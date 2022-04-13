 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL | ALL-AREA PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Successful swan song secures Waupun's Abbie Aalsma Daily Citizen Girls Player of Year award

Abbie Aalsma Card Photo

Waupun's Abbie Aalsma went over 2,000 career points this season, only the 30th girl in state history to do so. She not only had a stellar career for the Warriors but also a dominant 2021-22 campaign, earning her the honor of Daily Cititzen Girls Player of the Year. 

 MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin

Abbie Aalsma, Sr., Waupun

Born: May 3, 2004, Milwaukee, Wis.

Height: 5-9

Weight: 135

Elementary school: Brillion Elementary until fifth grade; transferred to Rock River Intermediate School

Varsity debut: Scored 26 points in a 66-62 loss to Hartford on Nov. 13, 2018. 

Year;GP;FG%;FT%;Reb (avg.);Ast (avg.);Stl (avg.);Blk (avg.);Pts (avg.)

18-19;25;.517;.750;96 (3.8);40 (1.6);72 (2.9);12 (0.5);514 (20.6)

19-20;24;.452;.667;103 (4.3);64 (2.7);80 (3.3);5 (0.2);467 (19.5)

20-21;22;.486;.824;109 (5.0);72 (3.3);46 (2.1);11 (0.5);438 (19.9)

21-22;30;.522;.851;130 (4.3);107 (3.6);97 (3.2);19 (0.6);636 (21.2)

TOTALS;101;.493;.773;438 (4.3);283 (2.8);295 (2.9);47 (0.5);2,055 (20.3)

Finished career with 2,055 points, scoring 2,000th point in a 50-47 victory over East Central Conference foe Kewaskum in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal on March 3, which she finished with a career-high 33 points … The 30th girls basketball player in state history to score 2,000 points and is 23rd on Wisconsin’s all-time scoring list … Four-time ECC Player of the Year, sharing the honor with sophomore teammate Kayl Petersen in 2021-22 … Named first-team All-State in Div. 3 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association her last three years and honorable mention as a freshman … Selected as Wisconsin’s top senior shooter by WisSports.net, with a 52.2 field goal percentage and 21.2 points a game … Her 348 career made 3-pointers ranks third in state history and her 636 points and 97 steals in 2021-22 were single-season program records. Her 295 career steals was a program record and her 283 career assists ranks second in program history, two shy of 2020 graduate Peyton McGinnis’ record of 285 … Led the Warriors to the WIAA Div. 3 state title as a senior … Finished career with an 84-17 record and won three ECC titles ... Will continue her career at NCAA Division I Illinois State in the 2022-23 season. 

