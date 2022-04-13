See who made the WiscNews boys basketball All-Area team

FIRST TEAM

Gavin Thimm, sr., Hustisford

Thimm asserted himself as the Falcons leading man this winter as the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 21.8 points per game, good for Player of the Year honors in the Trailways East Conference. A three-time All-Trailways East pick, Thimm also garnered All-State honors in Divivison 5 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and honorable mention All-State honors from the Associated Press. Along with his scoring output which vaulted him over 1,000 career points, Thimm led the Falcons with 1.9 steals per game while chipping in 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Brady Ring, sr., Lodi

After a solid breakout junior season, the 6-3 guard led the Blue Devils in scoring to not only lead Lodi to a share of the Capitol North Conference title but also net him the league’s Player of the Year award. Ring, who averaged 20.1 points per game, nearly doubled his average from last year. For his efforts, he garnered honorable mention All-State honors from the Associated Press and in Div. 3 from the Div. 3. An honorable mention all-league pick last year, Ring also averaged 7.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game, helping the Blue Devils finish the year 17-8 overall and reach the Div. 3 regional finals.

Adon Saylor, sr., Mauston

A four-year varsity player, Saylor saved his best for last as the 5-11 guard was named the South Central Conference Player of the Year. A three-time all-league selection, including back-to-back unanimous first-team picks, Saylor was an all-around star for the Golden Eagles. While only the team leader in one statistical category — Saylor averaged a team-best 5 assists per game —he finished second in scoring (18.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.3). The UW-La Crosse commit was an honorable mention All-State selection by the AP and in Div. 3 by the WBCA, also breaking the 1,000-point career mark in helping lead Mauston to a 15-11 record.

Cooper Roberts, sr., Portage

Roberts reached new heights in his final season in the Warriors’ black and orange, garnering first-team All-Badger West Conference honors for the first time, although the 6-1 guard had no chance at the honor in 2020-21 due to the league forfeitting an official season because of the pandemic. Roberts averaged a team-high 14 points per game in helping lead the Warriors to an 11-13 record, including a runner-up finish in the Badger West, their best finish as a program since 2016-17. He also led Portage in steals with 2.6 per game and finished second in both rebounding (4.4) and assists (2.5).

Travis Alvin, sr., Randolph

The future Wisconsin linebacker played a big role all season for the Rockets, who finished the year unbeaten in the Trailways West, 28-2 overall and as the Div. 5 state champions. The 6-6 forward averaged a double-double at 17.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, earning unanimous first-team All-Trailways West honors for the first time. The three-time all-league pick ended his career with 1,502 points and with first team All-State honors in Div. 5 from the WBCA and honorable mention All-State recogition by the Associated Press.

SECOND TEAM

Gabe McReynolds, sr., Baraboo

While the Thunderbirds struggled as a team much of the season, McReynolds was a constant threat all season long. The 6-6 forward averaged just shy of a double-double, leading Baraboo in scoring and rebounding with 12.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. McReynolds recorded seven double-doubles, the first two coming back-to-back to open the year, against Poynette and Richland Center. He was chosen second team All-Badger West..

Brady Helbing, sr., Beaver Dam

A four-year varsity performer, Helbing turned in his best campaign yet in his send-off season. The 5-10 senior guard garnered honorable mention All-State in Div. 2 by the WBCA and was named second-team All-Badger East Conference. In a league filled with strong point guards, Helbing more than held his own, averaging 15.9 points, 5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. He scored in double-figures in all but four games and had a pair of double-doubles as the Golden Beavers went 14-13, including 7-7 in league play.

AJ Uttech, jr., Columbus

The Cardinals reached new heights this winter and Uttech played a major hand in the program's ascension. The 6-1 junior guard spearheaded a balanced Columbus attack in leading the Cards to a share of the Capitol North Conference title, as well as a Div. 3 sectional final appearance. Uttech averaged a team-high 15.6 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds a night. A unanimous first-team All-Capitol North selection as well as honorable mention All-State in Div. 3 by the WBCA, Uttech scored in double-figures 21 times in helping the Cardinals finish 21-5, including 8-2 in league play.

Brock Massey, so., Mauston

The 6-2 sophomore guard/forward played a crucial role in helping Mauston finish third in the league at 7-3, including 15-11 overall, and was compensated with a unanimous first-team all-South Central Conference selection. Massey led the Golden Eagles in scoring (19.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.3) while adding 2.6 assists a night. He exploded for 30-plus points three times and had one double-double on the year.

Jacob Rockwell, sr., Wisconsin Dells

A broken leg sustained in the football playoffs kept Rockwell out the first eight games, but the 5-11 senior guard more than made up for lost time, helping the Chiefs win a fifth-straight South Central Conference title and earning unanimous first-team All-Conference honors in the process. The two-time first team pick averaged 10.7 points, 5.4 assists and 3 rebounds per game. He scored in double-figures nine times and helped the Chiefs finish the season 15-10 overall, including 9-1 in league play.

THIRD TEAM

Jack Fritz, sr., Columbus

Fritz played a leading role for balanced Columbus this winter. The 6-6 senior forward, who is committed to play at NCAA Div. III Concordia Wisconsin in Mequon, was one of three on the team to average in double-figures for the Cards. Fritz scored 14.2 points per game, primarily on the inside but the big man wasn't afraid to step out and shoot the 3. He also excelled on the glass, averaging 6.3 rebounds. Fritz scored in double-figures 20 times, including 20 or more on seven occasions.

Colin Vieth, jr., Fall River

In a senior dominated league, the 6-3 junior small forward earned unanimous first team All-Trailways West honors, the only non-senior to make the top team. Vieth very nearly averaged a double-double, posting 16.9 points and 9.1 rebounds a night. He recorded nine double-doubles, including in three of Fall River's four playoff games as the Pirates reached the Div. 5 sectional semifinals and went 16-12 overall, including 7-7 in league play.

Anthony Oechsner, sr., Horicon

The Marshmen went 12-13 overall and 8-6 in Trailways East Conference play, and Oechsner was a large reason why as the senior garnered unanimous first-team All-Conference honors for his efforts. The 6-1 guard was Horicon's lone double-digit scorer, averaging 17.1 points per game, including 64 made 3-pointers, nearly doubling his scoring average from last year. Oechsner also put up 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals a game while scoring 20 or more points 10 times, including a career-high 32 in a 68-64 win over Cambria-Friesland on Jan. 17.

Will Syens, jr., Waupun CWC

A two-time All-Trailways East Conference second-team pick, Syens burst onto the league's top team this winter. The 6-foot senior guard did a little bit of everything for the Crusaders, averaging 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He scored in double-figures in every game but one and had three double-doubles, helping lead the Crusaders to a 13-13 mark, including 8-6 in conference play.

Jared Nevar, jr., Wisconsin Dells

With unquestioned leader Jacob Rockwell sidelined at the start of the year, the Chiefs were in need a spark. Nevar stepped up and never looked back as the 6-3 forward paced league-champion Wisconsin Dells with a team-high 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, earning first-team All-South Central Conference honors. Nevar scored in double-figures 19 times, including a stretch of 13 out of 16 games to close the season, including a career-high 31 in a 75-53 rout of Westfield on Feb. 17.

HONORABLE MENTION

• Tyler Bunkoske, sr., Beaver Dam

• Owen Jones, sr., Cambria-Friesland

• Parker Quade, sr., Cambria-Friesland

• Brock Hoekstra, soph., Central Wisconsin Christian

• Mason Carthew, sr., Columbus

• Caden Brugger, sr., Dodgeland

• Shavlik Schultz, soph., Fall River

• Blake Peplinski, sr., Hustisford

• Erik Alsaker, sr., Lodi

• Jaylen Montgomery, sr., Lodi

• Spenser Lehman, sr., Mauston

• Aiden Klosky, jr., Poynette

• Gavin Grams, sr., Rio

• Sekou Kourouma, soph., Wayland Academy

• Diego Perez, soph., Wayland Academy

• Braden Buss, sr., Wisconsin Dells