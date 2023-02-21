The Central Wisconsin Christian boys basketball team moved up one spot to No. 3 in Division 5 in The Associated Press state rankings, which were released Tuesday.
Fall River was tied for fifth with Florence in Division 5. Beaver Dam Wayland Academy was among the teams receiving votes.
Chippewa Falls McDonell Central was top-ranked in Division 5.
Undefeated De Pere was top-ranked in Division 1. Middleton was second and Waunakee sixth.
Pewaukee was No. 1 in Division 2. McFarland was eighth.
West Salem was top-ranked in Division 3.
Onalaska Luther topped Division 4.
There will be one more week of the AP boys poll prior to the WIAA postseason beginning next week for the boys.
People are also reading…
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Feb. 21, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|De Pere (8)
|23-0
|80
|1
|2.
|Middleton
|20-1
|71
|2
|3.
|Hartland Arrowhead
|20-2
|65
|3
|4.
|Sussex Hamilton
|17-5
|40
|T7
|5.
|Mequon Homestead
|18-5
|36
|T10
|6.
|Waunakee
|19-4
|27
|NR
|7.
|Sheboygan North
|18-5
|26
|4
|8.
|Milwaukee Hamilton
|16-5
|24
|T7
|9.
|Milwaukee Marquette
|17-5
|23
|T10
|10.
|Fond du Lac
|17-6
|14
|6
Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Memorial 12, Madison La Follette 11, Hudson 10, Oshkosh North 1.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Pewaukee (8)
|19-3
|80
|1
|2.
|Wisconsin Lutheran
|19-4
|59
|3
|3.
|Salem Westosha Central
|20-2
|57
|7
|4.
|Hales Corners Whitnall
|20-2
|52
|6
|5.
|Glendale Nicolet
|19-4
|46
|2
|6.
|La Crosse Central
|18-5
|32
|9
|7.
|Onalaska
|17-5
|30
|4
|8.
|McFarland
|20-3
|26
|8
|9.
|Greenfield
|19-4
|24
|5
|10.
|Wauwatosa West
|17-6
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 8, Medford 7, Burlington 2, Stoughton 2.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|West Salem (4)
|22-1
|73
|2
|2.
|Brillion (3)
|22-1
|72
|1
|3.
|Racine St. Catherine's (1)
|22-1
|61
|3
|4.
|Osceola
|22-1
|52
|4
|5.
|Appleton Xavier
|21-2
|51
|5
|6.
|Carmen Northwest
|18-3
|33
|8
|7.
|Little Chute
|21-2
|26
|7
|8.
|Milwaukee St. Thomas More
|18-3
|24
|6
|9.
|Maple Northwestern
|20-2
|14
|T9
|10.
|Beloit Turner
|20-3
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 8, Racine Lutheran 7, Prescott 4, Lake Mills 3, North Fond du Lac 2, Kiel 1.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Onalaska Luther (6)
|21-2
|75
|1
|2.
|St. Mary Catholic (1)
|21-2
|70
|3
|3.
|Howards Grove (1)
|21-2
|68
|2
|4.
|Darlington
|21-2
|51
|4
|5.
|Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs
|21-2
|47
|5
|6.
|Unity
|21-0
|43
|8
|7.
|Crivitz
|21-1
|26
|9
|8.
|Fall Creek
|20-3
|21
|6
|9.
|Auburndale
|19-3
|15
|10
|10. (tie)
|Deerfield
|19-3
|7
|NR
|10. (tie)
|Marathon
|20-3
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bangor 5, Mineral Point 5.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's poll
|1.
|Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (8)
|22-1
|80
|1
|2.
|Heritage Christian
|21-2
|64
|2
|3.
|Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian
|21-2
|63
|4
|4.
|Solon Springs
|22-1
|59
|5
|5. (tie)
|Fall River
|20-3
|43
|6
|5. (tie)
|Florence
|21-1
|43
|7
|7.
|Wausau Newman Catholic
|19-4
|30
|3
|8.
|Stevens Point Pacelli
|20-3
|27
|8
|9.
|Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
|18-5
|10
|NR
|10.
|Owen-Withee
|18-4
|7
|9
Others receiving votes: Hurley 5, Hillsboro 3, Ithaca 2, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 2, Potosi 1, Reedsville 1.