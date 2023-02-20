The School District of Reedsburg made a change in leadership within its boys basketball program after placing coach Tanner Schieve on paid administrative leave for the remainder of the season, it announced Monday.
Assistant coach Ty Horkan was named acting coach for the rest of the season.
Schieve, who is in his second season leading the Beavers varsity program, will continue to serve in his role as an academic support teacher at Reedsburg High School.
“The future of the head coach position will be determined after the completion of the current season,” a district release said.
Reedsburg athletic director Bryan Yager and Schieve both declined to comment on what led to the change when reached Monday.
Schieve took over for Josh Rupnow ahead of the 2021-22 season following his resignation after seven years in charge of the Beavers program. The former Wisconsin Lutheran College player previously coached at Hilbert for two seasons, leading the Wolves to a combined record of 18-32, including a share of the Big East North Conference championship in 2019-20.
Reedsburg finished 7-18, including 2-12 in Badger West Conference play, in Shieve’s first season in charge and have struggled again this season. The Beavers enter the final week of the regular season at 4-18 overall and 2-11 in league play. Reedsburg has lost 10 of 11 games, falling to Portage 82-72 on Friday in Horkan’s first official game in charge.
Horkan, a 2015 graduate and three-year varsity player for the Beavers from 2012-15, has served as an assistant coach the last four seasons.
