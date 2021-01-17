PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Hustisford boys hoops team beats Dodgeland; Beaver Dam boys hockey team falls

Dylan Kuehl poured in a game-high 34 points on 17-of-20 shooting — all 2-point baskets — to pace the Hustisford prep boys basketball team to a convincing 73-28 victory over Dodgeland on Saturday at Hustisford High School.

Kuehl, who Husty coach Otto Hopfinger said had "numerous thundering dunks" on the night, also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals while Gavin Thimm chipped in with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals.

The Falcons (5-1), who are ranked fifth in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll, also got a near triple-double from Alex Eggelston, who would have done so in unconventional fashion; he had eight points, six rebounds and nine steals.

Sy Otte (nine points) and Caden Brugger (eight) led the Trojans, who are now 4-6 on the season.

Husty used a 17-3 run midway through the first half and then opened the second half on a 28-3 run to salt the game away.

Beaver Dam bitten in OT

Alex Woods scored twice in the second period, first shorthanded with 8 minutes, 25 seconds gone by in the period to get the Beaver Dam prep boys hockey team within a goal of the West Bend co-op then again 3:21 later to tie the score at 3.