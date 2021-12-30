 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Struggles to make shots sink Beaver Dam boys basketball against Saint Thomas More
0 Comments
alert
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL | ST. THOMAS MORE 72, BEAVER DAM 55

Struggles to make shots sink Beaver Dam boys basketball against Saint Thomas More

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Max Weisbrod, Brady Helbing (copy)

DeForest's Max Weisbrod (right) passes by the full-court pressure of Beaver Dam's Brady Helbing (left) and Evan Sharkey during the second half of a Badger East Conference game on Dec. 21.

 DAN LARSON/Daily Citizen

Ho matter how hard a team plays, sometimes there just seems to a lid on the basket.

The Beaver Dam high school boys basketball team ran into that problem Thursday as the Golden Beavers struggled to connect in a 72-55 loss to St. Thomas More in a game at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon. Senior Brady Helbing had a team-high 15 points with nine assists and seven rebounds, while senior Marshall Kuhl added 15 points in the loss.

“I thought we played well, and just couldn’t knock down a shot,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said.

The Golden Beavers, who have lost three straight games, shot just 32.3% from the field on 21-of-65 shooting, including just 18.1% from behind the arc. Despite those struggles, Beaver Dam (7-4) trailed just 31-22 at the break, but the nine-point deficit proved too much to overcome.

The Cavaliers, ranked No. 5 in Division 3 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, turne things on in the second half, scoring 41 points to put away the Golden Beavers. Amari McCottry tallied a game-high 24 points, including 15 in the second half, while the 6-foot-5 sophomore added eight rebounds to lead St. Thomas More (9-1).

Along with McCottry, Sekou Konneh and Isaiah Malison combined for 25 points, including 17 by the former 6-7 sophomore. Malison, a 6-8 senior, tacked on eight points and nine rebounds while Drew Reindl had 13 points.

“Their size gave us some issues,” Ladron said. “Thomas More is a very good team and showed why they are ranked as high as they are in D3.”

Along with Helbing and Kuhl, senior Tyler Bunkoske had a dozen points while senior Evan Sharkey notched six points, five rebounds and five assists.

Beaver Dam returns to action with a Badger East Conference game at Waunakee on Jan. 6.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 72, BEAVER DAM 55

Beaver Dam;22;33;—;55

Saint Thomas More;31;41;—;72

BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Bunkoske 5 2-2 12, Helbing 5 2-2 15, Kuhl 5 2-2 15, Van Pembrook 0 1-2 1, Sharkey 3 0-0 6, Mendoza 2 0-0 4, Jens 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-8 55.

SAINT THOMAS MORE — Oleson 2 2-2 7, McCottry 7 9-10 24, Clarey 0 1-2 1, Emmons 1 0-0 2, Reindl 5 0-0 13, Konneh 8 1-1 17, Malison 8 4 0-1 8. Totals 27 13-16 72.

3-point goals — BD 6 (Helbing 3, Kuhl 3), STM 5 (Reindl 3, Oleson 1, McCottry 1). Total fouls — BD 15, STM 8.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News