See how WiscNews-area boys teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school basketball poll

The first Associated Press high school boys basketball polls are out and Fall River is ranked second in Division 5.

The Pirates earned two first-place votes after starting the 2022-2023 season with an 11-0 record, 6-0 in the Trailways West Conference. The Pirates are coming off a big 65-50 victory over league powerhouse Randolph last Thursday.

The Pirates on Jan. 17 host Deerfield, which earned votes in Division 4 as well.

Not far behind the Division 5 ranking is Central Wisconsin Christian at No. 4 . The Crusaders have only one loss through nine games, a 74-42 loss to Saint Mary’s Springs on Nov. 28. The Ledgers are ranked fifth in Division 4.

Royall is also ranked sixth in Division 5 with a 9-1 record. Also receiving votes in Division 5 is Wayland Academy.

The top-ranked teams are De Pere in Division 1; Nicolet in Division 2; West Salem in Division 3; Howards Grove in Division 4; and Chippewa Falls McDonell in Division 5.

Division 1

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. De Pere (8);10-0;98

2. Arrowhead (2);12-0;90

3. Middleton;9-0;79

4. Homestead;9-1;71

5. Brookfield Central;8-1;60

6. Milwaukee Hamilton;9-1;49

7. Marquette University;8-2;27

(tie) Neenah;8-3;27

9. Madison La Follette;7-2;25

10. Sussex Hamilton;7-2;9

Others receiving votes: West Allis Hale 7, Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Fond du Lac 1, Oshkosh North 1.

Division 2

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Nicolet (2);10-1;85

2. Wisconsin Lutheran (5);8-2;82

3. Burlington;9-1;78

4. Pewaukee (3);6-2;75

5. Mosinee;10-1;52

6. La Crosse Central;7-2;49

7. Pius XI;8-3;43

8. De Forest;8-1;28

9. Greenfield;8-1;27

10. Onalaska;6-3;16

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 6, Mount Horeb 4, New London 2, Shawano 2, Westosha Central 1.

Division 3

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. West Salem (6);9-0;92

2. Brillion (3);12-0;91

3. Appleton Xavier (1);11-0;82

4. Prescott;9-0;70

5. Racine St. Catherine's;9-1;62

6. Lakeside Lutheran;9-0;41

7. Saint Thomas More;7-2;34

8. Catholic Memorial;6-3;30

9. Carmen Northwest;6-2;24

10. Northland Pines;9-3;12

Others receiving votes: Turner 3, Northwestern 3, Winneconne 2, Kiel 2, Little Chute 2.

Division 4

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Howards Grove (9);11-0;99

2. Mineral Point;10-0;82

3. Saint Mary Catholic (1);11-1;81

4. Luther;8-1;60

5. Saint Mary's Springs;6-1;56

6. Darlington;11-1;51

7. Auburndale;10-1;43

8. Fall Creek;7-2;22

9. Marathon;8-2;20

10. La Crosse Aquinas;8-1;17

Others receiving votes: Cuba City 9, Kohler 7, Deerfield 2, Bangor 1.

Division 5

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Chippewa Falls McDonell (8);12-0;98

2. Fall River (2);11-0;88

3. Heritage Christian;12-0;83

4. Central Wisconsin Christian;8-1;61

5. Newman Catholic;9-2;56

6. Royall;9-1;45

7. Port Edwards;8-1;44

8. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;8-3;21

9. Clear Lake;6-1;19

10. Hillsboro;8-2;15

Others receiving votes: Hurley 7, Owen-Withee 6, Wayland Academy 3, Ithaca 2, Pacelli 2.

