PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Hustisford boys hoops team beats Dodgeland; Beaver Dam boys hockey team falls
PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Hustisford boys hoops team beats Dodgeland; Beaver Dam boys hockey team falls

Dylan Kuehl

Dodgeland's Sy Otte, right, tries to stop Hustisford's Dylan Kuehl from attempting a layup during the first half of a game between the two teams on Jan. 7. They met again Saturday and Kuehl had 34 points to help the Falcons to a season-sweep with a 73-28 victory over the Trojans. 

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

Dylan Kuehl poured in a game-high 34 points on 17-of-20 shooting — all 2-point baskets — to pace the Hustisford prep boys basketball team to a convincing 73-28 victory over Dodgeland on Saturday at Hustisford High School. 

Kuehl, who Husty coach Otto Hopfinger said had "numerous thundering dunks" on the night, also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals while Gavin Thimm chipped in with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals. 

The Falcons (5-1), who are ranked fifth in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll, also got a near triple-double from Alex Eggelston, who would have done so in unconventional fashion; he had eight points, six rebounds and nine steals. 

Sy Otte (nine points) and Caden Brugger (eight) led the Trojans, who are now 4-6 on the season. 

Husty used a 17-3 run midway through the first half and then opened the second half on a 28-3 run to salt the game away. 

Beaver Dam bitten in OT

Alex Woods scored twice in the second period, first shorthanded with 8 minutes, 25 seconds gone by in the period to get the Beaver Dam prep boys hockey team within a goal of the West Bend co-op then again 3:21 later to tie the score at 3. 

But unfortunately for the Golden Beavers, after neither side lit the lamp in the third period it was West Bend that would prevail in overtime, winning 4-3 on Peyton Fountain's even-strength goal 2:43 into the extra period. 

Kirk Davis had 28 saves between the pipes for Beaver Dam, which was 0-for-9 on the power play in a game with plenty of whistles both ways; Beaver Dam had eight penalties for 16 minutes while West had nine for 26. 

Beaver Dam's other goal in the contest was scored by Ian Conlin 3:11 into the first period before West answered with a three-goal flurry to take a 3-1 advantage into the first intermission. 

Dylan Kuehl MUG

Kuehl
