The newest Mr. 2,000: Pardeeville boys basketball's Derek Lindert joins state's most exclusive club

Long-term goals can sometimes seem like a mirage.

As attainable as they are, they getting to them can feel like searching for a drop of water in the dessert.

For Derek Lindert, the thought of reaching the ever elusive 2,000 career point mark felt almost impossible.

“I was always looking at it in the background and I never really thought I’d actually hit it,” he said.

After the Pardeeville senior’s dominant season last winter, that goal truly came into focus at the start of this high school basketball season. And Friday night, Lindert’s dream finally came true.

Needing 37 points to hit the double century mark, the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer poured in exactly that to become the 47th player in state history to hit the 2,000 career point milestone in a 102-65 win over Montello in a Trailways West Conference clash.

“It’s super special and it’s obviously a huge milestone, and to actually hit it is really special,” Lindert said.

“I’m super pumped and now I’m focused on the playoffs and the rest of the season.”

“It’s just nice to get there,” added coach and father Chris Lindert. “And really when he played as a freshman that was always a goal of his. He said that early on that he wanted to do something unique, and to get to 2,000 (career points), that’s unique.”

Derek Lindert’s crowning achievement came just past the midway point of the second half. With the Bulldogs easily in command of the Hilltoppers, Lindert drove the baseline for a layup and his 2,000th career point with around 8 minutes remaining in the game.

From there, Chris Lindert gave the leading scorer the rest of the night off. A lot of the heavy lifting happened in the first half as the 6-foot-2 guard scored 21 points as the Bulldogs raced out to a 58-27 lead and coasted home.

Derek had been in cruise control for the first half of the season with five games of 25 points or more before the New Year; however, a he hit a bit of a road bump coming out of Christmas break. According to Chris, Derek suffered a sprained ankle in the waning days of the holiday hiatus and it showed with a season-low nine points in a 58-51 win over Rio on Jan. 4.

But after some struggles, Derek quickly found his scoring touch once again, especially down the home stretch. He recorded four 25-plus point performances in the last five games, including a 42 point, 8 rebound game in a 66-62 loss to Fall River on Feb. 1.

“He had a couple weeks of just sort of getting back from that. Now he’s feeling better, his legs are starting to respond and he’s shooting the ball better,” Chris Lindert said. “Especially from 3, that helps and if you can make a couple 3s, it forces people out and he’s pretty good off the dribble.”

For Derek, the key to his current run has been his ability to fine tune the small details.

“I’ve just tried to stay really focused and do the little things; get to my spots and try to make every basket that I can so our team can win as many games as possible,” he said.

The Bulldogs, who are now 15-8 and alone in second place in the Trailways West at 9-4, have one final chance to get into the win column before the playoffs with a trip to rival Cambria-Friesland next Thursday.

The meeting with the Hilltoppers could have been truly special had Derek not broken the 2,000 point mark with the potential to hit the milestone at father Chris’ alma-mater. While both agreed that would have been for a magic moment, both Derek and Chris are happy his name is officially in the history books and they can focus on the next task at hand: the postseason.

“It’s just really nice and I know a lot of people were really pushing for me to get this. Now that I have it, I can focus on playoffs and I’m just relieved I was able to accomplish it,” Derek said. “

“It would have been cool to get it at Cambria-Friesland, but you want to get it taken care of when you can get it taken care of. I was just glad he was able to get it done tonight, and we played really well. That’s a good way to get the win and this huge milestone,” Chris added.

