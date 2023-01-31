See how WiscNews-area boys basketball teams fared in this week's Associated Press poll

The Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian boys basketball team jumped to No. 4 in Division 5 in The Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday.
The Crusaders reeled off three straight wins over Oshkosh Lourdes, Dodgeland and Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah since losing to Fall River on Jan. 21.
After being ranked second last week, the Pirates dropped to No. 5 in Division 5. Fall River suffered its second loss in five games last Friday, falling to Columbus. Chippewa Falls McDonell, which leapfrogged Fall River last week, remained a unanimous choice at No. 1.
People are also reading…
Undefeated Middleton remained second behind De Pere at the top of the Division 1 poll. The Cardinals, who are in first place in the Big Eight Conference, received one first-place vote, while the other six went to the Redbirds.
Reigning two-time state champion Pewaukee was a unanimous choice at No. 1 in Division 2. Brillion remained top-ranked in Division 3 receiving five first-place votes. West Salem and Racine St. Catherine's received one first-place vote apiece.
In Division 4, Howards Grove retained its top spot. Chippewa Falls McDonell garnered unanimous honors atop the Division 5 poll.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|De Pere (6)
|17-0
|69
|1
|2.
|Middleton (1)
|16-0
|63
|2
|3.
|Arrowhead
|15-1
|57
|3
|4.
|Brookfield Central
|13-3
|43
|5
|5.
|Milwaukee Hamilton
|13-3
|39
|7
|6.
|Eau Claire Memorial
|14-3
|33
|9
|7.
|Homestead
|13-4
|23
|4
|8.
|Fond du Lac
|14-4
|22
|6
|9.
|Sussex Hamilton
|13-4
|16
|NR
|10.
|Sheboygan North
|14-3
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 5, Milwaukee Marquette 3, Hudson 2, Muskego 1, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Pewaukee (7)
|12-2
|70
|1
|2.
|Wisconsin Lutheran
|13-3
|61
|2
|3.
|Nicolet
|16-2
|56
|3
|4.
|Onalaska
|12-3
|47
|T6
|5.
Burlington
|14-3
|41
|4
|6.
|Greenfield
|14-2
|34
|T6
|7.
|McFarland
|14-2
|29
|NR
|8.
|Whitnall
|13-1
|18
|9
|9.
|La Crosse Central
|11-5
|9
|8
|10.
|Stoughton
|11-4
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Pius 5, Wauwatosa West 4, Westosha Central 4, Medford 4, River Falls 3, Mosinee 1.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Brillion (5)
|17-0
|68
|1
|2.
|West Salem (1)
|14-1
|63
|3
|3.
|Racine St. Catherine's (1)
|15-1
|54
|4
|4.
|Osceola
|16-0
|40
|5
|5.
|St. Thomas More
|14-2
|38
|6
|6.
|Appleton Xavier
|14-2
|37
|2
|7.
|Lakeside Lutheran
|14-1
|21
|T9
|8.
|Milwaukee Carmen Northwest
|12-3
|18
|NR
|9.
|Little Chute
|15-1
|17
|7
|10.
|Prescott
|14-3
|12
|T9
Others receiving votes: Kiel 10, Beloit Turner 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2, Northwestern 1.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Howards Grove (6)
|16-1
|69
|1
|2.
|Onalaska Luther
|15-1
|62
|2
|3.
|Darlington (1)
|17-1
|53
|3
|4.
|St. Mary Catholic
|15-2
|49
|4
|5.
|St. Mary's Springs
|12-2
|37
|5
|6.
|Mineral Point
|14-2
|31
|6
|7.
|Auburndale
|15-2
|30
|7
|8.
|Fall Creek
|13-2
|19
|8
|9.
|Unity
|14-0
|10
|NR
|10.
|Crivitz
|16-0
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 7, Kohler 4, Bangor 3, Marathon 2, Cuba City 1.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Chippewa Falls McDonell (7)
|17-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Heritage Christian
|18-1
|57
|4
|3.
|Wausau Newman Catholic
|13-2
|49
|3
|4.
|Waupun CWC
|15-2
|47
|5
|5.
|Fall River
|15-2
|43
|2
|6.
|Solon Springs
|16-1
|38
|6
|7.
|Owen-Withee
|14-2
|29
|7
|8.
|Hillsboro
|15-2
|22
|8
|9.
|Stevens Point Pacelli
|14-3
|12
|NR
|10.
|Green Bay NEW Lutheran
|13-4
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Port Edwards 4, Ithaca 2, Marshfield Columbus Catholic 1, Hurley 1.
Vote for the WiscNews-area high school sports event we should cover this week
Lakeside Lutheran at Columbus boys basketball, 7:30 p.m. Friday
The Cardinals look to avenge a lopsided loss to open the New Year when they host the Warriors in a key Capitol North Conference clash. Columbus, which entered the week 10-4 overall and 3-2 in Capitol North play, had won six of its last seven games, including an 80-66 win over Fall River, ranked No. 2 in last week's Division 5 state poll. Lakeside Lutheran, which entered the week 14-1 and 4-1 in league play, won the first meeting 62-44 on Jan. 6.
Beaver Dam at McFarland boys hockey, 7 p.m. Friday
The Golden Beavers travel to McFarland for a Badger East Conference finale. Beaver Dam entered the week at 13-5-1 overall and 9-1-0 in league play, winning seven of its last nine games with a 5-3 loss to Kenosha and a 3-3 draw against Sauk Prairie the lone blemishes. The Golden Beavers have won every game by at least two goals this season, including a 6-3 win over the Spartans on Jan. 3. McFarland (10-11-0, 6-5-0 Badger East) entered the week having split its last 10 games but scored 7 goals or more in its last three wins.
Pardeeville at Markesan boys basketball, 7:15 p.m. Friday
The Bulldogs look to sting the Hornets in a key tilt between Trailways West Conference title hopefuls. Pardeeville entered the week 12-4 overall, including 6-2 in league play, having won seven straight games. The Bulldogs have scored at least 70 points five times, including a season-high 96-48 win over Montello on Jan. 5, during the streak. The Hornets, also 6-2 in league play entering the week, lost five of their last eight to drop to 8-8 overall. Markesan won the first meeting between the teams this year 64-58 on Dec. 9.
Which WiscNews-area event should be Game of the Week?
Vote now for which high school event we should cover this week.