The Central Wisconsin Christian boys basketball team finished second and Fall River was fifth in Division 5 in the final Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday.
Trailways East Conference champion Central Wisconsin Christian (22-2) moved up one spot to second and Trailways West Conference champion Fall River (21-3) took over sole possession of the fifth spot after being tied for fifth last week.
Beaver Dam Wayland Academy was among teams receiving votes in Division 5.
Chippewa Falls McDonell Central remained No. 1 in Division 5.
Undefeated De Pere remained No. 1 in Division 1, ahead of second-ranked Middleton. Waunakee was sixth.
Pewaukee was second-ranked in Division 2. McFarland was eighth.
West Salem remained No. 1 in Division 3.
Onalaska Luther was top-ranked in Division 4.
The WIAA boys basketball postseason begins Tuesday night.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of February 28, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. De Pere (8) 24-0 80 1 2. Middleton 23-1 71 2 3. Hartland Arrowhead 22-2 65 3 4. Sussex Hamilton 19-5 48 4 5. Mequon Homestead 19-5 42 5 6. Waunakee 20-4 41 6 7. Sheboygan North 19-5 21 7 8. Milwaukee Marquette 18-6 20 9 9. Fond du Lac 18-6 16 10 10. Eau Claire Memorial 19-5 10 NR Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Hamilton 7, Oshkosh North 5, Hudson 5, Madison La Follette 5, Madison Memorial 4.
Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. Pewaukee (8) 21-3 80 1 2. Wisconsin Lutheran 20-4 68 2 3. Salem Westosha Central 21-2 60 3 4. Glendale Nicolet 20-4 50 5 5. La Crosse Central 19-5 43 6 6. (tie) Onalaska 18-5 34 7 6. (tie) Hales Corners Whitnall 20-3 34 4 8. McFarland 21-3 25 8 9. Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 21-3 12 NR 10. Medford 20-4 10 NR Others receiving votes: Greenfield 8, Whitefish Bay 6, Burlington 5, Stoughton 2, Wauwatosa West 2, Sauk Prairie 1.
Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. West Salem (5) 23-1 77 1 2. Racine St. Catherine's (2) 23-1 69 3 3. Brillion (1) 23-1 68 2 4. Osceola 22-1 56 4 5. Appleton Xavier 22-2 50 5 6. Carmen Northwest 19-3 36 6 7. Little Chute 22-2 32 7 8. Maple Northwestern 22-2 19 9 9. Milwaukee St. Thomas More 20-4 15 8 10. Lakeside Lutheran 21-3 12 NR Others receiving votes: Beloit Turner 5, Prescott 1.
Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. Onalaska Luther (5) 22-2 77 1 2. Neenah St. Mary Catholic (1) 22-2 69 2 3. Howards Grove (2) 22-2 68 3 4. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 22-2 56 5 5. Unity 21-0 46 6 6. Darlington 21-3 36 4 7. Crivitz 22-1 34 7 8. Auburndale 21-3 17 9 9. Fall Creek 20-4 12 8 10. (tie) Deerfield 21-3 11 T10 10 (tie) Marathon 21-3 11 T10 Others receiving votes: Bangor 2, Cuba City 1.
Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1, Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (8) 23-1 80 1 2. Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 22-2 64 3 3. Solon Springs 22-1 59 4 4. Heritage Christian 22-2 58 2 5. Fall River 21-3 42 T5 6. Florence 22-1 40 T5 7. Wausau Newman Catholic 20-4 37 7 8. Stevens Point Pacelli 21-3 29 8 9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 18-6 8 9 10. Hurley 19-5 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Owen-Withee 6, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 6, Potosi 4.
Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships
Sun Prairie East/West's Sophia Bassion tries to stretch out Antigo's Alexandra Hofricther during the girls 165-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Pardeeville's William Becker tries to turn Coleman's William Bieber during the Division 3 152-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Jessica Briston tries to fight through a tkedown attempt by New Berlin West/Eisenhower's Amelia Poplawski during the girls 132-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Bryce Falk scrambles with Brookfield Central's Benjamin Otto during the Division 1 170-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Pardeeville's Kingston Galetka scrambles with Lena's Luke Misco during the Division 3 132-pound fifth place match during Friday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Reedsburg's Jesus Gonzalez fights to try and pin Stoughton's Beckett Spilde during the Division 1 220-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Mason Lane defends against Two Rivers' Max Matthias during the Division 2 182-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Madison La Follette's Jackson Mankowski fights to pin Ashwaubenon's Troy Dietzler during the Division 1 285-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Poynette's Emmy Miller locks in a cradle on St. Croix Falls' Nevaeh Nwachukwu during the girls 138-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Westfield's Ty Monfries grpples with Cedar Grove-Belgium's Diego Morales during the Division 3 285-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Cole Sarbacker grapples with Marshfield's Hoyt Blaskowski during the Division 1 145-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Claire Spilde works to keep control over Plymouth's Brooke Schuenemann during the girls 126-pound fifth place match during Friday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Beckett Spilde grapples with Reedsburg's Jesus Gonzalez during the Division 1 220-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Claire Spilde gets a hug from her father and Vikings co-coach Dan Spilde after winning the girls 126-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Chance Suddeth works to finish a scramble takedown on Oconomowoc's Quintin Wolbert during the Division 1 132-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Zane Licht finished his senior season with 380 takedowns, which broke a school record set by Ryan Kutz's 265 in 1993.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi senior Zane Licht defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 152-pound state finals match at the Kohl Center.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald celebrates after winning the girls 165-pound state title during the WIAA girls individual state tournament at the Kohl Center.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Horicon's Cyrianna Reinwald pinned Fennimore's Rachel Schauer in 5:59 during the 165-pound finals match of the WIAA girls individual state tournament.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
After winning the girls 165-pound title, Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald ran over to the stands at the Kohl Center to hug her parents.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald hugs coach Joe Kern after winning the girls 165-pound state title.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi's Zane Licht hugs coach Cody Endres after winning the Division 2 152-pound state title.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Kenosha Christian Life's Drew Dolphin won the Division 3 106-pound state title by defeating Pecatonica's Aidan Gruenenfelder in the finals.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi senior Zane Licht defeated Wrightstown senior senior Nick Alexander during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 152-pound finals match.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi powers through to try and finish a takedown on Sun Prairie East/West's Bopa Quintana during the girls 114-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Kaukauna's Greyson Clark works to break down Germantown's Riese Thornberry during the Division 1 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Amery's Koy Hopke works an over-under against Brillion's Damon Schmidt during a Division 2 220-pound semifinal match.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig celebrates after winning the Division 2 138-pound championship match for his fourth title at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Kewaskum's Braeden Scoles looks to finish a single-leg takedown on St. Croix Central's Owen Wasley during the Division 2 160-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oconto Falls' Taylor Whiting flexes after beating Wausau West's Savannah Danielson to win the girls 107-pound championship match.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Griffin Empey congratulates West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo after falling in the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Clayton Whiting, a four-time state champion at Oconto Falls, celebrates after his younger sister Taylor Whiting's first state championship at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Griffin Empey looks for a shot against West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo during the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Griffin Empey defends against a shot by West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo during the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag celebrates his fourth state championship after beating Fennimore's Ian Crapp in the Division 3 132-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana fights to turn Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi during the girls 114-pound title match Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana grapples with Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi during the girls 114-pound title match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien, top, fights to stay in control over Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound title match Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana celebrates after winning the girls 114-pound title Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien battles to stave off a takedown attempt by Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien hand fights with Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
