PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Cambria-Friesland boys win; C-F, Waupun girls fall

So far this season, the Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team has been tested very little, winning its first four games by an average of 43.8 points.
The Hilltoppers had their hands full for a change on Saturday but were up to the challenge, holding on for a 57-54 non-conference win over Palmyra-Eagle. Senior Kobe Smit scored a team-high 24 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Toppers moved to 5-0 on the year.
After routinely feasting in the first half this season, the Toppers found their plate a little less full over the first 18 minutes of this one, leading by just three at the break. The slim margin proved pivotal, though, as the teams went back-and-forth the rest of the way with Cambria-Friesland ultimately winning out.
Alongside Smit, senior Griffin Hart scored 17 points while senior Cade Burmania chipped in nine. Senior Aiden Calderon poured in a game-high 26 points and senior Cameron Joyner added 12 for Palmyra-Eagle, but the rest of the Panthers combined for just 16 points.
Cambria-Friesland will look to stay unbeaten on Tuesday when it welcomes Pardeeville in a Trailways West Conference clash.
C-F girls can’t cage Panthers
An 11-point halftime deficit proved too much for the Cambria-Friesland girls basketball team on Saturday as the Hilltoppers couldn’t dig out of a hole in a 51-45 non-conference loss to Palmyra-Eagle.
Senior Alyssa Raley scored a game-high 19 points to lead Cambria-Friesland (2-5) and helped keep the Toppers in it in the first half. The 5-foot-8 forward tallied four of her five 3-pointers in the first half as the Panthers pounced for a 35-24 halftime lead.
The Toppers kept climbing in the second half, outscoring Palmyra-Eagle by five, but it wasn’t enough. Sophomore Lindsay Drews added 10 points for Cambria-Friesland, but no other Topper scored over six points, while senior Ally Fredrick scored a team-high 16 for the Panthers.
Cambria-Friesland will try to recharge this week before attempting to snap its three-game losing skid when it takes on Johnson Creek on Dec. 28.
Waupun girls knocked from ranks of unbeaten
Abbie Aalsma had 23 points and Kayl Peterson chipped in with 10 but the Waupun prep girls basketball team came up just short against Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran Academy, losing 51-49 in a match-up of ranked squads.
Peterson also had six rebounds and three steals.
The visiting Warriors (7-1), ranked second in Division 3 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, led 25-22 at halftime but were outdone by a handful of points over the final 18 minutes in suffering the two-point loss to the Vikings (7-0), ranked fifth in D4.
Waupun will get another big test on Tuesday when Beaver Dam (9-0), ranked first in D2, comes to town.
