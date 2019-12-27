PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Good showings by Beaver Dam boys hoops, hockey team highlight busy Friday

For a half Friday afternoon, Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball was every bit as good as one of the best teams in Minnesota.
The Golden Beavers were pretty good from start to finish, in fact — even if it didn’t end up looking that way on the scoreboard.
“No question,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Ladron said. “The final score didn’t indicate what this game was like.”
Ty Bunkoske had 10 points in the first half, Broden Boschert chipped in with nine and Nate Abel had eight as the Golden Beavers played Waseca — the top-ranked team in Minnesota Class 2A — to a stalemate before Waseca went on a big run to start the second half en route to a 79-57 victory in a game played as part of the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic at Winona State (Minn.) University.
“We were really tough defensively all game, even during that second half,” Ladron said. “Our halfcourt defense was as good as it’s been all year. We did a really good job against their size. They have a lot of weapons and that’s kind of (how they pulled away) at the end there.”
The game was tied at 27 at the break before Waseca’s (6-2) 19-3 run made it 46-30. Beaver Dam (2-7) did trim the deficit down to 10 at 56-46 with 6 minutes remaining, but that was as close as the Golden Beavers could get the rest of the way.
Some missed bunnies and wide open 3-pointers contributed to Beaver Dam’s offensive woes during that big half-opening run for Waseca, but Waseca also went into a halfcourt trap out of the break that changed the tempo of the game and gave the Golden Beavers some fits.
Bunkoske finished with 13 points and a team-high six rebounds while Boschert had 17 points and five rebounds and Abel led the way in scoring with 20 points.
Brady Helbing led in assists with five and Evan Sharkey led in steals with five — and both were really good defensively in terms of helping hold the 6-foot-9 Andrew Morgon, who came in averaging 24.5 points, to just a dozen.
“Their efforts to help inside on (Morgon) and then still be able to guard their guy and help and pressure the ball as well as those guys did — they were both really good tonight,” Ladron said.
Waseca’s Kureese Willingham led all scorers with 23 points and Ryan Dufault had 18, both hitting their season-averages almost right on the nose.
In addition to Morgon, Waseca also boasts the 6-5 Willingham — a guard who is a real match-up nightmare — and 6-6 Matt Seberson as tall players opponents have to account for. Beaver Dam is highly undersized by comparison and so its ability to contend with the ranked Bluejays for most of the game is something Ladron is hoping can be a springboard into 2020.
“We challenged them to compete — to leave everything on the floor,” Ladron said. “They’re talented but we feel like at any given moment we can play with them, and we did that in the first half. And then I was proud of our guys for not rolling over at the end. They battled all the way through.
“We can take a lot of positive things out of this one to hopefully build on in the new year.”
Randolph, Waupun both win big
Travis Alvin (18 points), Peyton Moldenhauer (15) and Parker Kohn (14) combined for 47 points as the Randolph boys cruised to a 70-31 non-conference win over Manawa on Friday at a holiday tournament hosted by North Fond du Lac.
The Rockets led 41-12 at halftime thanks to 12 first-half points by Alvin, 10 by Moldenhauer and seven by Sam Grieger, who finished with nine in the contest.
Meantime at a holiday tournament hosted by Cambridge, Waupun got 13 points apiece from Brady Navis and Gabe Keach and a near double-doubles from Jaden White (11 points, nine rebounds) and Keegan Hartgerink (nine points, 15 rebounds) in an 82-51 rout of Williams Bay.
A dozen Warriors scored in all, paving the way to the championship game later Friday night vs. Poynette.
Golden Beavers skate circles around foe
Daniel Smolen tied a school record with five goals; Declan Reinke, Alex Woods and Jeffrey Bemis all scored their first career goals and goalie Noah Banes got his third win of the year and first career shutout as the Beaver Dam boys hockey team won big 15-0 over Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg on Friday evening at the Barron/Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Holiday Classic.
The win evened the Golden Beavers record at the tournament at 1-1 as they rebounded from Thursday night's 5-4 loss to the host Baron/Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Icemen.
Waupun skaters scorch Stoughton
Malachi Buchholz and Baron Buchholz both had hat tricks and Jarrett Buchholz scored twice as the Warriors' boys hockey team routed the Vikings 11-1 on Friday night at the Waupun Community Center.
Tyler Fromholz had 22 saves between the pipes for the Warriors.
Lady Pirates pillage from Mayville
The three-headed monster of Lexi Rozinski (20 points), Sam Leisemann (14) and Maddie Gregorio (10) combined for all but 11 of the Fall River girls basketball team's points Friday in a 55-42 win over Mayville at the holiday tournament the Lady Pirates are playing host to this weekend.
Nine players scored for the Cardinals but no one other than Amber Schraufnagel (12 points) had more than five points.
Fall River will play Clinton, which defeated Waterloo 85-54 on Friday, in today's championship game of the tourney.
