The Central Wisconsin Christian boys basketball team finished second and Fall River was fifth in Division 5 in the final Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday.

Trailways East Conference champion Central Wisconsin Christian (22-2) moved up one spot to second and Trailways West Conference champion Fall River (21-3) took over sole possession of the fifth spot after being tied for fifth last week.

Beaver Dam Wayland Academy was among teams receiving votes in Division 5.

Chippewa Falls McDonell Central remained No. 1 in Division 5.

Undefeated De Pere remained No. 1 in Division 1, ahead of second-ranked Middleton. Waunakee was sixth.

Pewaukee was second-ranked in Division 2. McFarland was eighth.

West Salem remained No. 1 in Division 3.

Onalaska Luther was top-ranked in Division 4.

The WIAA boys basketball postseason begins Tuesday night.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of February 28, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. De Pere (8) 24-0 80 1 2. Middleton 23-1 71 2 3. Hartland Arrowhead 22-2 65 3 4. Sussex Hamilton 19-5 48 4 5. Mequon Homestead 19-5 42 5 6. Waunakee 20-4 41 6 7. Sheboygan North 19-5 21 7 8. Milwaukee Marquette 18-6 20 9 9. Fond du Lac 18-6 16 10 10. Eau Claire Memorial 19-5 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Hamilton 7, Oshkosh North 5, Hudson 5, Madison La Follette 5, Madison Memorial 4.

Division 2

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. Pewaukee (8) 21-3 80 1 2. Wisconsin Lutheran 20-4 68 2 3. Salem Westosha Central 21-2 60 3 4. Glendale Nicolet 20-4 50 5 5. La Crosse Central 19-5 43 6 6. (tie) Onalaska 18-5 34 7 6. (tie) Hales Corners Whitnall 20-3 34 4 8. McFarland 21-3 25 8 9. Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 21-3 12 NR 10. Medford 20-4 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield 8, Whitefish Bay 6, Burlington 5, Stoughton 2, Wauwatosa West 2, Sauk Prairie 1.

Division 3

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. West Salem (5) 23-1 77 1 2. Racine St. Catherine's (2) 23-1 69 3 3. Brillion (1) 23-1 68 2 4. Osceola 22-1 56 4 5. Appleton Xavier 22-2 50 5 6. Carmen Northwest 19-3 36 6 7. Little Chute 22-2 32 7 8. Maple Northwestern 22-2 19 9 9. Milwaukee St. Thomas More 20-4 15 8 10. Lakeside Lutheran 21-3 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Beloit Turner 5, Prescott 1.

Division 4

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. Onalaska Luther (5) 22-2 77 1 2. Neenah St. Mary Catholic (1) 22-2 69 2 3. Howards Grove (2) 22-2 68 3 4. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 22-2 56 5 5. Unity 21-0 46 6 6. Darlington 21-3 36 4 7. Crivitz 22-1 34 7 8. Auburndale 21-3 17 9 9. Fall Creek 20-4 12 8 10. (tie) Deerfield 21-3 11 T10 10 (tie) Marathon 21-3 11 T10

Others receiving votes: Bangor 2, Cuba City 1.

Division 5

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1, Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (8) 23-1 80 1 2. Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 22-2 64 3 3. Solon Springs 22-1 59 4 4. Heritage Christian 22-2 58 2 5. Fall River 21-3 42 T5 6. Florence 22-1 40 T5 7. Wausau Newman Catholic 20-4 37 7 8. Stevens Point Pacelli 21-3 29 8 9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 18-6 8 9 10. Hurley 19-5 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Owen-Withee 6, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 6, Potosi 4.

