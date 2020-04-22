You are the owner of this article.
School District of Wisconsin Dells issuing refunds for boys basketball sectional final tickets
WISCONSIN DELLS

Due to the state-mandated school closure, all ticket refunds for the Wisconsin Dells’ WIAA boys basketball sectional final game that was to be held will be issued by mail only. Anyone wishing to receive a refund must send their yellow tickets the follow address:

Wisconsin Dells High School

Attn. Ticket Refunds

520 Race St.

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Included with the purchased tickets must be the name and address indicating where the check should be mailed. Once the tickets and address are received, the School District of Wisconsin Dells will process the request and all refunds will be sent from the district office.

The deadline for refunds is Friday, May 15. If tickets are not received at the Wisconsin Dells High School athletics office by that date, there will be no refunds.

If you have any questions, please contact Trina Slack at trslack@sdwd.k12.wi.us.

