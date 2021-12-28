Sluggish start sinks late rally try as Beaver Dam boys basketball falls to Green Bay Notre Dame

GREEN BAY — After a 95-mile bus ride, it’s difficult for a high school team to dig itself a deep hole and try to climb out of it.
That’s what happened to the Beaver Dam high school boys basketball team at Notre Dame Academy on Tuesday afternoon.
The Golden Beavers missed their first seven shots and allowed the Tritons to race out to a 25-5 lead. Beaver Dam made a push late in the game — getting within five points — but couldn’t get over the hump as Notre Dame scored a 67-53 victory in non-conference action.
“They beat us in the first six minutes,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “They got out to a huge lead. We struggled from the top. It was a physical game and I don’t think we responded real well early. We battled back well; I was happy with that. Obviously, it was a big deficit to climb, but proud of the guys the way we battled the second half.”
Beaver Dam came in averaging nine turnovers per game, but it committed 10 in the opening half. The Golden Beavers finished with 13 for the game.
Tyler Bunkoske came into the game scoring 19.9 points per game to lead Beaver Dam. He could only get off three shots in the opening 13 minutes and didn’t score his first point until the 4:16 mark. Despite the slow start, he finished with 17 points.
“I need to work harder to get the ball — just coming off screens and making my own shots,” Bunkoske said.
Ladron applauded Notre Dame for its defensive effort.
“That’s why we wanted to play this game, they’re a really, really good team, they’re physical,” Ladron said. “They have good size and their guard play is tremendous. They locked us up defensively. We started figuring some things out later, but it was too late.”
Along with its solid defense, Notre Dame dominated the glass, outrebounding Beaver Dam, 34-19. The Tritons pulled down 10 offensive rebounds.
“We really guarded with intensity,” Notre Dame coach Brian Bobinski said. “We took them out of some of the things they wanted to do and it took their personnel out of what they’re comfortable with, which is a key for us.”
Beaver Dam (7-3) had a hard time slowing down Notre Dame (6-2) the first 11 minutes of the game and trailed 25-5.
“They have all the momentum, you just have to do everything it takes to get back into it,” Bunkoske said. “It started on defense for us.”
Alex Soto drained a 3-pointer and Simon Loomans hit a runner to start a 10-2 run by the Golden Beavers to make it a 27-15 game.
After Bunkoske tallied his first points on a steal and layup, he drained a pair of late 3-pointers. However, Beaver Dam trailed 35-20 at halftime.
Notre Dame took its biggest lead of the game, 42-21, before Beaver Dam kicked it into another gear.
Bunkoske converted a layup, Marshall Kuhl nailed a 3-pointer, Brady Helbing hit a runner and Kuhl added another 3 during a 14-1 run by Beaver Dam to quickly make it 49-44.
“You make a big run against a team like that, that’s saying something, but to have to add to it,” Ladron said. “I think part of it is they’re really good. They’re a good team and they weren’t going to allow us to come back.”
A short time later, Notre Dame answered with a 10-2 run to go back up 14 points, 62-48, with 2:13 remaining. The Tritons had back-to-back three-point plays, each one off multiple offensive rebounds.
Beaver Dam finished 17-for-44 (38.6%) from the field and hit eight 3-pointers. Helbing tallied 16 points and six assists for the Golden Beavers. Kuhl chipped in eight points.
Notre Dame was 24-for-48 (50%) from the field. Emmett Lawton, Daniel Hornacek and Keegan King all had 10 points apiece for the Tritons.
Ladron is hoping his players learn some lessons from trailing big early on against a good team like Notre Dame.
“This is why you play these games over the break against good teams, right, because you can learn something about yourself as the season goes on and into the tournament,” Ladron said. “ We’ve got to learn how to handle some of that stuff a little bit better, especially on the road. Again, it’s a nonconference loss against a really good team. It really affects us, if we let it affect us. If we don’t let it affect us and we learn from it, we’ll be better.”