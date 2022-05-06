Sun Prairie West names boys basketball coach

Chris Davis was named Sun Prairie West boys basketball coach, according to Sun Prairie athletic director and activities director Eric Nee.

Davis was a Madison East assistant boys basketball coach for the past eight years, serving on Purgolders coach Matt Miota’s staff.

Sun Prairie West is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year. Sun Prairie then will have two high schools, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West. Sun Prairie East will be in the existing high school building.

The 6-foot-6 Davis, a 2007 Madison East graduate and 2014 UW-Whitewater graduate, played for the UW-Whitewater NCAA Division III men’s basketball national championship team in 2012 and was named WIAC player of the year and Division III national player of the year, averaging 22.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Nee wrote in an email Friday that Sun Prairie’s interview team saw that Davis' "roots run deep in community engagement, supporting students in need and a passion for excellence. Chris has a strong vision for our Sun Prairie West boys basketball program, which will guide these young men to become leaders on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

“Along with his vision, it was extremely evident during the interview process how student-centered he is and how imperative making connections with his student-athletes is to him. He understands the impact a great coach can have on a student and how important these connections are after they leave high school.”

Davis’ first coaching job was in eighth grade working at an after-school program at O’Keefe Middle School in Madison, and he’s been coaching basketball for the past 10 years in area youth leagues, AAU and high school programs, according to information provided by Nee.

“It is my passion to develop a successful basketball program at Sun Prairie West that promotes student-athletes, parent participation and community involvement,” Davis said in the release. “My goal is to provide a safe environment for student-athletes that will incorporate social, physical and mental health wellness.”

Ronda McLin recently was named the Sun Prairie West girls basketball coach. She had been the Madison East girls basketball coach.

In other news, Ben Olson, a senior guard/forward for the Sun Prairie boys basketball team this past season, recently committed to play men’s basketball at Viterbo University in La Crosse. He earned honorable mention on The Associated Press All-State boys basketball team.

