PREP SPORTS: Badger Conference announces cancelation of league play for 2020-21 winter sports seasons

The Badger Conference in a press release on Friday afternoon announced that, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will not sponsor league play or crown league champions for the 2020-21 winter sports seaons.

The release by the conference reads as follows:

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly posed challenges for planning events of all types throughout our nation, state, and local communities. The goal of the Badger Conference, first and foremost, continues to be the health and safety of our school district communities. Regardless of the type of event, health and safety must come first.

We have always viewed sports as an important component to the educational process. Participation in sports provides opportunities for developing and cultivating a variety of skills, such as communication, teamwork, discipline, leadership skills and respect for others.

The Badger Conference supports the fact that education-based athletics is a privilege, not a right, which requires an added level of responsibility for those who administer them and serve as a partner in the education of student-athletes.