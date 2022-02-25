Rivals topple roadblocks: Lodi, Columbus boys basketball both peaking after splitting Capitol North title

Dropping its first two games league games, the prospects of a Capitol North Conference championship looked bleak early on for Lodi boys basketball.

Conversely, after opening the league slate 4-1, Columbus’ championship grasp slipped with a 57-54 loss to the Blue Devils on Feb. 4.

Neither of the rivals let a conference tilt get away the rest of the regular season, culminating with dominant wins Thursday to both finish the league slate 8-2 and clinch a share of the Capitol North title.

Lodi pounced all over rival Poynette 63-36 to earn its first league title since 2018, while the Cardinals captured their first since 2003 and in the current iteration of the Capitol North, which was realigned ahead of the 2006-07.

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Lodi coach Ben Leistico said. “We told them at the beginning of the year if they bought in, that we could go places — if they bought into being a team and doing the things we asked them.”

Leistico said he saw progress even after early losses to Lakeside Lutheran and Columbus.

“They never hung their heads and we’ve had some challenging losses throughout the season, but they’ve always bounced back,” he said.

The same can be said of the Cardinals, whose road bumps date back to last season. Columbus finished last season 9-13 (0-8 Capitol North) — the typical six-team league featured just five last year as Watertown Luther Prep opted to play an exclusively non-conference schedule.

Coach Ben Schambow, now in his 13th season at the helm, understood how frustrating things were. But to their credit, the Cardinals never let the wind go out of their wings.

“I think they never lost sight of the fact our goal was always to keep getting better last year and not worry about the record because it would pay off in the future,” he said of the self-described rebuilding year.

“Obviously it certainly has paid dividends this year with a lot of guys that have been through the battles of the Capitol North. To have that kind of turnaround is pretty awesome, but the guys certainly had the confidence and determination to do what we did this year.”

Both sides bolstered that confidence this season. The Blue Devils (16-7) took their lumps against a difficult non-conference schedule featuring some strong Badger Conference sides like Sauk Prairie, Stoughton and Monroe, which had been ranked consistently in the top 10 of the WisSports.net Division 2 coaches poll most of the season.

Lodi dropped all three games but not for lack of trying. Leistico said the Blue Devils failed to put two halves together in all three contests, but the nine-point loss to the Cheesemakers on Feb. 8, which followed their three-point win over the Cardinals, reaffirmed what they were capable of.

“To be able to play with the caliber of Monroe, and I don’t know if we showed anything, but after that they had a few blips in their road and they’re a very well-rounded team,” he said.

That momentum continued as Lodi won its final four games of the regular season, including home wins over perennial league title contenders Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills, and punctuated by the lopsided win over the Pumas.

The Cardinals’ turning point came following that loss to the Blue Devils. Columbus (18-4) was in the conference driver’s seat with one league loss to that point, but the Lodi defeat kept the door open for not only the Blue Devils, but also the Warriors and L-Cats.

The message from then out was simple: win out.

“We’ve got to win the week, has been kind of been the quote, and we’ve gone 7-0 since that loss,” Schambow said. “We’ve really had to ramp up the mindset of having the mentality of winning, practicing hard and trying to fix the mistakes that led to previous losses.”

Columbus did so convincingly. The Cardinals won six of their final seven games by double-digits, including a home-and-away sweep of the Warriors (64-53 and 63-40) sandwiched around a 74-35 road romp over Lake Mills in the final three games.

Making adjustments has been pivotal to Columbus’ success all season, according to Schambow. It’s a process the whole team has bought into and something “they really have taken ownership over.”

At the heart of that is their ability to buy into what Schambow and his staff are preaching.

The Cardinals have plenty of weapons, led by junior leading scorer Aaron Uttech, who is averaging 16.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Seniors Jack Fritz (14.1 points, 8.3 rebounds) and Mason Carthew (12.6, 6) are also averaging double digits, while junior Nathan Cotter is adding 7.1 points and 8.1 boards.

The Blue Devils have had their own buy-in strategy in Leistico’s first full year in charge. Longtime coach Mitch Hauser took a leave of absence last year. Leistico served as interim head coach before succeeding his mentor of nearly 15 years permanently when Hauser resigned in the offseason.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Leistico only got to work with four of the members on this year’s Blue Devils roster — seniors Brady Ring, Erik Lincoln, Owen Wendt and Erik Alsaker. However, the timetable to get this year’s new recruits up to speed was made easier thanks to the work of assistant coaches Donnie Manke, Jason Meitzner and Mark Fahey.

“I can’t say enough about how much they’ve helped grow this program this year,” Leistico said.

The biggest growth has been in the group’s ability to put the team’s success over their own, thriving in different roles.

“From kids that were thinking they’re scorers to now being facilitators and accepting what we’re asking you to do — stepping up in your role but don’t step out of your role,” Leistico said. “They’re stepping up and not stepping out of their roles, and that’s the true meaning of a team for me.”

Ring has remained the team’s leading scorer with 20.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, while senior Jaylen Montgomery has added 11.2 points in his first varsity season. Wendt (10.1 points) is also averaging double-figures, Alsaker is averaging nine points and nine rebounds, and Lincoln has 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals.

Both journeys have made the Capitol North rivals dangerous teams in the upcoming WIAA Division 3 regional. The Cardinals received the No. 2 seed and could host the third-seeded Blue Devils in a rubbermatch in the Div. 3 regional final March 5.

“We know it’s not going to be easy because of the teams we’re matched up against, but our confidence is at an all-time high,” Schambow said. “With basketball, confidence is everything, so we’ve got momentum, we’ve got confidence and we’re going to be a dangerous team to play in the postseason.”

