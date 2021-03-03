PREP SPORTS: Sauk County schools enter down period, prep for long-awaited return of spring sports

Monday kicked off a second straight empty March of high school sports in Sauk County.
It's relatively by choice this time, as the local high schools all opted to compete last fall rather than wait for the alternate fall season created amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With that alternate season — already underway in some sports — cutting the winter seasons short and pushing the spring back, Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie won't return to official WIAA action until April 11, when pitcher instruction week starts for baseball.
However, the local gyms won't be empty this March.
“The nice thing for schools that competed in a traditional fall schedule is spring sports were all given 15 contact days that they can use during the school year," Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said Monday. "So in the month of March, all of our sports have days scheduled for practices and contact days."
Those days will be necessary, as the pandemic wiped out all spring sports last school year. With Wisconsin's weather already making it difficult to seamlessly transition to outdoor sports like baseball and golf, any extra training time is welcome.
"They haven’t had a season since 2019," Boyer said of the spring athletes, of which only those playing lacrosse and track and field had started practicing when high school sports shut down last March. "It's such a rat race to begin with because you might not be able to practice on your own field, you might be in the gym or have to cancel a day. Now this gives a little transition where it’s not as rushed. The kids can get back to basics and re-acclimate to these sports.
"It’s a good transition month for us to get back in the swing of spring sports and really hit the ground running.”
Smooth transitions have been rare this year, as counties, school districts and teams have all been dealing with unique circumstances created by the coronavirus. The Sauk County schools have been following similar paths since the school year started, completing full — although heavily altered — athletic seasons in the fall and winter.
After the fall season went relatively smoothly, local administrators spent a lot of time discussing how to proceed once competition moved inside for the winter. With fewer competitions, limited spectators, increased protocols and altered practice procedures, each team made it all the way through the winter. They didn't just reach the finish line, as Reedsburg competed at state in gymnastics and girls basketball while Baraboo's John Gunderson and Jacob Laux won state wrestling and swimming titles, respectively.
"I believe the winter season was a tremendous success with regard to running high school and middle school athletics during a pandemic," Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp said. "Back in November, many people were unsure if it was the right thing to do. Competing indoors and requiring athletes to wear masks presented new challenges. Most of the winter sports also require participants to be in close proximity to athletes from other communities. Virus numbers were still very concerning at that point."
Every local team got a chance to play, which wasn't always a certainty in a climate that necessitates people to wear masks and avoid close contact with others.
"Who would have ever guessed that we would have no positive COVID cases in either middle school or high school wrestling?" Langkamp said. "I remember discussions last summer with other athletic directors who felt there was no way possible to conduct wrestling safely.
"The credit needs to go to the student-athletes and coaches who adhered to the COVID guidelines that were established. I thought we had outstanding buy-in. Parents were also incredibly supportive and understanding."
However, the season wasn't without its challenges. Each of the area schools opened the winter with no fans in the stands, eventually allowing each player to have several guests as the season progressed. The competition also had fits and starts, as a number of teams went into quarantine at one point or another due to positive COVID-19 tests within the team or with people around the student-athletes.
"The only team that had to shut down due to positive COVID cases was our varsity girls basketball team," said Langkamp, referencing Baraboo's girls basketball team having to shut down temporarily in December. "Every other sport had no more than one positive case. Many sports had no positive COVID cases. This indicates that the virus was neither acquired nor spread through participation in those sports. One of the claims I made to the school board in November was that we could run sports safer than non-school organizations. In the end, the data substantiated that claim."
“We had some hiccups throughout the winter season, which I think a lot of teams and schools around went through that same thing,” Boyer said after a season that saw several Sauk Prairie teams go into quarantine, including the boys basketball team doing so twice. “It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary, whether games had to get canceled, postponed, moved or a team was on a pause. There were more scheduling and rescheduling changes this winter than there was last fall, but we were able to start the season and end it on our terms and I think that was important.”
That's what the students have hoped for all year, the chance for a relatively normal athletic experience in which they compete and spend time with their friends.
“The kids got to play the sports that they love and they’re passionate about. Even though it looked and felt different, I think when they were on the court, on the mat, on the ice, it kind of all felt natural," Boyer said. “I’m glad as a district we’ve tried to provide as much normalcy as we can through the current environment and trying to do things as safely as possible.
"Nothing’s been perfect, we’ve had challenges, but the kids have been resilient and appreciative of the seasons. ... Sure, when a team had to go on pause for a little bit, or a kid had to go into quarantine, or we were going against an opponent that had to cancel last minute, I know some kids got disappointed. But, like I said, I think most were thankful to have a season and appreciative that some of those postponements happened in the middle of the season versus at the end.”
Social distancing should be much easier this spring, as every sport competes outside — and practices outside when weather permits. While it remains to be seen what the COVID-19 situation and WIAA protocols will be when practices start in April or the seasons end in June, Boyer is approaching the spring as though there will be some fans in the stands at the new Sauk Prairie Community Stadium and Athletics Complex.
“A lot will depend on how we are in terms of instructional model when spring sports start. The nice thing is we're outdoors again," Boyer said. “I anticipate spectators and we’ll see what number we land on. Hopefully we get to a point where it’s not as restricted, but we’ll let the next 4-6 weeks play out a little bit.”
In the meantime, both Langkamp and Boyer are happy with their district's athletic offerings this year. While some schools are currently playing sports they didn't participate in last fall, Baraboo and Sauk Prairie are pleased that they got through those seasons and are preparing to give spring athletes their chance to compete.
"It’s given our kids a little bit of a break too, where they can also now ease into spring sports and not have to compete one versus the other," Boyer said. “We’ll probably be itching to play a game that first week. .. There’s just more that our coaches can feel comfortable with this season to feel prepared when usually at the start of the season it’s just, ‘Oh, we’ve got a game already and we just figured out our team two days ago.’ It’ll just be a little more at peace and not as stressful when games start rolling in because they’ve had an opportunity to work with the kids.”
"I am very appreciative that (Baraboo district administrator) Lori Mueller and our school board supported offering athletics during the fall and winter seasons," Langkamp said. "It has greatly benefited the mental and physical health of the students who participated. I am looking forward to getting our spring sports going in late April. Getting back outdoors will be beneficial for everyone."