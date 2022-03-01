Rare victory this season extends Poynette boys basketball season

PARDEEVILLE — Poynette may have only won just three games all season and entered the postseason on an 11-game losing streak, but none of that mattered when the Pumas took the floor in Pardeeville for Tuesday night’s WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game.

Poynette got 20 points each from junior Aiden Klosky and sophomore Brett Hackbart and had two others score in double figures, as the 10th-seeded Pumas cruised to a 78-61 upset victory over the seventh-seeded Bulldogs.

Poynette (4-21) also got 15 points from junior Kameryn Colstead and 10 points from sophomore Chase Hansen, and made nine 3-pointers in the game.

Poynette also made 22 of its 31 free throws in the second half as Pardeeville (16-9) had no choice but to foul down the stretch in an attempt to extend the game.

“They started fouling us fairly early,” Poynette head coach Cody Odegaard said. “That was a big thing for us. This year we didn’t shoot free throws very well, and I thought down the stretch tonight we shot them very well. That was huge for us to make that run and continue to build on our lead.”

The other thing that was big for the Pumas was their defensive effort against Pardeeville leading scorer Derek Lindert. The senior, who scored his 2,000th career point in the second-to-last game of the regular season, did finish with 24 points on Tuesday night, but had just four points in the first half, when Pardeeville struggled to find any offensive rhythm.

“Brock (Chadwick) and Trent Chadwick did a hell of a job of just not allowing him to get easy shots,” Odegaard said of his duo that handled most of the defensive duties against Lindert. “Then other guys around them just helped out in getting rebounds, limiting his driving angles and stuff like that, and making other guys on their team shoot outside jumpers.”

Poynette finished the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 25-19 lead into the break. In the second half that lead continued to grow, as the Pumas went up 39-24 when Klosky made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions for Poynette.

It looked like Pardeeville was finally going to get back into the game when Lindert went on a personal 8-0 scoring run, which included a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key that cut Poynette’s lead to 45-39 with just over 8 minutes to play.

Poynette quickly squashed any momentum Pardeeville had gained, though, as it answered with an 8-0 run of its own, including 3-pointers from Hackbart and Hansen, to make it 53-39 with 6:25 left.

From that point, Pardeeville had to start fouling, but the Pumas made sure that strategy didn’t work by making the majority of their free throws. During one stretch in the second half Poynette made eight of nine from the free throw line.

Poynette’s 78 points were the most given up by the Bulldogs this season. The previous high came in a 77-69 win over Wisconsin Heights on Feb. 8.

Pardeeville head coach Chris Lindert said his team didn’t do a good job of handling Poynette’s physicality.

“We just didn’t play well all-around,” he said. “Defensively we didn’t play well. Offensively we couldn’t make shots when we needed to make shots. And they made enough free throws down the stretch to hold us off.”

Poynette will now prepare to play at second-seeded Darlington in the regional semifinals on Friday night. Odegaard thinks his young squad will be ready following Tuesday’s impressive win.

“For us, I think we play in a very tough conference,” he said. “I think we had a tough non-conference schedule for our youth and our inexperience on the varsity level, and I think it helped us tonight.”