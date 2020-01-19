PREP ROUND-UP: Markesan takes second at home tournament

Members of the Markesan prep wrestling team had themselves a pretty good day at the Hornet Invitational the team hosted on Saturday.
Markesan had four wrestlers win individual titles, and seven others that finished second or third, leading the Hornets to a second-place finish with 258 points behind Tomahawk, which won the tournament with 271.5 points.
Winning titles for Markesan were seniors Bryce Friday and Daniel Saylor, junior Cole Slark and sophomore Brock Straks.
At 285 pounds, Friday pinned Omro’s Brady Thompson in 1 minute, 19 seconds in the semifinals. That win set the stage for a championship showdown between Friday, ranked fifth in Division 3 at 285 pounds by WiWrestling.com, and Tomahawk's Tony Matti, ranked third in Division 2 at 285 pounds. Friday emerged as the victor, winning 3-2 to improve to 27-1 on the season, while Matti fell to 23-2.
At 195 pounds, Saylor pinned Nekoosa’s Hunter Boudreau in 1:25 in the semifinals before pinning Tomahawk’s Eric Decker in 3:19 in the championship match, improving to 18-6 on the season.
Straks pinned Nekoosa’s Klayton Havlovic in 1:35 in the semifinals before pinning Ripon’s Ethan Zache in 3:20 in the 145-pound championship match. Straks is now 23-5 on the season.
Slark pinned Tomahawk’s Chris Bushong in 3:05 in the semifinals. Slark then edged out Nekoosa’s Nathan Gellerup, 11-10 in the finals at 113 pounds. Slark improved to 16-4.
Markesan freshman Caleb Stoll finished second at 138 pounds after he was pinned by Poynette’s Gunner Hamre in 2:28 in the finals.
At 152 pounds, Markesan sophomore Devin Brooks finished second after he lost to Tomahawk’s Isiah Scheffler, 7-3 in the finals.
Markesan senior John Bartaszewicz took second at 170 pounds when he lost 13-10 to Tomahawk’s Marcus Matti in the championship round.
Markesan junior Edgar Hernandez (106 pounds), freshman Gavin Campnell (132), freshman Jayden Walker (160) and sophomore Jayden Digman (182) each finished third on Saturday.
CWC boys basketball team wins
Senior Joe De Vries scored 18 points to lead Central Wisconsin Christian to a 65-37 win over Madison Abundant Life in a non-conference game on Saturday.
Freshman Will Syens chipped in with 11 points, and senior Zach Vander Werff had 10 for the Crusaders, who improved to 7-2.
Abundant Life senior Phil Emmel scored nine points to lead the Challengers, while senior Caleb Gerry and junior Seth Byington both added eight points.
The Crusaders travel to Hustisford on Tuesday.