See how WiscNews-area boys teams fared in The Associated Press basketball poll

Fall River and Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian remained highly ranked in The Associated Press boys basketball poll released Tuesday.
Fall River dropped to No. 2 in Division 5 after losing to Deerfield and defeating Central Wisconsin Christian last week.
Central Wisconsin Christian was ranked fifth this week.
Wayland Academy was among teams that received votes in Division 5.
Chippewa Falls McDonell took over the top spot in Division 5.
De Pere remained No. 1 in Division 1. Other top-ranked teams were Pewaukee in Division 2, Brillion in Division 3 and Howards Grove in Division 4.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|De Pere (6)
|14-0
|78
|1
|2.
|Middleton (2)
|14-0
|74
|2
|3.
|Hartland Arrowhead
|14-1
|62
|3
|4.
|Mequon Homestead
|12-2
|55
|5
|5.
|Brookfield Central
|11-2
|38
|4
|6.
|Fond du Lac
|13-3
|30
|9
|7.
|Milwaukee Hamilton
|12-3
|29
|T6
|8.
|Milwaukee Marquette
|11-3
|24
|T6
|9.
|Eau Claire Memorial
|12-3
|16
|10
|10.
|Hudson
|10-3
|11
|8
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Sussex Hamilton 6, Muskego 4, Oshkosh North 1, Sheboygan North 1, Waunakee 1.<
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Pewaukee (8)
|9-2
|80
|2
|2.
|Wisconsin Lutheran
|11-3
|68
|3
|3.
|Glendale Nicolet
|14-2
|60
|1
|4.
|Burlington
|12-2
|46
|5
|5.
|Milwaukee Pius XI
|11-3
|40
|6
|T6.
|Onalaska
|10-3
|38
|7
|T6.
|Greenfield
|11-1
|38
|9
|8.
|La Crosse Central
|9-5
|18
|4
|9.
|Whitnall
|11-1
|14
|NR
|10.
|Stoughton
|11-3
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: McFarland 10, Mosinee 9, DeForest 3, Medford Area 2, Milwaukee Marshall 1, Mount Horeb 1, Westosha Central 1.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Brillion (7)
|15-0
|78
|1
|2.
|Appleton Xavier
|14-0
|68
|3
|3.
|West Salem (1)
|12-1
|65
|2
|4.
|Racine St. Catherine's
|13-1
|57
|4
|5.
|Osceola
|14-0
|38
|8
|6.
|St. Thomas More
|12-2
|34
|6
|7.
|Little Chute
|13-0
|23
|NR
|8.
|Catholic Memorial
|10-3
|20
|10
|9.
|Lakeside Lutheran
|12-1
|18
|9
|T9.
|Prescott
|12-3
|18
|5
Others receiving votes: Carmen Northwest 14, Kiel 6, Beloit Turner 1.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Howard Grove (5)
|14-1
|77
|1
|2.
|Luther (2)
|13-1
|69
|2
|3.
|Darlington (1)
|15-1
|58
|4
|4.
|Saint Mary Catholic
|13-2
|54
|6
|5.
|Saint Mary's Springs
|10-2
|53
|3
|6.
|Mineral Point
|13-2
|34
|5
|7.
|Auburndale
|13-2
|29
|9
|8.
|Fall Creek
|12-2
|19
|10
|9.
|Kohler
|13-2
|14
|8
|10.
|La Crosse Aquinas
|11-3
|13
|7
|T10.
|Marathon
|12-2
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5, Bangor 2.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|McDonell Central (6)
|15-1
|78
|2
|2.
|Fall River (2)
|14-1
|74
|1
|3.
|Newman Catholic
|12-2
|59
|5
|4.
|Heritage Christian
|16-1
|57
|4
|5.
|Central Wisconsin Christian
|12-2
|52
|3
|6.
|Solon Springs
|13-1
|28
|10
|7.
|Owen-Withee
|12-2
|24
|6
|8.
|Hillsboro
|13-2
|17
|NR
|9.
|Port Edwards
|11-3
|14
|7
|10.
|Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
|10-4
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Royall 7, Ithaca 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 4, Stevens Point Pacelli 4, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 2, Hurley 2.
