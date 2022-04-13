Successful swan song secures Waupun's Abbie Aalsma Daily Citizen Girls Player of Year award

Abbie Aalsma, Sr., Waupun

Finished career with 2,055 points, scoring 2,000th point in a 50-47 victory over East Central Conference foe Kewaskum in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal on March 3, which she finished with a career-high 33 points … The 30th girls basketball player in state history to score 2,000 points and is 23rd on Wisconsin’s all-time scoring list … Four-time ECC Player of the Year, sharing the honor with sophomore teammate Kayl Petersen in 2021-22 … Named first-team All-State in Div. 3 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association her last three years and honorable mention as a freshman … Selected as Wisconsin’s top senior shooter by WisSports.net, with a 52.2 field goal percentage and 21.2 points a game … Her 348 career made 3-pointers ranks third in state history and her 636 points and 97 steals in 2021-22 were single-season program records. Her 295 career steals was a program record and her 283 career assists ranks second in program history, two shy of 2020 graduate Peyton McGinnis’ record of 285 … Led the Warriors to the WIAA Div. 3 state title as a senior … Finished career with an 84-17 record and won three ECC titles ... Will continue her career at NCAA Division I Illinois State in the 2022-23 season.