 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

See how WiscNews-area boys teams fared in The Associated Press basketball poll

  • 0
  • SEAN DAVIS, Lee Sports Wisconsin

The Pumas leading scorer talks about what fictional television show she'd like to live in and her dream dog breed.

Fall River and Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian remained highly ranked in The Associated Press boys basketball poll released Tuesday. 

Fall River dropped to No. 2 in Division 5 after losing to Deerfield and defeating Central Wisconsin Christian last week. 

Central Wisconsin Christian was ranked fifth this week. 

Wayland Academy was among teams that received votes in Division 5. 

Chippewa Falls McDonell took over the top spot in Division 5. 

De Pere remained No. 1 in Division 1. Other top-ranked teams were Pewaukee in Division 2, Brillion in Division 3 and Howards Grove in Division 4. 

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

People are also reading…

Division 1

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week rank 
 1. De Pere (6)   14-0 78 1
 2.  Middleton (2)  14-0 74 2
 3.  Hartland Arrowhead  14-1 62 3
 4.  Mequon Homestead 12-2 55 5
 5.  Brookfield Central 11-2 38 4
 6.  Fond du Lac 13-3 30 9
 7.  Milwaukee Hamilton 12-3 29 T6
 8.  Milwaukee Marquette  11-3 24 T6
 9.  Eau Claire Memorial 12-3 16 10
 10.  Hudson 10-3 11 8

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Sussex Hamilton 6, Muskego 4, Oshkosh North 1, Sheboygan North 1, Waunakee 1.<

Division 2

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week rank 
 1.  Pewaukee (8)  9-2 80 2
 2.  Wisconsin Lutheran  11-3 68 3
 3.  Glendale Nicolet 14-2 60 1
 4.  Burlington 12-2 46 5
 5.  Milwaukee Pius XI 11-3 40 6
 T6. Onalaska 10-3 38 7
 T6. Greenfield 11-1 38 9
 8.  La Crosse Central 9-5 18 4
 9.  Whitnall 11-1 14 NR
 10. Stoughton 11-3 11 NR

Others receiving votes: McFarland 10, Mosinee 9, DeForest 3, Medford Area 2, Milwaukee Marshall 1, Mount Horeb 1, Westosha Central 1.

Division 3

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week rank 
 1.  Brillion (7)  15-0 78 1
 2.  Appleton Xavier  14-0 68 3
 3.  West Salem (1) 12-1 65 2
 4.  Racine St. Catherine's  13-1 57 4
 5.  Osceola 14-0 38 8
 6. St. Thomas More 12-2 34 6
 7. Little Chute 13-0 23 NR
 8. Catholic Memorial 10-3 20 10
 9. Lakeside Lutheran 12-1 18 9
 T9. Prescott 12-3 18 5

Others receiving votes: Carmen Northwest 14, Kiel 6, Beloit Turner 1.

Division 4

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week rank 
 1.  Howard Grove (5)  14-1 77 1
 2.  Luther (2) 13-1 69 2
 3.  Darlington (1) 15-1 58 4
 4. Saint Mary Catholic  13-2 54 6
 5.  Saint Mary's Springs  10-2 53 3
 6. Mineral Point 13-2 34 5
 7. Auburndale 13-2 29 9
 8. Fall Creek 12-2 19 10
 9. Kohler 13-2 14 8
 10. La Crosse Aquinas 11-3 13 7
 T10. Marathon 12-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5, Bangor 2.

Division 5

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week rank 
 1.  McDonell Central (6)  15-1 78 2
 2. Fall River (2) 14-1 74 1
 3.  Newman Catholic 12-2 59 5
 4.  Heritage Christian 16-1 57 4
 5.  Central Wisconsin Christian  12-2 52 3
 6. Solon Springs 13-1 28 10
 7. Owen-Withee 12-2 24 6
 8.  Hillsboro 13-2 17 NR
 9. Port Edwards 11-3 14 7
 10. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 10-4 12 9

Others receiving votes: Royall 7, Ithaca 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 4, Stevens Point Pacelli 4, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 2, Hurley 2.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bobby Portis serves up sandwiches and strikes to help feed Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News