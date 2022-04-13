 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Randolph's Sam Grieger lands Daily Citizen boys basketball Player of Year honor

Sam Grieger Card Photo

Randolph's Sam Grieger led the Rockets to the WIAA Division 5 state championship this winter and was a dominant force on the road there, even breaking Sam Dekker's Div. 5 single-game state tournament scoring record in the state semifinals. For his effors, he's the Daily Citizen Boys Player of the Year. 

 MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin

Sam Grieger, Sr., Randolph

Born: July 6, 2004, Beaver Dam, Wis.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 170

Elementary school: Randolph Elementary/Middle School

Varsity debut: Scored 9 points in a 81-38 victory over Princeton/Green Lake on Dec. 4, 2018.

Year;GP;FG%;FT%;Reb (avg.);Ast (avg.);Stl (avg.);BLK (avg.);Pts (avg.)

18-19;21;.533;.844;58 (2.8);39 (1.9);16 (0.8);5 (0.2);80 (3.8)

19-20;26;.509;.857;106 (4.1);114 (4.4);51 (2.0);38 (1.5);345 (13.3)

20-21;26;.487;.744;125 (5.0);108 (4.3);39 (1.6);44 (1.8);435 (16.7)

21-22;30;.550;.781;220 (7.3);153 (5.1);48 (1.6);57 (1.9);671 (22.4)

TOTALS;103;.522;.793;509 (5.0);414 (4.1);154 (2.5);144 (1.4);1,531 (14.9)

Finished his career fourth on Randolph’s all-time scoring list with 1,531 points, just 11 points behind classmate Travis Alvin … As a sophomore, he set Randolph's single-season program record for free-throw percentage at 85.7% (84-of-98) … Was a four-year varsity player, leading the Rockets to a 97-10 overall record and four Trailways West Conference titles … Capped career off with a WIAA Division 5 state title, with the Rockets beating Bangor, 65-51 … Scored career-high 41 points in a 61-28 win over Gibraltar in the state semifinals, breaking Sam Dekker's Div. 5 single-game tournament scoring mark of 40 set in 2012 ... Co-Player of the Year in the Trailways West in 2021-22 as well as a first team All-State selection in Div. 5 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and a fourth team All-State selection by the Associated Press ... Also was first team All-State in Div. 5 by the WBCA as a junior. 

