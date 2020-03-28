SPORTS MEMORY LANE - 2000: Columbus and Fall River celebrate state tournament runs

While the games have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, fond memories of the community's love and passion for sports remains strong.

In 2000, both Fall River and Columbus were celebrating state tournament berths for its boys' and girls' basketball teams. There was plenty of Pirate Pride and shouts of "Go Cards!" emanating from the Kohl Center stands in Madison. While 20 years have passed, those remarkable teams are not forgotten. This week in Sports Memory Lane, we look back at that magical season and honor the Columbus Eagles Special Olympics squad.