PREP SPORTS: Sauk County schools enter down period, prep for long-awaited return of spring sports

“We had some hiccups throughout the winter season, which I think a lot of teams and schools around went through that same thing,” Boyer said after a season that saw several Sauk Prairie teams go into quarantine, including the boys basketball team doing so twice. “It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary, whether games had to get canceled, postponed, moved or a team was on a pause. There were more scheduling and rescheduling changes this winter than there was last fall, but we were able to start the season and end it on our terms and I think that was important.”

That's what the students have hoped for all year, the chance for a relatively normal athletic experience in which they compete and spend time with their friends.

“The kids got to play the sports that they love and they’re passionate about. Even though it looked and felt different, I think when they were on the court, on the mat, on the ice, it kind of all felt natural," Boyer said. “I’m glad as a district we’ve tried to provide as much normalcy as we can through the current environment and trying to do things as safely as possible.