PREP SPORTS: Beaver Dam boys basketball, boys hockey teams both notch victories Saturday

But Mosinee answered with a big run of its own and tied the game at 18. That’s when Beaver Dam pulled away for good, ending the half on a 13-5 run prior to building its biggest lead of the contest at 49-31 with 6½ minutes gone by in the second half.

Beaver Dam continued a season-long trend of good free throw shooting in the game, going 25-of-29 — including 11-of-11 by Abel — to gain a big advantage over the Indians as they were only 3-of-5 at the charity stripe.

“We’re shooting it awfully well from the line right now. It’s pretty incredible,” Ladron said of converting at an 81.2% (112-of-138) clip on foul shots so far.

After falling behind by 17, the closest Mosinee could get was within 10 when it was 56-46. But the Golden Beavers salted the game away by ending on a 12-5 run to stay unbeaten.

About the only blemish on the day for the Golden Beavers was that they had their most turnovers of the year (13) while forcing their fewest of the year (11) to lose the turnover battle.

It was a statistical disadvantage Ladron attributed to the tempo of the game a night after Beaver Dam had to fight for everything it could get in the half-court offense against Edgewood’s stout defense.