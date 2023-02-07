Two of the top teams with Badger Conference will meet Friday evening. The host, Beaver Dam, enters the week at 18-3 and 11-1 in league play while Watertown is 14-6, 9-3. The Golden Beavers went 7-2 in their last nine games, including a 56-23 victory on Jan. 6 — the last time these two teams met. The Goslings are 5-1 in their last six games, including a 51-45 victory over Mount Horeb on Jan. 14.