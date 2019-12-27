PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Good showings by Beaver Dam boys hoops, hockey team highlight busy Friday

Some missed bunnies and wide open 3-pointers contributed to Beaver Dam’s offensive woes during that big half-opening run for Waseca, but Waseca also went into a halfcourt trap out of the break that changed the tempo of the game and gave the Golden Beavers some fits.

Bunkoske finished with 13 points and a team-high six rebounds while Boschert had 17 points and five rebounds and Abel led the way in scoring with 20 points.

Brady Helbing led in assists with five and Evan Sharkey led in steals with five — and both were really good defensively in terms of helping hold the 6-foot-9 Andrew Morgon, who came in averaging 24.5 points, to just a dozen.

“Their efforts to help inside on (Morgon) and then still be able to guard their guy and help and pressure the ball as well as those guys did — they were both really good tonight,” Ladron said.

Waseca’s Kureese Willingham led all scorers with 23 points and Ryan Dufault had 18, both hitting their season-averages almost right on the nose.