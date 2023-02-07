The Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian basketball team has been on a roll since it lost to Fall River last month.
The Crusaders manhandled Hustisford 66-37 in a Trailways East Conference game Saturday after taking down Valley Christian 77-34 earlier in the week. That success moved the Crusaders into a tie with Newman Catholic for third place in this week's Division 5 Associated Press state poll.
Fall River, which received first-place votes earlier this season, stayed at No. 5 in Division 5 after a 92-58 Trailways West Conference victory Friday.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Feb. 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|De Pere (7)
|19-0
|70
|1
|2.
|Middleton
|17-1
|63
|2
|3.
|Arrowhead
|16-2
|54
|3
|4.
|Fond du Lac
|16-4
|41
|8
|5.
|Milwaukee Hamilton
|14-4
|28
|5
|6.
|Sheboygan North
|16-3
|24
|10
|7.
|Brookfield Central
|13-5
|23
|4
|8.
|Eau Claire Memorial
|15-4
|21
|6
|9.
|Hudson
|14-4
|18
|NR
|10,
|Sussex Hamilton
|15-5
|15
|9
Others receiving votes: Homestead 12, Madison La Follette 10, Marquette University 5, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Pewaukee (7)
|15-2
|70
|1
|2.
|Nicolet
|18-2
|63
|3
|3.
|Onalaska
|14-3
|49
|4
|4.
|Wisconsin Lutheran
|14-4
|48
|2
|5.
|Greenfield
|15-2
|40
|6
|6.
|Whitnall
|15-2
|28
|8
|7.
|Westosha Central
|17-2
|23
|NR
|8.
|McFarland
|15-3
|21
|7
|9.
|La Crosse Central
|13-5
|11
|9
|(tie)
|Burlington
|14-5
|11
|5
Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 9, Medford Area 7, Stoughton 5.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Brillion (5)
|18-0
|67
|1
|2.
|West Salem (1)
|17-1
|61
|2
|3
|Racine St. Catherine's (1)
|19-1
|60
|3
|4.
|Osceola
|18-0
|50
|4
|5.
|Appleton Xavier
|17-2
|36
|6
|6.
|Saint Thomas More
|16-5
|30
|5
|7.
|Carmen Northwest
|15-3
|27
|8
|8.
|Little Chute
|17-1
|22
|9
|9.
|Lakeside Lutheran
|15-3
|14
|7
|10.
|Beloit Turner
|16-2
|5
|NR
|(tie)
|Prescott
|16-3
|5
|10
Others receiving votes: Kiel 4, Northwestern 4.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Howards Grove (6)
|18-1
|69
|1
|2.
|Luther (1)
|18-1
|64
|2
|3.
|Saint Mary Catholic
|17-2
|49
|4
|4.
|Darlington
|18-2
|47
|3
|5.
|Saint Mary's Springs
|15-2
|39
|5
|6.
|Mineral Point
|17-2
|32
|6
|7.
|Fall Creek
|17-2
|26
|8
|8.
|Unity
|16-0
|25
|9
|9.
|Auburndale
|16-3
|12
|7
|10.
|Crivitz
|17-1
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6, Kohler 3, Bangor 2.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|McDonell Central (7)
|19-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Heritage Christian
|19-1
|60
|2
|3.
|Newman Catholic
|16-2
|51
|3
|(tie)
|Central Wisconsin Christian
|17-2
|51
|4
|5.
|Fall River
|17-2
|45
|5
|6.
|Solon Springs
|18-1
|35
|6
|7.
|Pacelli
|16-3
|19
|9
|8.
|Owen-Withee
|15-3
|17
|7
|9.
|Hillsboro
|16-3
|12
|8
|10.
|Florence
|17-1
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Ithaca 5, Hurley 4.
