PREP ROUND-UP: Markesan takes second at home tournament

Members of the Markesan prep wrestling team had themselves a pretty good day at the Hornet Invitational the team hosted on Saturday.

Markesan had four wrestlers win individual titles, and seven others that finished second or third, leading the Hornets to a second-place finish with 258 points behind Tomahawk, which won the tournament with 271.5 points.

Winning titles for Markesan were seniors Bryce Friday and Daniel Saylor, junior Cole Slark and sophomore Brock Straks.

At 285 pounds, Friday pinned Omro’s Brady Thompson in 1 minute, 19 seconds in the semifinals. That win set the stage for a championship showdown between Friday, ranked fifth in Division 3 at 285 pounds by WiWrestling.com, and Tomahawk's Tony Matti, ranked third in Division 2 at 285 pounds. Friday emerged as the victor, winning 3-2 to improve to 27-1 on the season, while Matti fell to 23-2.

At 195 pounds, Saylor pinned Nekoosa’s Hunter Boudreau in 1:25 in the semifinals before pinning Tomahawk’s Eric Decker in 3:19 in the championship match, improving to 18-6 on the season.

Straks pinned Nekoosa’s Klayton Havlovic in 1:35 in the semifinals before pinning Ripon’s Ethan Zache in 3:20 in the 145-pound championship match. Straks is now 23-5 on the season.