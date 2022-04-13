Randolph's Sam Grieger lands Daily Citizen boys basketball Player of Year honor

Sam Grieger, Sr., Randolph

Finished his career fourth on Randolph’s all-time scoring list with 1,531 points, just 11 points behind classmate Travis Alvin … As a sophomore, he set Randolph's single-season program record for free-throw percentage at 85.7% (84-of-98) … Was a four-year varsity player, leading the Rockets to a 97-10 overall record and four Trailways West Conference titles … Capped career off with a WIAA Division 5 state title, with the Rockets beating Bangor, 65-51 … Scored career-high 41 points in a 61-28 win over Gibraltar in the state semifinals, breaking Sam Dekker's Div. 5 single-game tournament scoring mark of 40 set in 2012 ... Co-Player of the Year in the Trailways West in 2021-22 as well as a first team All-State selection in Div. 5 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and a fourth team All-State selection by the Associated Press ... Also was first team All-State in Div. 5 by the WBCA as a junior.