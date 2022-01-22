Randolph basketball coaches share four reasons why boys and girls squads are successful

“They’re doing their best to support one another. They’re positive and they help Randolph to continue to be successful during the winter sports season.”

Fischer said that sentiment is returned on the boys team.

“We as coaches try to make it a point to get over to the girls game and support them,” he said. “I think it makes it fun with a fun environment. It’s fun for both teams.”

Having full student sections make games more fun for the players, too. The previous season, when COVID-19 put restrictions on who could attend games, the fan base was bare for both teams.

“I know that for a lot of our home games, we could only have two people on a pass list,” Kaufman said. “There weren’t a lot of fans, you saw families at games. We didn’t have student sections. This year, in the first game we played a home game, you could tell kids were excited to be back in the gym. It’s nice to see a student section that’s energized and ready to go. I’ve always said going to a boys game, I love going because those kids are so energetic and so enthused for a conference game, a non-conference game. Our crowds have been great so far for the girls games.”

Fischer agreed.