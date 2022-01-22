 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randolph basketball coaches share four reasons why boys and girls squads are successful
0 Comments
alert top story
PREP BOYS AND GIRLS BASKETBALL

Randolph basketball coaches share four reasons why boys and girls squads are successful

  • 0

Take a second to look at the records between the girls and boys high school basketball teams at Randolph.

You will see the girls squad is undefeated through 17 games and is perfect 8-0 in Trailways West Conference play. Meanwhile, the boys team has an 11-2 overall record and 7-0 in league play this season.

What’s easy to take away from that is both squads are having special seasons as the girls are the top-ranked team in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll while the boys are ranked fourth.

“We’re fortunate to have two good teams here this year,” boys coach Tyler Fischer said. “I know I’m enjoying watching coach (Chad) Kaufman and his staff with their program. They’ve got a great thing going on. It’s fun to watch and fun to be a part of.”

How 6 players from 4 different varsity boys basketball teams formed a rare bond on the AAU circuit

Here are multiple reasons why both coaches think their squads are having great seasons:

Tradition plays big factor

Over the years, both girls and boys have built tremendous traditions among their respective squads.

It’s just the boys have had better success at it. Under coach Bob Haffele, the Rockets earned 10 state championships from 1996-2013 and had a 175-conference game winning streak from 2001-2013.

“We understand what coach Bob Haffele did to help build the program,” said Kaufman, who has witnessed Fischer continue to do a good job since taking over.

Haffele led the Rockets to a Div. 5 state championship in the 2012-2013 season with a win over Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48-42 in his final season.

Fischer has recorded a 151-58 overall record and 97-29 in conference play with three league titles since taking over before the 2013-2014 season began.

“We were kind of all downhill from there,” said Fischer, who played under Haffele from 2002-04, and helped the Rockets win three state titles. “Coach Haffele, what he did here before me, was remarkable. He had 10 state championships. We had some years that were tough (with me as the coach). We had some down years. I think we might’ve been 16-8 or 15-8 one year.”

Meanwhile, Kaufman has been the coach of the girls squad for the last five seasons and has accumulated a 94-23 overall record with a 48-9 league record and one conference title.

“I came in here and wanted to develop a positive culture,” Kaufman said. “I knew we were going to have talented kids to work with. The biggest thing I’ve attributed to the girls program is they want to get better on a daily basis. They want to continue to grow as a team.

“That nurturing process and the culture has led to success (this season). The fact is we’ve got some girls that can play basketball.”

Not in the doghouse: Dynamic duo, stout defense power Randolph boys basketball to win over Pardeeville

Players are committed

One thing Fischer said he’s seen from coaching the boys and following along with the girls’ success is that both squads are committed to the sport.

He said that he’s seen the girls buy into what Kaufman and his coaching staff is putting in place over the last five years, and are putting the time in to get better.

“They believe in it and those kids put a lot of time in,” Fischer said. “In the summer, they’re up here playing a lot. They’re up here shooting a lot. They’re in the weight room. Girls back when I was in high school, girls were never lifting weights. You didn’t see that very often.

“That girls program is very committed, whether it be in the weight room, whether it be in the gym. Then you combine that with some really great role models in coaches, you have yourself a great program. That’s what Chad has going for him right now.”

How Rockets gained confidence for young players with 83-25 Trailways West Conference win over Montello

Fischer has seen the fruits of his labor taking shape with the boys. And he’s giving credit to Randolph’s athletic director Vincent Propson because he’s built a strong weight program both teams follow.

“That weight room training has gone a long way,” Fischer said. “I know Vince Propson, our athletic director, does a good program with both levels, boys and girls, of getting kids involved and staying at it.”

Fischer also credited the players using the skills and assets they learn in other sports as contributing factors in why they stay committed to basketball as well.

“One thing from our staff is we encourage guys to play all different sports,” he said. “You’re playing baseball, football, the spring sports, the fall sports. You’re getting involved as much as you can. At the same time, I think if you want to be good, you’re going to put the time in.

“You have to spend time outside of that season to put the time in. I think these guys have done that. They’re playing AAU ball in the spring, they’re traveling all over. The ball definitely does not get put away and then pulled out the next fall.”

They support one another

The players aren’t only committed to basketball, but also to each other. Kaufman mentioned that he has members of his team ask him if practice will end in time so they could go watch the boys play.

“They do a great job of supporting them,” Kaufman said. “You can see the interactions in the hallway between the boys and the girls team. It’s 100 percent positive and 100 percent supportive of one another. They’ve grown up in elementary school and middle school around the success of these teams. They want to contribute to their own successful teams and programs.

“They’re doing their best to support one another. They’re positive and they help Randolph to continue to be successful during the winter sports season.”

Fischer said that sentiment is returned on the boys team.

“We as coaches try to make it a point to get over to the girls game and support them,” he said. “I think it makes it fun with a fun environment. It’s fun for both teams.”

Having full student sections make games more fun for the players, too. The previous season, when COVID-19 put restrictions on who could attend games, the fan base was bare for both teams.

“I know that for a lot of our home games, we could only have two people on a pass list,” Kaufman said. “There weren’t a lot of fans, you saw families at games. We didn’t have student sections. This year, in the first game we played a home game, you could tell kids were excited to be back in the gym. It’s nice to see a student section that’s energized and ready to go. I’ve always said going to a boys game, I love going because those kids are so energetic and so enthused for a conference game, a non-conference game. Our crowds have been great so far for the girls games.”

Fischer agreed.

“Basketball is a big part of this community. Having the following that we do, we appreciate it,” he said. “We love it. You get all your parents in the crowd and then you get the old faithful, the guys that have been coming and have seen every game in Randolph since 1980, and they will tell you.

“Every school has those and we have those fans as well. Our students have really embodied it too.”

Schedule filled with talented opponents

Having the crowds and the student body support both teams also makes the tough games on the schedule more enjoyable.

And this season has seen plenty of tough games for both boys and girls.

For instance, the boys have played against several schools that are much bigger than Randolph. The Rockets started the season 5-0 before losing to Waunakee (11-3), a Div. 2 school, 58-42. Then traveled up to Green Bay to lose to Notre Dame (10-3), a Div. 2 school, 62-43.

“We’re fortunate to have those matchups and be able to get those games,” Fischer said. “To have some of those teams and big schools from Div. 1 and Div. 2 are willing to play us. Having that opportunity is great for us and great for our program. We’re appreciative of that and appreciative of the opportunity. I think it’s only going to get you better.

“You’re playing some of the best teams and playing against tough competition is only going to help you. That’s the motto I think we’ve always had. I think the kids like it. I think sometimes it’s not really that fun. You’re going to take some pretty hard lumps, but in the end I think it’s really going to help you.”

The Rockets have been on a six-game winning streak that includes victories over Monticello (7-7), Waterloo (1-13) and Marshall (11-2). Fischer also scheduled Roncalli (11-2), ranked fourth in Div. 4, on Tuesday, but was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues. Now the Rockets turn their attention to Oakfield (11-2), ranked eighth in Div. 5 on Saturday.

Kaufman also scheduled a tough non-conference line-up for the girls. After the Rockets got blown out 57-29 by Mishicot in the WIAA Div. 4 sectional final last season, he wanted to make sure his team was battle tested this year.

“Early in the year we played Marshall. We played Lake Mills. We played Sheboygan North, Watertown Luther Prep and Columbus,” Kaufman said. “We’ve got New Berlin West in a couple of weeks. We’ve been tested. I give a lot of accolades to our AD.

“We had to go out and get tested and get tournament tough because after playing Mishicot last year, we understood what level we have to get to, to compete at a high level to win those tough games in late February, early March.”

Kaufman said the girls have only one goal in mind: Make it back to state for the first time since 2001.

“They have a mission. We’ve talked about it in house. They want to get to state. They not only want to get there, but they want to try to climb the mountain top to get to the top. You’ve got to be really lucky. You’ve got to be really good to get there.”

Kaufman wasn’t joking around before the season started when he took the Rockets to a scrimmage up in Kaukauna. That’s where the girls got to test themselves against the Galloping Ghosts (Div. 1 team), Waupun (top ranked team in Div. 3) and Manitowoc Lincoln (Div. 1 team).

“That just opened our eyes to what kind of basketball that’s around the state,” Kaufman said. “Then we played Lake Mills. They won it in Div. 3 last year. Being able to play them on the road, playing Marshall on the road, playing Columbus right before Christmas. … Going up and playing Sheboygan North in early December, a Division 1 team from the Fox River Classic. They’re just above 500 in their conference.

“It’s playing in those atmospheres in their gyms. It’s more like a sectional setting going in those games, knowing that you’re going to have to be competitive and you’re going to have to defend for 36 minutes.

“Playing those games this year I believe has instilled in our team a lot of confidence. We’ve not only gone and competed, but we’ve won those games. … It’s just insurmountable for what that has done for our confidence and to try to get ready for the postseason.”

Fave 5: Sports reporter Mark McMullen's most memorable stories from 2021

This year was a lot of fun getting to write many features and having a lot of fun games to cover. From card collecting to records broken, to a warm-up coat, to covering a team that ended a big losing streak, I got to cover some really cool stories. 

Here are most memorable stories over the last 365 days. 

"This is for him": Mayville dedicates 34-27 WIAA Div. 5 victory over Campbellsport after junior Nick Hughes
Football
alert top story

"This is for him": Mayville dedicates 34-27 WIAA Div. 5 victory over Campbellsport after junior Nick Hughes

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

Blake Schraufnagel chewed up a game-high 237 yards in the ground game but Ty Hockers and Braedon Vollmer provided the tying and go-ahead scores as Cardinals exacted revenge on Cougars

Gabe Klatt breaks school records to lead Beaver Dam past Janesville Craig,
Football
alert top story

Gabe Klatt breaks school records to lead Beaver Dam past Janesville Craig,

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

The Beaver Dam prep football team hosted Janesville Craig in a Badger Large Conference game at Beaver Dam High School. 

BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford, Eggleston break pair of records on way to first-ever state championship
Boys basketball
breaking alert top story

BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford, Eggleston break pair of records on way to first-ever state championship

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

LA CROSSE ― Hustisford senior Alex Eggleston doesn’t like to wake up early.

Waupun man turns card collecting hobby into full-time business
Area sports
topical alert top story

Waupun man turns card collecting hobby into full-time business

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

WAUPUN — Peggy Kulczewski predicted what her son, Tom, would do for a living when he was just a little boy.

Sophomore Colton Brunell breaks single-season rushing record in 26-6 Div. 4 Level 2 win over Lake Mills
Football
alert top story

Sophomore Colton Brunell breaks single-season rushing record in 26-6 Div. 4 Level 2 win over Lake Mills

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

Running back Colton Brunell's 235 rushing yards in 26-6 Div. 4 Level 2 win over Lake Mills puts him at 1,766 yards on season, which breaks single-season rushing record set by Nathan Roberts in 1996.

Waupun grad Josh Knowlton embarks on biking throughout United States
Area sports
alert top story

Waupun grad Josh Knowlton embarks on biking throughout United States

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

Josh Knowlton, a 2013 Waupun High School grad, had an itch to bike America. So he that's what he did. He quit his job as a study abroad advisor, moved back home and started his journey. 

BOYS HOOPS: Abel break's Beaver Dam's career scoring record in 71-69 loss to Madison Edgewood
Boys basketball
breaking alert top story

BOYS HOOPS: Abel break's Beaver Dam's career scoring record in 71-69 loss to Madison Edgewood

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

Madison Edgewood’s Al Deang had just made the first of two foul shots with six seconds left, giving the Crusaders a two-point lead in Saturday…

GIRLS HOOPS: Assistant coach's old warm-up jacket helps CF with team bonding
Girls basketball

GIRLS HOOPS: Assistant coach's old warm-up jacket helps CF with team bonding

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

Gail Schneider had her old Cambria-Friesland basketball warm-up jacket collecting dust in her closet for the last 31 years.

FOOTBALL: Waupun ends 27-game losing streak with 21-16 victory over North Fondy
Football
alert

FOOTBALL: Waupun ends 27-game losing streak with 21-16 victory over North Fondy

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

WAUPUN — There’s been a dark cloud hovering over the Waupun prep football team since 2017.

FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam holds off Monona Grove, 26-18, Linde first win as head coach
Football
alert top story

FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam holds off Monona Grove, 26-18, Linde first win as head coach

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

DEFOREST — It wasn’t just one player who gave the Beaver Dam prep football team momentum. It wasn’t just one play either.

How former coach Tom Noennig laid the foundation for state-bound Mayville football's current success
Football
alert top story

How former coach Tom Noennig laid the foundation for state-bound Mayville football's current success

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

When Tom Noennig came back to coach Mayville, he had a goal in mind to instill a strong culture and teach the Cardinals how to win again. … They've done that and then some. 

BOYS HOOPS: Older Uttech bests younger brother in Lakeside Lutheran's 76-62 victory over Columbus
Boys basketball
alert top story

BOYS HOOPS: Older Uttech bests younger brother in Lakeside Lutheran's 76-62 victory over Columbus

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

COLUMBUS ― The Capitol North Conference tilt between Columbus and Lakeside Lutheran was a tale of older brother and little brother.

PREP WRESTLING: Offseason work propels Westfield's Leibsle to first-ever state trip
Wrestling
alert top story

PREP WRESTLING: Offseason work propels Westfield's Leibsle to first-ever state trip

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

WESTFIELD — After winning the 182-pound bracket at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 Dodgeland sectional tournament, Darren Leibsle was embraced in a…

Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman 20 points away from being program's all-time leading scorer
Girls basketball
alert top story

Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman 20 points away from being program's all-time leading scorer

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

The Beavers senior is 20 points away from breaking 2005 graduate Katie Massey's all-time leading scoring record with her next chance coming in Tuesday's home tilt against Sauk Prairie.

How a big second half helped Reedsburg girls basketball take down Beaver Dam 57-43 Saturday
Girls basketball
alert top story

How a big second half helped Reedsburg girls basketball take down Beaver Dam 57-43 Saturday

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

Mahra Wieman scored 16 of her team-high 24 points in the second half to help snap the Golden Beavers' 63-game winning streak over Badger Conference teams.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers coach Greg Gard talks about defensive shortcomings in loss to Michigan State

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News