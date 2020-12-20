PREP SPORTS: Beaver Dam boys basketball, boys hockey teams both notch victories Saturday

Twelve hours after notching their biggest win of the year on Friday night, members of Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team boarded a bus for a 2½-hour trip north to play their second game in less than 24 hours.
The unusual early season back-to-back didn’t faze them.
They’re still undefeated.
The Golden Beavers closed the first half on a big run and never looked back, getting 25 points and 6 rebounds from Nate Abel, 13 points and 7 rebounds from Ty Bunkoske and 11 points and 5 assists from Brady Helbing en route to a 68-51 victory over Mosinee on Saturday afternoon.
“Just a really good, balanced effort on both ends of the floor by us,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said Sunday.
The Indians (4-3) are among the contenders to win the Great Northern Conference title this winter, Ladron added. So the fact his squad was able to win by 17 after having notched an emotional 56-50 win on Friday against Madison Edgewood — a talented, physical team that entered 2020-21 as a team to watch in Division 3 according to the annual Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook — impressed him.
“It was a lot of mental and physical toughness to beat a good team under those circumstances,” he said.
Beaver Dam (7-0) raced out to an 11-2 lead on Saturday behind a free throw by Alex Soto, a runner by Helbing, a pair of 3-pointers by Bunkoske and a breakaway backdoor lay-up by Evan Sharkey on a bounce pass from Helbing.
But Mosinee answered with a big run of its own and tied the game at 18. That’s when Beaver Dam pulled away for good, ending the half on a 13-5 run prior to building its biggest lead of the contest at 49-31 with 6½ minutes gone by in the second half.
Beaver Dam continued a season-long trend of good free throw shooting in the game, going 25-of-29 — including 11-of-11 by Abel — to gain a big advantage over the Indians as they were only 3-of-5 at the charity stripe.
“We’re shooting it awfully well from the line right now. It’s pretty incredible,” Ladron said of converting at an 81.2% (112-of-138) clip on foul shots so far.
After falling behind by 17, the closest Mosinee could get was within 10 when it was 56-46. But the Golden Beavers salted the game away by ending on a 12-5 run to stay unbeaten.
About the only blemish on the day for the Golden Beavers was that they had their most turnovers of the year (13) while forcing their fewest of the year (11) to lose the turnover battle.
It was a statistical disadvantage Ladron attributed to the tempo of the game a night after Beaver Dam had to fight for everything it could get in the half-court offense against Edgewood’s stout defense.
“This game was really up and down. Two teams that like to run. They tried to slow it up a little bit when you could kind of tell that they weren’t interested in running with us anymore. We were a little loose with the ball in the first half,” he said. “They have some length. They’re long. But they had a hard time chasing us down.”
“It was good for us to see those types of styles back to back and be successful against both,” Ladron added of the differences between Edgewood and Mosinee.
Soto nearly notched a double-double in the contest, with nine points and seven rebounds. Sharkey also shared the team rebounding lead with seven boards.
And in addition to his five assists, Helbing didn’t have a turnover, upping his assist-to-turnover ratio to an eye-popping 5:0.66 (30:4) on the season.
Next up for Beaver Dam is a road game Tuesday against fellow unbeaten Sauk Prairie (4-0).
Beaver Dam boys hockey
Five different players lit the lamp on Saturday for the Beaver Dam prep boys hockey team, a balanced scoring effort that produced a 5-2 victory over visiting New Berlin Eisenhower/West.
Defenseman Conner Strasser was the first to strike for Beaver Dam (3-4), giving the Golden Beavers a 1-0 lead with 1 minute, 29 seconds gone by in the second period.
Then came goals by Alex Woods and Ian Conlin over the next 4-plus minutes to up the lead to 3-0 before the Ice Force made it 3-1 with 3:10 to go in the period.
Wesley Biel's shorthanded goal on an assist from Brady Shaw with 1:52 left in the period gave Beaver Dam a 4-1 lead. Biel also had a blocked shot to help kill off a 5-on-3 disadvantage during the final minutes of the game.
First-year player Jacob Lont scored Beaver Dam's final goal of the game 44 seconds into the third period, giving him three points on the day.
Beaver Dam also got good efforts between the pipes and from its special teams units.
"Kirk Davis played great with some key saves under heavy pressure," Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said, adding that the "penalty killing was terrfic."
