Randolph basketball coaches share four reasons why boys and girls squads are successful

Take a second to look at the records between the girls and boys high school basketball teams at Randolph.
You will see the girls squad is undefeated through 17 games and is perfect 8-0 in Trailways West Conference play. Meanwhile, the boys team has an 11-2 overall record and 7-0 in league play this season.
What’s easy to take away from that is both squads are having special seasons as the girls are the top-ranked team in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll while the boys are ranked fourth.
“We’re fortunate to have two good teams here this year,” boys coach Tyler Fischer said. “I know I’m enjoying watching coach (Chad) Kaufman and his staff with their program. They’ve got a great thing going on. It’s fun to watch and fun to be a part of.”
Here are multiple reasons why both coaches think their squads are having great seasons:
Tradition plays big factor
Over the years, both girls and boys have built tremendous traditions among their respective squads.
It’s just the boys have had better success at it. Under coach Bob Haffele, the Rockets earned 10 state championships from 1996-2013 and had a 175-conference game winning streak from 2001-2013.
“We understand what coach Bob Haffele did to help build the program,” said Kaufman, who has witnessed Fischer continue to do a good job since taking over.
Haffele led the Rockets to a Div. 5 state championship in the 2012-2013 season with a win over Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48-42 in his final season.
Fischer has recorded a 151-58 overall record and 97-29 in conference play with three league titles since taking over before the 2013-2014 season began.
“We were kind of all downhill from there,” said Fischer, who played under Haffele from 2002-04, and helped the Rockets win three state titles. “Coach Haffele, what he did here before me, was remarkable. He had 10 state championships. We had some years that were tough (with me as the coach). We had some down years. I think we might’ve been 16-8 or 15-8 one year.”
Meanwhile, Kaufman has been the coach of the girls squad for the last five seasons and has accumulated a 94-23 overall record with a 48-9 league record and one conference title.
“I came in here and wanted to develop a positive culture,” Kaufman said. “I knew we were going to have talented kids to work with. The biggest thing I’ve attributed to the girls program is they want to get better on a daily basis. They want to continue to grow as a team.
“That nurturing process and the culture has led to success (this season). The fact is we’ve got some girls that can play basketball.”
Not in the doghouse: Dynamic duo, stout defense power Randolph boys basketball to win over Pardeeville
Players are committed
One thing Fischer said he’s seen from coaching the boys and following along with the girls’ success is that both squads are committed to the sport.
He said that he’s seen the girls buy into what Kaufman and his coaching staff is putting in place over the last five years, and are putting the time in to get better.
“They believe in it and those kids put a lot of time in,” Fischer said. “In the summer, they’re up here playing a lot. They’re up here shooting a lot. They’re in the weight room. Girls back when I was in high school, girls were never lifting weights. You didn’t see that very often.
“That girls program is very committed, whether it be in the weight room, whether it be in the gym. Then you combine that with some really great role models in coaches, you have yourself a great program. That’s what Chad has going for him right now.”
How Rockets gained confidence for young players with 83-25 Trailways West Conference win over Montello
Fischer has seen the fruits of his labor taking shape with the boys. And he’s giving credit to Randolph’s athletic director Vincent Propson because he’s built a strong weight program both teams follow.
“That weight room training has gone a long way,” Fischer said. “I know Vince Propson, our athletic director, does a good program with both levels, boys and girls, of getting kids involved and staying at it.”
Fischer also credited the players using the skills and assets they learn in other sports as contributing factors in why they stay committed to basketball as well.
“One thing from our staff is we encourage guys to play all different sports,” he said. “You’re playing baseball, football, the spring sports, the fall sports. You’re getting involved as much as you can. At the same time, I think if you want to be good, you’re going to put the time in.
“You have to spend time outside of that season to put the time in. I think these guys have done that. They’re playing AAU ball in the spring, they’re traveling all over. The ball definitely does not get put away and then pulled out the next fall.”
They support one another
The players aren’t only committed to basketball, but also to each other. Kaufman mentioned that he has members of his team ask him if practice will end in time so they could go watch the boys play.
“They do a great job of supporting them,” Kaufman said. “You can see the interactions in the hallway between the boys and the girls team. It’s 100 percent positive and 100 percent supportive of one another. They’ve grown up in elementary school and middle school around the success of these teams. They want to contribute to their own successful teams and programs.
“They’re doing their best to support one another. They’re positive and they help Randolph to continue to be successful during the winter sports season.”
Fischer said that sentiment is returned on the boys team.
“We as coaches try to make it a point to get over to the girls game and support them,” he said. “I think it makes it fun with a fun environment. It’s fun for both teams.”
Having full student sections make games more fun for the players, too. The previous season, when COVID-19 put restrictions on who could attend games, the fan base was bare for both teams.
“I know that for a lot of our home games, we could only have two people on a pass list,” Kaufman said. “There weren’t a lot of fans, you saw families at games. We didn’t have student sections. This year, in the first game we played a home game, you could tell kids were excited to be back in the gym. It’s nice to see a student section that’s energized and ready to go. I’ve always said going to a boys game, I love going because those kids are so energetic and so enthused for a conference game, a non-conference game. Our crowds have been great so far for the girls games.”
Fischer agreed.
“Basketball is a big part of this community. Having the following that we do, we appreciate it,” he said. “We love it. You get all your parents in the crowd and then you get the old faithful, the guys that have been coming and have seen every game in Randolph since 1980, and they will tell you.
“Every school has those and we have those fans as well. Our students have really embodied it too.”
Schedule filled with talented opponents
Having the crowds and the student body support both teams also makes the tough games on the schedule more enjoyable.
And this season has seen plenty of tough games for both boys and girls.
For instance, the boys have played against several schools that are much bigger than Randolph. The Rockets started the season 5-0 before losing to Waunakee (11-3), a Div. 2 school, 58-42. Then traveled up to Green Bay to lose to Notre Dame (10-3), a Div. 2 school, 62-43.
“We’re fortunate to have those matchups and be able to get those games,” Fischer said. “To have some of those teams and big schools from Div. 1 and Div. 2 are willing to play us. Having that opportunity is great for us and great for our program. We’re appreciative of that and appreciative of the opportunity. I think it’s only going to get you better.
“You’re playing some of the best teams and playing against tough competition is only going to help you. That’s the motto I think we’ve always had. I think the kids like it. I think sometimes it’s not really that fun. You’re going to take some pretty hard lumps, but in the end I think it’s really going to help you.”
The Rockets have been on a six-game winning streak that includes victories over Monticello (7-7), Waterloo (1-13) and Marshall (11-2). Fischer also scheduled Roncalli (11-2), ranked fourth in Div. 4, on Tuesday, but was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues. Now the Rockets turn their attention to Oakfield (11-2), ranked eighth in Div. 5 on Saturday.
Kaufman also scheduled a tough non-conference line-up for the girls. After the Rockets got blown out 57-29 by Mishicot in the WIAA Div. 4 sectional final last season, he wanted to make sure his team was battle tested this year.
“Early in the year we played Marshall. We played Lake Mills. We played Sheboygan North, Watertown Luther Prep and Columbus,” Kaufman said. “We’ve got New Berlin West in a couple of weeks. We’ve been tested. I give a lot of accolades to our AD.
“We had to go out and get tested and get tournament tough because after playing Mishicot last year, we understood what level we have to get to, to compete at a high level to win those tough games in late February, early March.”
Kaufman said the girls have only one goal in mind: Make it back to state for the first time since 2001.
“They have a mission. We’ve talked about it in house. They want to get to state. They not only want to get there, but they want to try to climb the mountain top to get to the top. You’ve got to be really lucky. You’ve got to be really good to get there.”
Kaufman wasn’t joking around before the season started when he took the Rockets to a scrimmage up in Kaukauna. That’s where the girls got to test themselves against the Galloping Ghosts (Div. 1 team), Waupun (top ranked team in Div. 3) and Manitowoc Lincoln (Div. 1 team).
“That just opened our eyes to what kind of basketball that’s around the state,” Kaufman said. “Then we played Lake Mills. They won it in Div. 3 last year. Being able to play them on the road, playing Marshall on the road, playing Columbus right before Christmas. … Going up and playing Sheboygan North in early December, a Division 1 team from the Fox River Classic. They’re just above 500 in their conference.
“It’s playing in those atmospheres in their gyms. It’s more like a sectional setting going in those games, knowing that you’re going to have to be competitive and you’re going to have to defend for 36 minutes.
“Playing those games this year I believe has instilled in our team a lot of confidence. We’ve not only gone and competed, but we’ve won those games. … It’s just insurmountable for what that has done for our confidence and to try to get ready for the postseason.”
A family affair: A list of area girls basketball teams with siblings
DeForest
Maya Pickhardt,F/G, 2022
Jocie Pickhardt, F/G, 2022
Aspin Kelliher, G, 2023
Jada Kelliher, G, 2024
Jaelyn Derlein, G, 2023
Jordyn Derlein, G, 2025
DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn has three sets of sisters on the team this season and is pleased to see how supportive they are of each other. Jordyn is out this season with a knee injury while Jocie, Jaelyn and Aspin have all worked their way back from injury. Jaelyn leads the Norskies with 19.8 points and 4.3 rebounds a game. Aspin is averaging 7.7 points, while Maya is putting up 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Jocie is averaging 6.4 points, while Jada is putting up 4.2 points.
Hustisford
Ariona Hildebrandt, G, 2022
Tianda Hildebrandt, G, 2023
Chellie Hildebrandt, G, 2023
Ariona and Tianda are both sisters, and Chellie is their cousin. Ariona was supposed to be a key player for Husty this year, but she’s been out since the second game with a knee injury. Husty coach Jason Hildebrandt said Ariona had surgery on the same ACL a little more than a year-and-a-half ago. Tianda has played some varsity minutes this season and is a “great hustler and energy player,” according to Jason. He said he’s seen improvement in her ball handling and shooting this year.
Madison Memorial
Sydney Weier, G, 2022
Delaney Weier, G, 2024
Sydney is a team captain, and coach Maques Flowers says Sydney contributes as the glue player on the team. She provides leadership, plays tough defense and hustles. Delaney, on the other hand, is younger with a lot of potential as she splits time with JV and varsity this season. Flowers said she’s a quick, tough defender with speed to get the ball inside the paint on offense, and create shots for herself and her teammates.
“They are both tough, competitive young women who bring positive energy and have strong connections with many of their teammates,” Flowers said.
Mount Horeb
Emma Anderson, F, 2022
Addison Anderson, F, 2024
Emma is a four-year varsity player who, according to Mount Horeb coach Tom Lesar, is relied on heavily. She’s averaging 31 minutes a game, 10.3 points and almost eight rebounds, and is “really having an excellent senior year.” Her younger sister, Addison, is learning that playing time is “tough to come by” with eight seniors in front of her, but she “shows a knack to score, which will earn her more time as the season continues,” Lesar said. Addison is averaging 2.7 points in about 13 minutes a game. According to Lesar, what has helped Addison is practicing against Emma on a daily basis.
Necedah
Syvanna Schumer, 2025
Addisyn Schumer, 2025
The Schumer sisters are two athletes that see most of their playing time on the JV level but do get limited time on varsity. Necedah coach Pete Lowery said the two girls “have shown great progress” after not suiting up last year due to COVID-19. Prior to that they had played basketball as seventh graders.
“Just getting the girls back on the floor has been exciting, and they feed off each other well,” Lowery said.
New Lisbon
Libby Rogers, PG/PF, 2022
Maddie Rogers, SG, 2024
Kelsi Steele, SG/PF, 2023
Abby Steele, C, 2025
The Rogers and Steele sisters are starters for the Rockets this season. Coach Natasha Ragan said Libby is having a great senior season, averaging 19.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists. Meanwhile, Kelsi is gaining confidence in her ball handing, shooting and driving to the lane. Ragan said those two have been “really playing well off each other’s skill sets.” Kelsi is averaging 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Ragan said Maddie is an aggressive defender, coming in second on the team behind her sister with blocked shots. She’s putting up 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Abby starts at center, and Ragan said she can shoot from the outside as she continues to show her “versatility both in the paint and beyond the 3-point line.”
“It has certainly been interesting coaching two sets of siblings at the same time, especially as primary starters,” Ragan said. “There is certainly at times the sibling rivalry that comes through but they also push each other to be the best they can be, and support each other no matter what.”
Portage
Asja McCall, G, 2023
Malia McCall, G, 2023
Allison Kallungi, F, 2022
Hannah Kallungi, G, 2024
Asja averages 6.8 points and eight rebounds while twin sister Malia puts up 4.9 points, three rebounds and two steals. Allison, the older of the Kallungi sisters, averages less than one point a game while Hannah has only played 11 minutes this season.
Randolph
Presley Buwalda, G, 2022
Jorey Buwalda, PF, 2023
Jaiden Moldenhauer, F, 2022
Mya Moldenhauer, G, 2024
All four girls have been an integral part to Randolph’s success this season, according to their coach Chad Kaufman. The Rockets are 15-0 and are the top-ranked team in Division 5. Presley, Jorey and Mya have all been playing on varsity since they were freshmen, while Jaiden is starting to see varsity minutes this season. Jorey is putting up 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals, and Presley is averaging 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals. Mya adds 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Jaiden is contributing 1.9 points a game, and Kaufman said she’s had a couple of moments where she stepped back behind the arc and hit some critical shots for the Rockets.
Reedsburg
Trenna Cherney, F, 2022
Sydney Cherney, G, 2024
Cate Cherney, G, 2023
Mahra Wieman, G, 2022
Macie Wieman, G, 2022
The Beavers — who are the top-ranked team in Div. 2 — have two sets of sisters with Trenna and Syd (Cate is their cousin), and Mahra and Macie. Mahra leads the Beavers with 22.9 points and eight rebounds, while Macie leads the team with assists.
“Mahra and Macie are really competitive young ladies who push each other to be great,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “They both bring different qualities to our team that are equally valuable."
Syd is second on the team with 18.9 points and eight rebounds, and Trenna adds 11 points a game.
“Trenna and Sydney are super close,” Simon said. “They are hardworking players who are really committed to the game. They provide a physical toughness to our team that you can't really teach — it's just who they are."
Simon also said Cate, who averages 2.2 points, is continuing to develop and will play a big role for the Beavers as they move forward this season.
Royall
Madelyn Gruen, F, 2022
Brooklyn Gruen, F, 2024
Marah Gruen, G, 2024
Makayla Martin, G, 2023
Madelyn and Brooklyn are sisters, and they play with their cousins Marah Gruen and Makayla Martin for the Panthers. Royal coach Andrew Daylen said the girls “work really well together.”
“They aren’t afraid to push each other to work harder and be the best they can be in practice and games,” Daylen said of all four girls. “Madelyn being the older sister doesn’t let Brooklyn cut any corners, and they have sincere respect for each other.”
Marah leads the team with 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds, while Martin is fourth with 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. Madelyn contributes with 4 points a game, and Brooklyn adds 1.3. They’ve helped the Panthers to a 10-1 record.
Sauk Prairie
Olivia Paukner, F, 2022
McKayla Paukner, G, 2024
McKayla, a team captain who plays in the post, is averaging 8.6 points. Olivia, the starting point guard, is scoring 4.4.
“I can honestly say these two ladies are the best of friends,” Sauk Prairie coach Jacob Breunig said. “If we are lifting or doing any activity they are together. They are great kids and both were a part of our state soccer team last year as well.”
Sun Prairie
Makenzie Hawk, PF, 2025
Makiah Hawk, P, 2023
Tiara Barksdale, G, 2022
Barksdale is Makenzie and Makiah's half sister for Sun Prairie. Makiah starts at the post for the No. 8 (in Div. 1) Cardinals, who are 8-2, while McKenzie subs her out as her backup and Barksdale also comes off the bench.
Waunakee
Lauren Meudt, G, 2022
Claire Meudt, G, 2024
Lauren, a University of Illinois-Springfield recruit, plays a big role for the Warriors, averaging 11.6 points, five rebounds and 2.1 assists. The point guard has gone from being a defensive specialist early in her career to developing into one of the Warriors' leading scorers. Meanwhile, Claire, who is putting up 1.8 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists, is still trying to find her role as a first-year varsity player. She’s often guarding the opposing team’s best wing player. Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said she’s a “really good shooter” and helps space the floor on offense. She also does a lot of little things like rebounding, going after loose balls and playing sound defense.
Westfield
Trista Drew, G, 2022
Carly Drew, G, 2024
Sidney Hoffa, G, 2023
Nadia Hoffa, G, 2023
Both the Drew and Hoffa sisters are playing critical roles for the Pioneers, who are ranked fifth in Div. 4 with a 13-1 record. Carly leads the Pioneers with 19.4 points, while Trista, the team’s top defender, is averaging 5.4 points. Nadia is in her second season as a starter, averaging 7.3 points, and Sidney (1.9 ppg), who sat out last year due to a leg injury, comes off the bench for the Pioneers.
