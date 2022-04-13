Randolph's Sam Grieger lands Daily Citizen boys basketball Player of Year honor

Sam Grieger, Sr., Randolph
Born: July 6, 2004, Beaver Dam, Wis.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 170
Elementary school: Randolph Elementary/Middle School
Varsity debut: Scored 9 points in a 81-38 victory over Princeton/Green Lake on Dec. 4, 2018.
Year;GP;FG%;FT%;Reb (avg.);Ast (avg.);Stl (avg.);BLK (avg.);Pts (avg.)
18-19;21;.533;.844;58 (2.8);39 (1.9);16 (0.8);5 (0.2);80 (3.8)
19-20;26;.509;.857;106 (4.1);114 (4.4);51 (2.0);38 (1.5);345 (13.3)
20-21;26;.487;.744;125 (5.0);108 (4.3);39 (1.6);44 (1.8);435 (16.7)
21-22;30;.550;.781;220 (7.3);153 (5.1);48 (1.6);57 (1.9);671 (22.4)
TOTALS;103;.522;.793;509 (5.0);414 (4.1);154 (2.5);144 (1.4);1,531 (14.9)
People are also reading…
Finished his career fourth on Randolph’s all-time scoring list with 1,531 points, just 11 points behind classmate Travis Alvin … As a sophomore, he set Randolph's single-season program record for free-throw percentage at 85.7% (84-of-98) … Was a four-year varsity player, leading the Rockets to a 97-10 overall record and four Trailways West Conference titles … Capped career off with a WIAA Division 5 state title, with the Rockets beating Bangor, 65-51 … Scored career-high 41 points in a 61-28 win over Gibraltar in the state semifinals, breaking Sam Dekker's Div. 5 single-game tournament scoring mark of 40 set in 2012 ... Co-Player of the Year in the Trailways West in 2021-22 as well as a first team All-State selection in Div. 5 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and a fourth team All-State selection by the Associated Press ... Also was first team All-State in Div. 5 by the WBCA as a junior.