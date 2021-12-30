Struggles to make shots sink Beaver Dam boys basketball against Saint Thomas More

Ho matter how hard a team plays, sometimes there just seems to a lid on the basket.
The Beaver Dam high school boys basketball team ran into that problem Thursday as the Golden Beavers struggled to connect in a 72-55 loss to St. Thomas More in a game at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon. Senior Brady Helbing had a team-high 15 points with nine assists and seven rebounds, while senior Marshall Kuhl added 15 points in the loss.
“I thought we played well, and just couldn’t knock down a shot,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said.
The Golden Beavers, who have lost three straight games, shot just 32.3% from the field on 21-of-65 shooting, including just 18.1% from behind the arc. Despite those struggles, Beaver Dam (7-4) trailed just 31-22 at the break, but the nine-point deficit proved too much to overcome.
The Cavaliers, ranked No. 5 in Division 3 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, turne things on in the second half, scoring 41 points to put away the Golden Beavers. Amari McCottry tallied a game-high 24 points, including 15 in the second half, while the 6-foot-5 sophomore added eight rebounds to lead St. Thomas More (9-1).
Along with McCottry, Sekou Konneh and Isaiah Malison combined for 25 points, including 17 by the former 6-7 sophomore. Malison, a 6-8 senior, tacked on eight points and nine rebounds while Drew Reindl had 13 points.
“Their size gave us some issues,” Ladron said. “Thomas More is a very good team and showed why they are ranked as high as they are in D3.”
Along with Helbing and Kuhl, senior Tyler Bunkoske had a dozen points while senior Evan Sharkey notched six points, five rebounds and five assists.
Beaver Dam returns to action with a Badger East Conference game at Waunakee on Jan. 6.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 72, BEAVER DAM 55
Beaver Dam;22;33;—;55
Saint Thomas More;31;41;—;72
BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Bunkoske 5 2-2 12, Helbing 5 2-2 15, Kuhl 5 2-2 15, Van Pembrook 0 1-2 1, Sharkey 3 0-0 6, Mendoza 2 0-0 4, Jens 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-8 55.
SAINT THOMAS MORE — Oleson 2 2-2 7, McCottry 7 9-10 24, Clarey 0 1-2 1, Emmons 1 0-0 2, Reindl 5 0-0 13, Konneh 8 1-1 17, Malison 8 4 0-1 8. Totals 27 13-16 72.
3-point goals — BD 6 (Helbing 3, Kuhl 3), STM 5 (Reindl 3, Oleson 1, McCottry 1). Total fouls — BD 15, STM 8.