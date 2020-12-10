PREP ROUND-UP: Markesan girls hoops, wrestling win; Waupun boys hoops fall to KML

Markesan’s Gracie Mast scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the second half of Thursday’s prep girls basketball 64-13 victory over Horicon.
The win moved the Hornets to a 3-0 overall record while the Marshladies are 0-3.
The Hornets had most of squad contribute to the win over the Marshladies. Leah Bobek finished with nine points while Syd Jahnke had eight for the Hornets. Lauryn Clark also had eight points. Dani Graff finished with seven points while both Amy Kelly and Julie Lenz put up six points apiece.
The Hornets had a 30-11 halftime lead.
Horicon’s Natalie Boehmer led the team with five points. Boehmers’ bucket in the second half were the only points scored by the Marshladies.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WATERLOO 62, DODGELAND 46
Adrianne Bader led the Trojans with 20 points and Miranda Firari finished with 13, but couldn't catch up to the Pirates. Bria Cramer finished with five points.
Waterloo's Sophia Schneider led with 15 points while both Skyler Pwers and Julia Asik both had 14 apiece. Joslyn Wolff finished with 11.
WRESTING
MARKESAN 63, HORICON 9
It was not a pretty sight for the Marshmen as the Hornets throttled them in Thursday’s non-conference action.
Markesan’s Edgar Hernandez pinned Horcion’s Mason Holl in 50 seconds at 106 points. And at 120 pounds, Markesan’s Chase Powell pinned Horicon’s Brady Groenewold at 4:26.
Markesan’s Cole Slark pinned Horicon’s Austin Zamorano at 4:41 at 120 pounds, while teammate Gavin Campnell pinned Horicon’s Cayden Reinwald at 3:40 at 138.
At 152 pounds, Markesan’s Caleb Stoll bested Alex Krumholz in 3 minutes, and Markesan’s 182-pounder Devin Brooks defeated Horicon’s Brady Elvers, 7-3.
To round out the night, Horicon’s Taner Voy defeated Markesan’s Andrew Worm, 6-5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 73, WAUPUN 67
The Chargers got the opening bucket of the second half to raise the overall deficit to 21 points, but the Warriors never went away.
They eventually cut the deficit to within reach but couldn’t come out with the victory in Thursday’s East Central Conference loss.
“KML is really good,” Waupun coach Brett Pickarts said.
“(We) just chipped away at it,” Pickarts added. “Cole (Hicken) hit three 3-points in the second half and Brady Navis attacked the basket well.”
Waupun’s Rhyer Smit finished with a career-high 15 points, scoring 12 points in the second half. Hicken led with 16 points while Navis finished with 13. Austin Wiese finished with 11 points for the Warriors.
KML’s Austin Wagner led the Chargers with 17 points while Joseph Ehlke put up 14. Logan Measner finished with 10 points while both Ian Schaser and Garrett Murphy contributed with nine apiece.
The Warriors went into the first half trailing 42-23 and Pickarts said his defense started trapping the Chargers in the half court, which forced KML to “speed up their mindset, were loose with the ball and took quick shots.”
The Warriors will host Berlin on Dec. 15 and travel to Winneconne Dec. 18 in some more ECC action next week.
This was a tough loss by the Warriors after suffering a 62-57 loss to Mayville earlier in the week.
But Pickarts said the Warriors “played with more intensity tonight.”
