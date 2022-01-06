Suffocating defense lifts Waunakee past Beaver Dam in key midseason Badger East clash

Driscoll had 13 in the first half to fuel the Warriors surge, while it was all 10 of senior guard Drew Lavold’s points in the game after halftime that carried the way over the final 18 minutes.

Senior Joey Fuhremann, the Warriors’ tallest player at 6-8, had five in the second half and Keller (eight points), 6-7 sophomore Robert Booker (five) and 6-7 sophomore Keaton Frisch (four) combined for 17 points on the night.

“They’re a bear to guard for us because they’ve got so many guys who can pound it inside,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “It forced us to help, dig, recover to shooters — and they shot the ball well right out of the gate, which didn’t help. That 9-0 run to start made it tough on us.”

Waunakee shot 52.3% (23-of-44) from the floor, including 45% (9-of-20) from beyond the arc while Beaver Dam was 33.3% (15-of-45) overall.

The combination of it being hard to get much going in the half-court on offense and having to work so hard on the other end on defense ultimately took its toll on the Golden Beavers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was a physical game and they made everything tough on us” Ladron said. “They defended us really well. It was a tough match-up for us.”