PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Waupun girls hoops; C-F, Markesan boys hoops; Horicon wrestling all winners Thursday

Abbie Aalsma scored 18 points, Gracie Gopolan added 14 and Kayl Peterson chipped in with 13 as the Waupun prep girls basketball cruised to a 70-26, East Central Conference win over host Winneconne on Thursday night.
McKenna Cunningham and Celie Theune had eight points apiece for the Warriors, who are ranked second in Division 3 according to the WisSpots.net Coaches Poll and remain undefeated at 7-0. The Warriors are atop the ECC standings at 6-0 while Kettle Moraine Lutheran is close behind at 4-1.
Aalsma also had nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in the win over Winneconne.
Cambra-Friesland boys blow out P/GL
Paced by 19 points over the first 18 minutes from senior Kobe Smit, the Hilltoppers raced out to a 45-22 halftime lead over visiting Princeton/Green Lake en route to a 72-42 victory over the TigerSharks on Thursday night in Trailways West Conference action.
Smit finished with 25 points in the contest, followed by 23 points from Griffin Hart and 13 from Drake Burmania.
With the win, the Toppers remain perfect on the season at 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. The TigerSharks drop to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the Trailways West.
Hornets sting Pirates
Four players scored in double figures Thursday night for the Markesan prep boys basketball team, helping the Hornets to a 60-49, Trailways West Conference win over visiting Fall River.
Austin Grams led the way for the Hornets with 16 points but his effort was complemented greatly by a dozen points from James Triggs and 10 apiece from Aiden Schmick and Micah Kracht.
Markesan led 31-17 at halftime but the Pirates, who were led by Colin Vieth (17 points) and Barret Nelson (12), kept from getting blown out by hanging tough in the second half.
Horicon jostles Johnson Creek
Bonus points boosted the Horicon prep wrestling team to a 42-19, Trailways South Conference dual-meet win over Johnson Creek on Thursday as the Marshmen got all of their points in chunks of six.
Mason Holl (106 pounds), Austin Zamorano (126), Cayden Reinwald (138), Josh Thomsen (182) and Brady Elvers (195) all won by pin for Horicon and the Marshmen got 12 more points via two forfeit victories.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!