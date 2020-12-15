PREP ROUNDUP: CWC girls win while Waupun boys, Mayville boys also record victories

The Central Wisconsin Christian prep girls basketball team had three girls score in double figures to defeat Living Word Lutheran 63-39 Tuesday night.

Shelby Buwalda led the Crusaders (8-2) with 17 points, Jolie Schouten and Elise Ritzema both added 15 points. Both Emma Hoffman and Ada Smies contributed with six points apiece.

BOYS HOOPS

MAYVILLE 84, OMRO 66

Adison Mittelstadt (28), Braedon Vollmer (16), Jimmy Held (13) and Hunter Traver (12) each scored in double figures to lead the Cardinals (3-2, 2-2) past the Foxes (2-3, 2-2) in Tuesday’s Flyway Conference game.

WAUPUN 53, BERLIN 51

Cole Hicken led with 12 points, Rhyer Smit had nine and the Warriors (2-3, 2-2) narrowly escaped with a 53-51 East Central Conference victory over the Indians (0-6, 0-5), at home on Tuesday night.

Waupun’s Carson Bresser finished with six points, as did Brady Navis. Austin Wiese finished with seven points as well.

Berlin’s Landen Sobieski gave the Warriors fits all night and led all scorers with 26 points. Hunter Boegh also eight points for Berlin.

