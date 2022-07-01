Rivals Mauston, Wisconsin Dells bring off-court friendship to the sidelines at WBCA All-Star Game

WISCONSIN DELLS — The rivalry between the Mauston and Wisconsin Dells high school boys basketball teams is among one of the best in central Wisconsin.

According to Golden Eagles coach Gil Saylor and Chiefs coach Brad Rohling however, don’t let that bitterness on the court fool you.

“A lot of people don’t realize that when we play each other is really the only time we get competitive,” Saylor said. “Otherwise I’ve been working with Brad for years back when Joel (Heesch Sr.) was coaching, so to do this with Brad was awesome.”

The pair, along with recent grads Adon Saylor and Jacob Rockwell, and assistant coach Joel Heesch Jr., got to share that competitive fuel for the first time Thursday, teaming up as part of the Red team in the Division 3 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at JustAgame Fieldhouse.

The quintet helped lead the Red side to a 119-114 win over the White team, as they held on after seeing a commanding lead evaporate in the fourth quarter. Rockwell, a two-time first-team All-South Central Conference pick for the Chiefs, scored 13 points, while Saylor, the reigning SCC Player of the Year and the fourth for the Golden Eagles in the last decade, added a pair.

Lodi’s Brady Ring and Columbus’ Jack Fritz each scored 21 points to help fuel the Red team’s balanced attack.

“Getting to play with someone you’ve been battling against, to get to finally work with them. Mine and Jacob’s games worked well together, so it was fun,” Adon Saylor said.

What meshed so well for the pair was their combined ability to push the pace. Saylor, who is attending UW-La Crosse and exploring his options to play for the Eagles, had no problem getting up and down the court and facilitating the fast-paced offense because “when you have guys who can make plays … it’s fun to pass it to them.”

Rockwell meanwhile utilized his speed to slice to the dish, a skill he’ll look to enhance the next four years after committing to Marian University.

“We both knew we wanted to just push the ball, and we both match that well so it was a lot of fun to get out there together,” he said.

After having to scheme against Rockwell for each of the last three seasons, Gil Saylor admitted “it was just a lot of fun to cheer for Jacob out loud.”

“It was good to not have that stuff happen against you,” he added with a chuckle.

Rohling was similarly happy to have the exploits of Adon Saylor on his side.

“He’s so smart out there,” Rohling said. “He makes the right decisions all the time and it’s fun when you have a really smart kid like that on your team.”

Rockwell and Saylor weren’t alone in getting their styles of play to sync up. Rohling was impressed by the ability of the entire group to come together when all-star games can often devolve into a quick-shooting display with no defense.

It made for a fitting end to Gil Saylor’s coaching career after he stepped down following the end of this past season. The fact it happened alongside close friends only heightened the experience, one that isn’t foreign to Rohling.

The Chiefs head coach led the 2013 Division 3 South All-Star team with Joel Heesch Sr. as an assistant coach, while Wisconsin Dells’ MJ Delmore and Mauston’s Heesch Jr. were on that team nine years ago.

“Being a head coach can be a lonely job, so being able to have friends you can work with makes it all the better,” Gil Saylor said.

“We’ve been rivals for a long time," Rohling added, "but at the end of the day it’s all good people who love the sport of basketball, getting together and having some fun.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

