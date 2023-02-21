The Central Wisconsin Christian boys basketball team moved up one spot to No. 3 in Division 5 in The Associated Press state rankings, which were released Tuesday.

Fall River was tied for fifth with Florence in Division 5. Beaver Dam Wayland Academy was among the teams receiving votes.

Chippewa Falls McDonell Central was top-ranked in Division 5.

Undefeated De Pere was top-ranked in Division 1. Middleton was second and Waunakee sixth.

Pewaukee was No. 1 in Division 2. McFarland was eighth.

West Salem was top-ranked in Division 3.

Onalaska Luther topped Division 4.

There will be one more week of the AP boys poll prior to the WIAA postseason beginning next week for the boys.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Feb. 21, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Division 1

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. De Pere (8) 23-0 80 1 2. Middleton 20-1 71 2 3. Hartland Arrowhead 20-2 65 3 4. Sussex Hamilton 17-5 40 T7 5. Mequon Homestead 18-5 36 T10 6. Waunakee 19-4 27 NR 7. Sheboygan North 18-5 26 4 8. Milwaukee Hamilton 16-5 24 T7 9. Milwaukee Marquette 17-5 23 T10 10. Fond du Lac 17-6 14 6

Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Memorial 12, Madison La Follette 11, Hudson 10, Oshkosh North 1.

Division 2

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. Pewaukee (8) 19-3 80 1 2. Wisconsin Lutheran 19-4 59 3 3. Salem Westosha Central 20-2 57 7 4. Hales Corners Whitnall 20-2 52 6 5. Glendale Nicolet 19-4 46 2 6. La Crosse Central 18-5 32 9 7. Onalaska 17-5 30 4 8. McFarland 20-3 26 8 9. Greenfield 19-4 24 5 10. Wauwatosa West 17-6 15 10

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 8, Medford 7, Burlington 2, Stoughton 2.

Division 3

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. West Salem (4) 22-1 73 2 2. Brillion (3) 22-1 72 1 3. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 22-1 61 3 4. Osceola 22-1 52 4 5. Appleton Xavier 21-2 51 5 6. Carmen Northwest 18-3 33 8 7. Little Chute 21-2 26 7 8. Milwaukee St. Thomas More 18-3 24 6 9. Maple Northwestern 20-2 14 T9 10. Beloit Turner 20-3 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 8, Racine Lutheran 7, Prescott 4, Lake Mills 3, North Fond du Lac 2, Kiel 1.

Division 4

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. Onalaska Luther (6) 21-2 75 1 2. St. Mary Catholic (1) 21-2 70 3 3. Howards Grove (1) 21-2 68 2 4. Darlington 21-2 51 4 5. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 21-2 47 5 6. Unity 21-0 43 8 7. Crivitz 21-1 26 9 8. Fall Creek 20-3 21 6 9. Auburndale 19-3 15 10 10. (tie) Deerfield 19-3 7 NR 10. (tie) Marathon 20-3 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Bangor 5, Mineral Point 5.

Division 5

Rank School Record Points Last week's poll 1. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (8) 22-1 80 1 2. Heritage Christian 21-2 64 2 3. Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 21-2 63 4 4. Solon Springs 22-1 59 5 5. (tie) Fall River 20-3 43 6 5. (tie) Florence 21-1 43 7 7. Wausau Newman Catholic 19-4 30 3 8. Stevens Point Pacelli 20-3 27 8 9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 18-5 10 NR 10. Owen-Withee 18-4 7 9

Others receiving votes: Hurley 5, Hillsboro 3, Ithaca 2, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 2, Potosi 1, Reedsville 1.