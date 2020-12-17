PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Waupun girls hoops; C-F, Markesan boys hoops; Horicon wrestling all winners Thursday

Abbie Aalsma scored 18 points, Gracie Gopolan added 14 and Kayl Peterson chipped in with 13 as the Waupun prep girls basketball cruised to a 70-26, East Central Conference win over host Winneconne on Thursday night.

McKenna Cunningham and Celie Theune had eight points apiece for the Warriors, who are ranked second in Division 3 according to the WisSpots.net Coaches Poll and remain undefeated at 7-0. The Warriors are atop the ECC standings at 6-0 while Kettle Moraine Lutheran is close behind at 4-1.

Aalsma also had nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in the win over Winneconne.

Cambra-Friesland boys blow out P/GL

Paced by 19 points over the first 18 minutes from senior Kobe Smit, the Hilltoppers raced out to a 45-22 halftime lead over visiting Princeton/Green Lake en route to a 72-42 victory over the TigerSharks on Thursday night in Trailways West Conference action.

Smit finished with 25 points in the contest, followed by 23 points from Griffin Hart and 13 from Drake Burmania.

With the win, the Toppers remain perfect on the season at 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. The TigerSharks drop to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the Trailways West.

Hornets sting Pirates