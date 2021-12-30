Struggles to make shots sink Beaver Dam boys basketball against Saint Thomas More

Ho matter how hard a team plays, sometimes there just seems to a lid on the basket.

The Beaver Dam high school boys basketball team ran into that problem Thursday as the Golden Beavers struggled to connect in a 72-55 loss to St. Thomas More in a game at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon. Senior Brady Helbing had a team-high 15 points with nine assists and seven rebounds, while senior Marshall Kuhl added 15 points in the loss.

“I thought we played well, and just couldn’t knock down a shot,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said.

The Golden Beavers, who have lost three straight games, shot just 32.3% from the field on 21-of-65 shooting, including just 18.1% from behind the arc. Despite those struggles, Beaver Dam (7-4) trailed just 31-22 at the break, but the nine-point deficit proved too much to overcome.

The Cavaliers, ranked No. 5 in Division 3 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, turne things on in the second half, scoring 41 points to put away the Golden Beavers. Amari McCottry tallied a game-high 24 points, including 15 in the second half, while the 6-foot-5 sophomore added eight rebounds to lead St. Thomas More (9-1).