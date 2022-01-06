Suffocating defense lifts Waunakee past Beaver Dam in key midseason Badger East clash

WAUNAKEE — Size and length certainly aren’t in short supply for the Waunakee boys basketball team, which boasts one player listed at 6-foot-8, three at 6-7 and another at 6-6, adding up to a monster advantage in the paint night in and night out.
But it was the way the Warriors defended the perimeter against Beaver Dam on Thursday that made the biggest difference.
The Golden Beavers, who can get hot for long stretches from the 3-point line, were limited to just 32% (8-of-25) from beyond the arc and because of the Warriors towering presence at the rim couldn’t make up the difference attacking the basket, resulting in a 60-39, Badger East Conference victory for Waunakee in what was a key mid-season game in the league race.
“We actually went smaller tonight, only playing two bigs at a time,” Waunakee coach Dana MacKenzie said of the game-plan against the Golden Beavers’ outside shooting. “They’ve got three guys who’ve made, I don’t know how many 3s but a ton. So guard the perimeter first and then rebound — long shots equal long rebounds.
“We did a great job on the glass tonight.”
Indeed the Warriors (10-2, 6-0 Badger East) did, winning the rebounding battle 28-16 — including 12-4 on the offensive end.
All those stops and second chances added up and Waunakee, which has a one-game lead on DeForest in the East after the Norskies (7-3, 5-1) suffered a 73-67 loss to Watertown on Thursday, was able to build a 30-15 advantage at the break.
But it took a big run over the final 7½ minutes of the half to do so.
Senior guard Aidan Driscoll opened with a pair of 3-pointers in the first minute of the game and 6-6 senior Andrew Keller followed with another to give Waunakee a 9-0 lead with just under 2 minutes gone by.
But Beaver Dam (7-5, 4-2) clawed back and thanks to a 3-pointer by Ty Bunkoske, his from the right corner with 10:35 left in the half, and a 3 by Marshall Kuhl, his from the left corner with 9:36 to go, got within 14-11.
The Warriors turned it on from there, however, going on a 16-4 run — a stretch highlighted by two 3s from junior guard Shea DuCharme — to take the big lead into the locker room.
“Sometimes it’s good and bad opening up hitting outside shots because then you might fall in love with it,” MacKenzie said. “But as soon as the game kind of settled in and we started running our offense and using more of an inside-out game, and doing the job we did on defense, that’s kind of what built the lead.”
Driscoll had 13 in the first half to fuel the Warriors surge, while it was all 10 of senior guard Drew Lavold’s points in the game after halftime that carried the way over the final 18 minutes.
Senior Joey Fuhremann, the Warriors’ tallest player at 6-8, had five in the second half and Keller (eight points), 6-7 sophomore Robert Booker (five) and 6-7 sophomore Keaton Frisch (four) combined for 17 points on the night.
“They’re a bear to guard for us because they’ve got so many guys who can pound it inside,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “It forced us to help, dig, recover to shooters — and they shot the ball well right out of the gate, which didn’t help. That 9-0 run to start made it tough on us.”
Waunakee shot 52.3% (23-of-44) from the floor, including 45% (9-of-20) from beyond the arc while Beaver Dam was 33.3% (15-of-45) overall.
The combination of it being hard to get much going in the half-court on offense and having to work so hard on the other end on defense ultimately took its toll on the Golden Beavers.
“It was a physical game and they made everything tough on us” Ladron said. “They defended us really well. It was a tough match-up for us.”
Bunkoske (10 points) and Brady Helbing (13) were the only Golden Beavers in double figures, but they got most of their points in the second half — with only five and two, respectively, coming before the break — when the game was pretty much out of hand.
For Waunakee, this first meeting against Beaver Dam had a little extra juice to it because the Golden Beavers spoiled the Warriors season-opener a year ago — on Jan. 7 in Beaver Dam because the Warriors had to start late due to COVID-19 restrictions in November and December.
“Our guys were pretty hungry,” MacKenzie said. “It was tough to leave there last year. I don’t think our guys will ever forget.”
Meantime for the Golden Beavers, the loss is their fourth straight, although two of them — to DeForest on Dec. 21 and Saint Thomas More last Thursday — are to teams ranked ninth in the Division 2 coaches poll and fifth in the Div. 3 poll, respectively.
Waunakee could very well also crack the top-10 soon at this rate, and the other defeat — to Green Bay Notre Dame on Dec. 28 — came against a Tritons team that is 7-2 on the year.
Ladron knows playing such good competition at this mid-season juncture can be a jumping off point, win or lose, because of how it prepares a team for the homestretch.
But he also knows quality of competition means little if it ultimately fails to pay dividends.
So the takeaway from this stretch, and most recently of Thursday’s loss?
“The learning process after tonight has to start now,” Ladron said. “We’ve got to be able to shake it off and bounce back and get after Watertown on Tuesday. I thought we were pretty resilient, I thought we played hard and we battled. Waunakee played really well. You just have to tip your cap to them.
“We’ll be fine. We’ve got to get it turned around a little bit here. One positive (game) and I think we’ll get going.”
WAUNAKEE 60, BEAVER DAM 39
Beaver Dam ….. 15 24 — 39
Waunakee ……. 30 30 — 60
BEAVER DAM (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Ty Bunkoske 4 1-1 10, Brady Helbing 5 0-0 13, Marshall Kuhl 2 0-0 6, Alex Soto 1 0-0 3, Riley Van Pembrook 1 0-0 3, Camron Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Quintin Cabreda 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 1-1 39.
WAUNAKEE — Drew Lavold 4 0-0 10, Shea DuCharme 3 0-0 8, Aidan Driscoll 5 2-2 16, Joey Fuhremann 3 1-4 7, Devin Johnson 1 0-0 2, Andrew Keller 3 1-2 8, Robert Booker 2 1-4 5, Keaton Frisch 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 5-12 60.
3-pointers: Beaver Dam 8 (Bunkoske 1, Helbing 3, Kuhl 2, Soto 1, Van Pembrook 1), Waunakee 9 (Lavold 2, DuCharme 2, Driscoll 4, Keller 1). Total fouls: Beaver Dam 15, Waunakee 12. Fouled out: Jack Jens (Beaver Dam).
Sports reporter Dan Larson's most memorable stories from 2021
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.