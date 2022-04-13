Successful swan song secures Waupun's Abbie Aalsma Daily Citizen Girls Player of Year award

Abbie Aalsma, Sr., Waupun
Born: May 3, 2004, Milwaukee, Wis.
Height: 5-9
Weight: 135
Elementary school: Brillion Elementary until fifth grade; transferred to Rock River Intermediate School
Varsity debut: Scored 26 points in a 66-62 loss to Hartford on Nov. 13, 2018.
Year;GP;FG%;FT%;Reb (avg.);Ast (avg.);Stl (avg.);Blk (avg.);Pts (avg.)
18-19;25;.517;.750;96 (3.8);40 (1.6);72 (2.9);12 (0.5);514 (20.6)
19-20;24;.452;.667;103 (4.3);64 (2.7);80 (3.3);5 (0.2);467 (19.5)
20-21;22;.486;.824;109 (5.0);72 (3.3);46 (2.1);11 (0.5);438 (19.9)
21-22;30;.522;.851;130 (4.3);107 (3.6);97 (3.2);19 (0.6);636 (21.2)
TOTALS;101;.493;.773;438 (4.3);283 (2.8);295 (2.9);47 (0.5);2,055 (20.3)
Finished career with 2,055 points, scoring 2,000th point in a 50-47 victory over East Central Conference foe Kewaskum in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal on March 3, which she finished with a career-high 33 points … The 30th girls basketball player in state history to score 2,000 points and is 23rd on Wisconsin’s all-time scoring list … Four-time ECC Player of the Year, sharing the honor with sophomore teammate Kayl Petersen in 2021-22 … Named first-team All-State in Div. 3 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association her last three years and honorable mention as a freshman … Selected as Wisconsin’s top senior shooter by WisSports.net, with a 52.2 field goal percentage and 21.2 points a game … Her 348 career made 3-pointers ranks third in state history and her 636 points and 97 steals in 2021-22 were single-season program records. Her 295 career steals was a program record and her 283 career assists ranks second in program history, two shy of 2020 graduate Peyton McGinnis’ record of 285 … Led the Warriors to the WIAA Div. 3 state title as a senior … Finished career with an 84-17 record and won three ECC titles ... Will continue her career at NCAA Division I Illinois State in the 2022-23 season.