free throws in the game (57 percent), the Vikings were a perfect 8-for-8 from the line in the final 3 minutes, 16 seconds, which helped them close the game on a 14-6 run on their way to a 48-45 victory over Oakfield in a non-conference game in Rio on Tuesday night.
A pair of free throws from sophonmore Vivian Hoene with 3:16 remaining cut Oakfield’s lead to 39-36. The Oaks would answer with a bucket from senior Mya Lamonska, who finished with a team-high 13 points, to go up 41-36 with 3:00 to go.
Rio junior Adeline Hutzler, who led the Vikings with 13 points, made two free throws of her own with 2:46 to play to cut Oakfield’s lead to 41-38. After Oakfield senior Aryn Uttendorfer made one of two free throws, a putback bucket by Rio senior McKenzie Sampson made it 42-40 with 1:40 to go.
Another free throw from Uttendorfer would up Oakfield’s lead to 43-40, but Rio sophomore Courtney Quist made it a 43-42 game with a bucket from the right block with 1:10 remaining. After a Rio defensive stop, the Vikings surged into the lead when Hoene knocked down a jumper that made it 44-43 with 46 seconds left.
The Oaks had an answer, as senior Autumn Bates canned an elbow jumper with 34 seconds left to give Oakfield a 45-44 lead. That lead didn’t last long though, as Rio sophomore Kayla Staveness was fouled on the other end, and calmly drilled both free throws to give the Vikings a 46-45 lead with 22.6 seconds left.
Oakfield never got a chance at regaining the lead on the next possession, as a turnover on an errant pass gave the ball back to Rio with 17.4 seconds left. That led to Hoene getting fouled, and she made both free throws to make it 48-45 with 14.4 seconds left on the clock.
Oakfield had a chance at a game-tying 3-pointer, but junior Abi Streeter’s shot was off the mark. The rebound off the miss would get knocked out of bounds, with possession going to Oakfield with 2 seconds remaining. Oakfield never did get another shot off, as a bad pass on the in-bounds turned the ball over to the Vikings, who were able to run out the clock.
Neither team was able to get much offense going in the first half as Oakfield took an 18-17 lead into the break.
Rio looked like it started to figure some things out on offense in the second half, going on an 8-0 run to take a 32-27 lead with 7:43 left in the game. The spurt included a pair of buckets by freshman Emily Loging, and was finished off by a 3-pointer from Hoene from the left wing.
Rio wasn’t able to sustain its momentum from the run, as Oakfield would use a 10-0 run to regain the lead at 39-34 with 3:20 remaining.
Rio enters the season having to replace two starters from last year’s team, which finished 18-7 overall, but one of those starters is Jordyn Hutzler, who averaged 21.7 points per game last season on her way to being named the Trailways West Conference Co-Player of the Year.
Oakfield 18 27 —45
Rio 17 31 —48
OAKFIELD – Uttendorfer 2 2-4 7, Anderson 1 0-1 2, Conger 1 0-0 2, Fink 1 0-2 2, Bates 3 0-0 6, Streeter 2 0-1 4, Lamonska 6 1-2 13, Gremminger 2 0-0 4, Hoffman 2 1-2 5, Primeau 0 0-1 0. Totals 20 4-13 45.
RIO – Hutzler 3 7-15 13, Hoene 2 4-4 9, Sampson 3 1-4 7, Lamke 1 0-0 2, Staveness 1 2-2 4, C. Quist 2 3-4 7, Loging 3 0-0 6, Hagenow 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 17-30 48.
3-point goals – O 1 (Uttendorfer 1), R 1 (Hoene 1). Total fouls – O 23, R 19. Fouled out – Anderson, Lamonska, Loging.
