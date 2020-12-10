PREP ROUND-UP: Markesan girls hoops, wrestling win; Waupun boys hoops fall to KML

Markesan’s Gracie Mast scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the second half of Thursday’s prep girls basketball 64-13 victory over Horicon.

The win moved the Hornets to a 3-0 overall record while the Marshladies are 0-3.

The Hornets had most of squad contribute to the win over the Marshladies. Leah Bobek finished with nine points while Syd Jahnke had eight for the Hornets. Lauryn Clark also had eight points. Dani Graff finished with seven points while both Amy Kelly and Julie Lenz put up six points apiece.

The Hornets had a 30-11 halftime lead.

Horicon’s Natalie Boehmer led the team with five points. Boehmers’ bucket in the second half were the only points scored by the Marshladies.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WATERLOO 62, DODGELAND 46

Adrianne Bader led the Trojans with 20 points and Miranda Firari finished with 13, but couldn't catch up to the Pirates. Bria Cramer finished with five points.

Waterloo's Sophia Schneider led with 15 points while both Skyler Pwers and Julia Asik both had 14 apiece. Joslyn Wolff finished with 11.

WRESTING